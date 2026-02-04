Today, the Trump administration revealed it is tapping some of the country’s largest homebuilders with plans to construct a slew of new so-called “Trump Homes’ so younger Americans locked out of the housing market can get into one.

Bloomberg was the first to report on the proposed plans, but such an ambition will probably not get off the ground, sources familiar with the concept revealed. However, if it were to go through, the proposals would follow a rent-to-own model.

Lennar Corp., the second-largest homebuilder in 2025, and Taylor Morrison Home Corp., the seventh-largest builder, are two of the companies the administration is talking with closely at the moment.

Bloomberg reported (excerpts):

Under one iteration of the plan, the investors would rent out the homes to tenants, whose monthly payments would, after three years, be counted toward a down payment if they wished to purchase the home. Such a program would be complicated to implement, one of the people said, and it’s possible that it won’t gain enough support to move forward. Even so, it demonstrates builders’ desire to gain the favor — or at a minimum, avoid the ire — of an unusually transactional White House. The size of the program would ultimately depend on how many builders decide to participate, though a person involved in the plan said that builders have discussed aiming for as many as 1 million homes. At that number, the program would likely deliver more than $250 billion worth of housing. The administration is not actively considering the plan, a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The private investors would bear any initial losses, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing the proposal. Many details have yet to be determined, including the role that federally-backed mortgages should play. Industry players initially pitched the plan last year to the administration and are continuing to refine the details, the people familiar with the matter said. “We are encouraged by the thoughtful discussions between home builders and the administration that could help more Americans step into home ownership,” a Taylor Morrison spokesperson said, adding that it’s “too early to understand any details.” […] The Trump Homes proposal takes a different approach: increasing housing supply through a business model commonly known as rent-to-own. In past iterations, the model has resembled a standard lease that includes an option to buy, allowing families to move into a home they’d like to purchase before they have saved a down payment. Private market rent-to-own businesses have suffered from common pitfalls, including the quality of property management during the rental period and the low percentage of renters who successfully acquire their homes. A federally backed rent-to-own program could offer solutions to those problems by coordinating the efforts of housing market players, including builders, rental companies, banks and government-sponsored entities.

The administration’s latest potential scheme comes after Trump openly said at a Cabinet meeting that he wants home prices to go up, not down, claiming he wants current owners to accrue wealth, while those locked out can get in with things such as a 50-year-mortgage.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It never ends with this guy…

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

This is yet another blatant example of “you’ll own nothing and be happy.” No home, no clothes, no money, no identity, none of it is yours.

During the Great Depression we had Hoovervilles. On the verge of the beginning of the Greatest Depression ever in history (and we could easily make the argument that 2020 was the start of that), we might just be getting “Trumpvilles.” After all, remember when Trump campaigned on creating 10 “Freedom Cities?”

We have an affordability issue; creating more unaffordable homes for rent — The Trump Projects — does not solve the problem at all, it will not bring prices down. Again, Trump has already admitted that in order to make housing more affordable current prices for existing owners must come down, but he does not want to do that and wants to push prices higher.

Plus, this administration is not mass-deporting and is actively increasing the number of those legally admitted. This only adds to the problems.

All this plan would do is line the pockets of these builders and other investors, and private equity will swoop in to take ownership of these homes.

Even if these latest proposals are implemented, I see them as dead-on-arrival. It will take years for all of these homes to be built. That, and they would be of absolutely crummy quality. I was doing drywall full-time, hang and finish and paint, before doing The WP full-time, and let me tell you that these new homes being built are TRASH. There were a few jobs we were called in on to repair the drywall work in homes that were not even a year old. Builder quality control is a joke these days, and most companies hire illegal labor who slap things together, and many other American workers are rejects that cut corners everywhere. Yet homes cost an arm and a leg for an abode made out of popsicle sticks and an Elmer’s glue stick.

If anything, this makes me wonder if this is an indirect signal that homebuilders are going to get a bailout…

I wonder how much longer before housing becomes tokenized and “fractional ownership” and “democratized investment” is introduced?

At the end of the day, the Trump administration is only making the problem worse; and he is helping to make Americans forever renters.

