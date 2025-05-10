The following report was first published on December 11th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

No matter how one might try to sugarcoat it, most people don’t like hearing that the global economic and social framework is shifting towards a model that says “You’ll own nothing and be happy” – a moniker that was coined roughly a decade ago by the World Economic Forum.

As discussed in my report, “‘Money Faileth:’ A Repeat Of Biblical History Forecasting The Collapse Of World Economies Forcing Societies Into Deeper Enslavement,” this move to transform world populations into “forever renters” is happening quite rapidly.

So now that more and more people are increasingly waking up to the reality that most things are turning into a service or subscription, lending and leasing in perpetuity to a corporation (with hidden end-user license agreements that change on a whim), with no real opportunity to own things outright anymore – globalists and futurists are redefining this new paradigm.

The latest buzzword and acronym being floated around is “Affordable Living As A Service” (ALaaS).

Mark Donovan, founder and executive director of the Denver Basic Income Project – “the first and largest project in the United States studying the impact of providing a guaranteed income to families and individuals experiencing homelessness” – coined the term purportedly to advocate for workers displaced by rapidly evolving technological innovations.

Peter Diamandis, MD, a leading tech mogul and co-founder of transhumanist Singularity University, endorsed Donovan’s vision in an exchange on X.

Diamandis wrote: “Love this idea from Mark Donovan: “Affordable Living as a Service” (ALaaS). His goal by the end of the decade: Provide Housing, food, energy, data and transportation for $250 / month. Denver Basic Income Project (seeded with my Telsa gains) and UBI are foundational elements.”

Donovan replied: “Thanks Peter. As automation, AI and humanoid robotics accelerate exponentially in 2025, UBI could create the stability needed for a smooth transition to this new economy. Innovation and an abundance mindset can create widespread prosperity. Our 2024 Impact Report was just released at @denverbip.”

Joe Doran for The Trends Journal commented on these remarks, saying:

“Elites would like nothing more than for average “useless eaters” to take their UBI checks as their jobs are obsoleted, and to live in densely populated Smart Cities / 15 Minute Cities, consigned to virtual past-times and entertainments, dwindling procreation, dwindling wealth, and political disempowerment.”

Mainstream media has repeatedly tried to downplay the emergence and rapid integration of artificial intelligence into the workplace as a great thing, a necessary innovation that will both accelerate and ease productivity, and will not strip people of their jobs and usefulness, and those that raise questions and concerns are disparaged and labeled as “conspiracy theorists.”

However, fairly recently OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted that AI will obviously displace workers, maybe not rapidly overnight tomorrow at first, but eventually the transition will come hard and fast. Deadline reported:

CEO of ChatGPT parent OpenAI Sam Altman said he expects the economic disruption caused by artificial intelligence “to take a little longer than people think but then be more intense than people think,” hitting a slightly ominous note at the New York Times DealBook conference.

He’s talking about “superintelligence,” which is on the way and is the idea that “you could give an AI system a … task you could give a smart human. That is the kind of thing I would expect.”

“The societal issues” will come he said at the annual NYC gathering. To make it safe, “there are gong to have to be some policy issues and global coordination to a degree that we will rise to the occasion, I hope.”

The threat is real. Most white-collar work is going away because AI agents, algorithms and robots will replace those jobs. The WEF has said that by 2027, 83 million jobs will have been affected and replaced by AI. The IMF said in January that 60% of jobs will be affected or replaced by AI. I’ve been warning that skills such as coding were fleeting fast, and sure enough in October Google revealed that a quarter of all new code written was done by AI. Even fields such as accounting are becoming outmoded by AI, and replacing certain aspects of that job and similar skills. The list goes on.

This was articulated in a recent Bloomberg article that also acknowledged that entry-level positions into these typical white-collar fields are coming to an end, and in turn create a ripple-effect that will eventually starve-out a replenishment of senior advisors and employees. Molly Kinder, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, where she studies the impact of AI on work and workers, tried to leave things a bit open-ended and not overly oppressive, but the writing is on the wall. She wrote (excerpts):

In finance, entry-level grunt work has long been a rite of passage. Before moving up the career ladder, beginner investment analysts and novice underwriters and auditors first earn their stripes performing the un-glamorous basics: searching documents, preparing presentations, analyzing data and tweaking financial models. Those are tasks that generative AI is increasingly capable of doing itself.

No surprise, then, that earlier this year the New York Times reported that banks were debating cuts to the size of their incoming analyst classes. Similar dynamics could put early career jobs at risk in sectors like law, consulting, media, marketing, technology and the creative industry.

Across the white-collar economy, entry-level jobs are suddenly vulnerable to automation because they involve low-stakes assignments of the sort that generative AI is best at. AI could therefore sever the career ladder of industries like finance and law, forcing many would-be bankers and lawyers to look elsewhere for work.

If AI takes over the work typically done by junior employees, the basic logic of white-collar apprenticeship — tedious work in exchange for valuable experience — will break down. We may not like what takes its place.

[…] The scenario I’m sketching remains speculative, but white-collar professions need to start preparing for the possibility. AI could soon help firms work more efficiently with far fewer entry-level workers. The damage that could do to the next generation of professionals might not be visible until it’s too late.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 32:7 The instruments also of the churl are evil: he deviseth wicked devices to destroy the poor with lying words, even when the needy speaketh right.

Gone are the days when products were made to last and you owned them outright. Everything became so cheap and poorly made, and made to be made rapidly without any real care or character or style. It’s embarrassing. Now these world elites, who are called “visionaries” (or as the Bible would call them “filthy dreamers” (Jude 8)), want to beguile people into thinking this new 100% service-based lifestyle is beautiful, affordable and sustainable.

This is just polishing a turd and rebranding slavery. Corporate and white-collar work is going to get displaced quite rapidly, so I suggest that those who are in this occupational landscape ought to look into retooling and learning skills as soon as they can.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

