Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Washington Examiner on Labor Day that the Trump administration may declare a national housing emergency in the coming months to address the affordability crisis. Bessent's comments come just ahead of an expected interest-rate cut cycle, underscoring the administration's urgent effort to address the affordability crisis, which is set to be one of the key topics ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Bessent joined the Washington Examiner for breakfast on Labor Day at McLean Family Restaurant on Monday. He told the outlet that President Trump plans to make "affordability" a critical pillar of America First's 2026 midterm election platform.

"We may declare a national housing emergency in the fall," Bessent told the Washington Examiner.

A toxic combination of elevated mortgage rates and record-high home prices has sparked one of the worst housing affordability crises in a generation, sidelining many working-class folks from homeownership.

"We're trying to figure out what we can do, and we don't want to step into the business of states, counties, and municipal governments," Bessent noted, adding, "I think everything is on the table."

The treasury secretary did not elaborate on specific actions Trump could take, but he did mention officials within the administration are analyzing ways to standardize local building and zoning codes and decrease closing costs. He added that the possibility of considering some tariff exemptions for housing materials will be considered.

"I think we're going to see a big economic pickup in 2026," Bessent continued. "This very, very, very nice young lady here, who's had this restaurant for 32 years, she's going to get a large tax refund of the 'No Tax on Tips.' So 2026 is going to be a good year."

Another way the Trump admin is seeking to boost housing supply is by removing illegal aliens from federal housing assistance programs. In addition, efforts to restore law and order in crime-ridden, Democrat-controlled cities could also free up housing stock.

We'll leave readers with one chart that shows America's "civilization crisis"...

Halberstadt created the chart. He is a partner with New Founding, a venture firm

ZeroHedge authors are typically biased and seldom report Trump’s hypocrisies; and the claim that “efforts to restore law and order in crime-ridden, Democrat-controlled cities could also free up housing stock” is nonsense. ZeroHedge and MAGA media have been silent on Trump giving amnesty to immigrants and visa holders in the agriculture and hospitality sectors; not to mention the latest injection of 600,000 Chinese students. This will not free-up housing, it will only make the problem worse.

The issue isn’t scarcity, it’s a problem with untold tens of millions of illegals dwelling illegally. It’s a problem of debt slavery and usury that has driven up prices. It’s private equity and private investors - BlackRock, Blackstone, State Street, Vanguard, etc. - buying up single-family homes and neighborhoods with blank checks, and then charging higher cost rents. There are a number of older people who refuse to sell their properties and take a penny less. It’s a central bank that has caused all this mass inflation and monetary manipulation. It’s builders using cheap, illegal labor to increase their bottom line while charging more for a crappy finished product; each contractor charging more in order to keep up with inflation. Rate cuts are not going to affect mortgage rates in any meaningful way. People have been bled dry these last few years on purpose so that even if there was a hypothetical deflationary event, people would be too broke or unable to hold down a job long enough just to make the entry payments.

So when Soros-trained Bessent tells us they are going to create a solution to fix this, he means they are going to deploy something so sinister to screw us all over. BlackRock and these other firms are chomping at the bit to buy it up and sell it all back to you.

Remember: “you’ll own nothing and be happy.”

Beware: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.

Ecclesiastes 5:12 The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep. [13] There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand.

I covered this in more detail in this report, I suggest you check it out:

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

