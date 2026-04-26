The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

Off topic, but,,,,

What a relief, the patsy is caught. Wow Don can speak so soon after event, what a dude.

Trump Shares Video of 'Sick Person' Storming White House Correspondents' Dinner, Stunning Photo of Suspect on Ground

https://people.com/trump-shares-video-white-house-correpondents-dinner-photo-suspect-1195885

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds press conference after shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner | PBS News

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/watch-live-trump-holds-press-conference-after-shooting-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2h

God help us!

Thank you

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture