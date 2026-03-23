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Unlearn 🔙🔙📚's avatar
Unlearn 🔙🔙📚
4m

They forge on to imprison us!

Thank you

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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
22m

God help us if this Zionist partnership gets its tentacles into multiple governments. Getting these fuckers out will be nigh on impossible. People of the world beware unless you are comfortable with one global surveillance state. Kiss freedom of thought and speech goodbye!

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