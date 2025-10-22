Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar is touting the Trump administration’s narrative that China is the world’s enemy and we as a nation need to apply continued pressure against the red dragon land, citing that we are already at war with China, while also taking a shot at others that take a moderate approach with relations with China as “useful idiots.”

Palantir has a cozy relationship with the Trump administration, with founder Peter Thiel bankrolling both Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and is thoroughly embedded in various layers and departments of the federal government. Their technology and data logistics, among other things, are used to create and enhance military “kill chains” with precision accurate data.

Recently, CTO Shyam Sankar blasted others in the industry for their friendliness to China. Citing Tom’s Hardware:

According to his opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. and China are already engaged in an economic war with each other, and other people should wake up to this reality. However, Sankar says that many business leaders still refuse to see this, and still wholeheartedly believe in the Chinese message of its “peaceful rise.”

The opinion piece points out that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently expressed his opinion that the label ‘China hawk’ is not a badge of honor Americans should wear, it is really ‘a badge of shame.’ Huang also said it “doesn’t have to be all us or them. It could be us and them.”

Mulling over the Nvidia CEO’s philosophy, the Palantir CTO wrote,

“The first step to ending our dependence on China is admitting we have a problem.” Sankar continued, “We can continue as useful idiots, decrying ‘China hawks’ who point out that we’re funding our own demise. Or we can wake up to the reality that we’re already in an economic war in which every purchase and investment will help determine which system survives.”

While Sankar does not directly call out Huang as a “useful idiot,” the implication is certainly there, given his reference to the Nvidia CEO’s comments. The Nvidia CEO has always been against export controls on the most powerful chips, saying that such a move could backfire against the U.S., as it would allow Chinese companies like Huawei to define global standards.

Instead, Huang wants his chips to be readily available in China, so that American technology can become the backbone of global AI technology. We should note, though, that China used to be Nvidia’s biggest export market, where it once had 95% market share — it has since dropped to zero because of export controls and the ongoing trade war between the two global rivals.

Sankar’s take on this is that China is just using foreign companies to support its goals until it can develop a credible home-grown challenger. These companies would then flood the global market with cheaper goods, while, at the same time, Beijing is taking steps to limit the access of the original foreign business to the Chinese market. He does not lay the blame on China alone, though.

The Palantir CTO argues that the current situation will only get worse if the U.S. does not take action today, but there are still quite a few who refuse to see this. On this point, he quoted Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”

However, CEO Alex Karp, a self-proclaimed neo-Marxist, last year told The New York Times that a three-pronged war with China, Russia and Iran is “very likely.” The NYT wrote at the time:

He thinks the United States is “very likely” to end up in a three-front war with China, Russia and Iran. So, he argues, we have to keep going full-tilt on autonomous weapons systems, because our adversaries will — and they don’t have the same moral considerations that we do. “I think we’re in an age when nuclear deterrent is actually less effective because the West is very unlikely to use anything like a nuclear bomb, whereas our adversaries might,” he said. “Where you have technological parity but moral disparity, the actual disparity is much greater than people think.” “In fact,” he added, “given that we don’t have parity technologically but we don’t have parity morally, they have a huge advantage.” Mr. Karp said that we are “very close” to terminator robots and at the threshold of “somewhat autonomous drones and devices like this being the most important instruments of war. You already see this in Ukraine.” […] “Are we tough enough to scare our adversaries so we don’t go to war? Do the Chinese, Russians and Persians think we’re strong? The president needs to tell them if you cross these lines, this is what we’re going to do, and you have to then enforce it.” […] He said he would support class-based affirmative action and declared himself “pro draft.” “I think part of the reason we have a massive cleavage in our culture is, at the end of the day, by and large, only people who are middle- and working-class do all the fighting,” he said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” -Oh that’s rich, coming from a syphilitic Silicon Valley tech dork, who makes his money from harvesting everyone’s data to build a surveillance state and killing people with that data!

He’s not entirely wrong in saying we need to be less uber dependent on China, but we can see the spin he’s putting on this; and once again brandishing China as the enemy for all of our problems is why nothing ever gets fixed, by design.

After all, Palantir would profit VERY heavily if and when these new wars break out, and that’s what they are banking on. But how dare anyone else be dependent on China?

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

We’ve seen the effects of this aggressive and asinine trade policy with China and the world has done to us and the country: higher prices, destroyed trade routes and commerce, irreparable damage with other countries, yet while there are no “deals” being made like promised. Just look at the utter betrayal and chicanery with the Argentina beef and soybean deal with China as proof.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE