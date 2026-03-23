AI analytics and defense contractor Palantir and chip-maker Nvidia partnered together to create a new framework to create sovereign AI operating systems that can be used by local governments and in datacenter operations.

“Together with NVIDIA, we have delivered a reference architecture that solves the most challenging computational problems and can be deployed in enterprise data centers around the world. In a radical co-design of sovereign AI, we are proud to introduce: The Palantir Sovereign AI Operating System Reference Architecture with NVIDIA” — Palantir says on its website.

This latest collaboration between the two American big-tech titans was announced during Palantir’s AIPCon 9 forum — which this year’s theme featured two interlocking rings that say “There Are NO Secrets.”

According to a press release published on March 12th:

Palantir Technologies today announced its sovereign AI OS reference architecture with NVIDIA, which delivers customers a turnkey AI datacenter from hardware procurement to application deployment.

The Palantir AI OS Reference Architecture (AIOS-RA) delivers a complete, production-ready AI infrastructure. It is based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures, tested and qualified to run Palantir’s complete software suite — including AIP, Foundry, Apollo, Rubix, and AIP Hub.

The Palantir AI OS reference architecture is particularly critical for customers with existing GPU infrastructure, latency-sensitive workflows, data sovereignty requirements, and high geographic distribution. The Sovereign AI architecture allows enterprises total control over their data, AI models and applications. Purpose-built to leverage the latest GPU-accelerated open-source AI models and data acceleration libraries, this solution operates on NVIDIA infrastructure to deliver top-tier performance.

“From our first deployment with the United States government and in every deployment since, our software has had to meet the moment in the most complex and sensitive environments where customers must maintain control,” says Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir’s Chief Architect. “Together with NVIDIA — and building on many customers’ existing investments — we are proud to deliver a fully integrated AI operating system that is optimized for NVIDIA accelerated compute infrastructure and enables customers to realize the promise of on-premise, edge, and sovereign cloud deployments.” “AI is redefining the infrastructure stack — demanding, latency-sensitive and data-sovereign environments require a full-stack architecture — built from silicon to systems to software,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Platforms, NVIDIA. “By combining Palantir’s sovereign AI OS reference architecture with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, industries and nations can turn data into intelligence with speed, efficiency, and trust.”

In an accompanying architectural booklet providing details into how the system operates internally, Palantir noted that “The design emphasizes out of the box

compliance and governance patterns aligned to regulated missions, accelerating authority to operate outcomes with built in access controls, auditing, and privacy guardrails integral to Palantir’s platforms.”

As noted in its press release, Palantir is providing governments access to its various AI suites.

Their Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is used for large-language models (LLMs) and how that data can be used and stored. It can of course be used in military settings.

Palantir’s Foundry model “integrates the semantic, kinetic, and dynamic elements of your business — empowering your teams to harmonize and automate decision-making in complex settings.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This news is important considering that the United States and the Pentagon continue to strengthen its together, specifically the Department of War, which they and Palantir revealed that it has made Palantir’s Maven model the core AI for its operations; which, as I explained in that report, clearly lays out mass-surveillance tools that will no doubt be used against (and probably already are in more ways than we realize).

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

It doesn’t take a genius to see where this is going…

I’ve written about some of Palantir’s evil exploits in other posts as well:

As with Nvidia, also:

Ultimately, all these things are coalescing together to form the new tokenized blockchain system, where everything can be tracked and traced in perfect harmony.

Though, I will just say this: once again we continue to see these big-tech firms fuel the colossal AI Bubble; company x invests in company y, which invests in company z, which invests in company x, and so on…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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