Defense contractor and data analytics company Palantir announced a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), making this the 27th official collaboration with an American department, further deepening its ties and grip on the U.S. government.

Despite no official announcement published yet on USDA’s website, Palantir disclosed the $300 million agreement in a press release on April 22nd.

“America depends on its farmers, and USDA is moving fast to give them the technology they need,” said Ali Monfre, Federal Engineering Lead at Palantir. “They are raising the bar for what government can deliver for farmers, and we are honored to partner in that work.”

“Protecting America’s farmland is protecting America itself, and this work gives USDA the visibility and speed needed to safeguard our food supply,” said USDA Chief Information Officer Sam Berry. “Our farmers sustain this nation, and modern tools help us support them with greater precision. I look forward to working with Palantir as we continue serving the American farming community, which serves all of us every single day.”

From the press release:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. announced the signing of a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP) and modernize how USDA delivers services to America’s farmers. The agreement advances two priorities: strengthening farm security as a national security imperative and accelerating producer-first program delivery across USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission areas. Building on capabilities already in use at USDA, Palantir will provide operational software to enable USDA to improve service delivery for American farmers and government field staff — and in doing so, secure the nation’s breadbasket. Farm security is national security. Through this partnership, Palantir is empowering USDA with core capabilities that will enable it to secure American farmland, enhance supply chain resilience, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign adversary influence. In doing so, USDA will gain critical visibility into risks that can affect America’s agricultural production and food supply.

In July of last year, the USDA and Secretary Brooke Rollins — in collaboration with Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem — announced the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP), by “safeguarding our food supply, strengthening critical infrastructure, and defending U.S. agricultural innovation from foreign adversaries,” USDA said in a news release at the time.

The plan is sevenfold:

Secure and Protect American Farmland – Address U.S. foreign farmland ownership from adversaries head on. Total transparency. Tougher penalties. Enhance Agricultural Supply Chain Resilience – Refocus domestic investment into key manufacturing sectors and identify non-adversarial partners to work with when domestic production is not available. Plan for contingencies. Protect U.S. Nutrition Safety Net from Fraud and Foreign Exploitation – Billions have been stolen by foreign crime rings. That ends now. Defend Agricultural Research and Innovation – No more sweetheart deals or secret pacts with hostile nations. American ideas stay in America. Put America First in Every USDA Program – From farm loans to food safety, every program will reflect the America First agenda. Safeguard Plant and Animal Health – Crack down on bio-threats before they ever reach our soil. Protect Critical Infrastructure – Farms, food, and supply chains are national security assets—and will be treated as such.

These seven tenets were specified in a short 12-page document expressing the new USDA strategy.

Per the document, under point #6, it says “USDA will partner with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and other Federal research agencies to ensure agricultural projects they fund promote military readiness, protect U.S. plants and animals, and enhance agricultural security.”

Tenet #7 in the document says “attacks on agricultural companies, including cybersecurity threats, can disrupt essential operations and cause significant losses.” In response, the department “will work with private companies and the Food and Ag-Information Sharing and Analysis Center to ensure companies, regardless of size, have access to available resources to protect their operations from cybersecurity and ransomware attacks;” and will “continue working with the intelligence and law enforcement communities.”

“USDA will support the development of a 21st century agro-defense workforce,” the report adds.

Presumably, the seventh tenet is where Palantir’s role will predominantly be apart of.

To close out 2025, USDA announced new plans to build on the NFSAP by continuing to “modernize” the department’s systems and clamping down on land purchases by foreign countries.

Going back to Palantir’s press release:

This agreement also supports USDA’s ‘One Farmer, One File’ initiative, which is cutting the red tape farmers face when accessing USDA services, delivering digital-first tools they can use from home, reducing time-to-payment, and accelerating post-disaster recovery. This builds on existing work with USDA’s Landmark platform powered by Palantir, which backed the rollout of the $11 billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program in February. Within 62 minutes of opening, the program broke all prior USDA records for online farmer sign-ups — allowing farmers to enroll without visiting a county office and delivering over $4.4 billion directly to farmers in the program’s first five days.

In February, Rollins announced the creation of ‘One Farmer, One File,’ which “create[s] a single, streamlined record that follows the farmer — no matter where they go in the USDA system.”

Per the press release:

“USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Risk Management Agency (RMA) work with agricultural producers on a wide range of programs and services, from establishing a farm number to reporting acres planted, and from getting capital to recovering from disasters. “The goal of “One Farmer, One File” is to reduce the administrative burden for farmers. Additionally, this effort will make program delivery more efficient, save time for USDA staff, and decrease spending on disparate information technology systems. “The “One Farmer, One File” initiative is part of a broad modernization effort to unify all FSA, NRCS and RMA systems. This uniformed system will retire legacy systems and remove agency silos. USDA began work on this system in 2025 and plans to greatly advance the effort in 2026. USDA anticipates completing the project in 2028.”

“Every single day at USDA, our focus is on making life easier, more profitable and more rewarding for the American farmer,” said Rollins. “Our government for the people by the people should be modern, efficient, and respect taxpayer dollars. This modernization of old, duplicative, wasteful systems has one goal in mind, improve our customer service so the people we serve are able to farm and feed America and the world. ‘One Farmer, One File’ prevents our farmers from duplicating tasks while increases their productivity and time in the field.”

Palantir’s press release further notes how this new Landmark tech stack consolidates and streamlines the department’s data:

Landmark is also enabling USDA to transform how farmers report acreage through self-service digital tools. For farmers, every hour of daylight matters — they shouldn’t have to spend it sitting in field offices or driving far from their land. Landmark gives farmers more options, enabling them to utilize county offices or self-service online tools according to their preference. Palantir is similarly empowering USDA’s field staff with mobile digital tools that help them work efficiently, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate services and payments to farmers. Underpinning these farmer-facing capabilities is a broader transformation of USDA’s technology infrastructure. The Landmark platform backed by Palantir is consolidating fragmented legacy systems into a secure, unified foundation — reducing maintenance burden, strengthening data security, and enabling USDA to move faster as new programs and priorities emerge.

Palantir’s latest partnership with USDA makes this the twenty-seventh department Palantir has embedded itself in.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So there you have it, Palantir has now taken over and consolidated America’s farming data.

And by extension, this includes America’s backyard gardens, if those people are so foolish and naive to actually register one’s garden with the USDA. How stupid could one person be to do that?

1 Kings 21:2 And Ahab spake unto Naboth, saying, Give me thy vineyard, that I may have it for a garden of herbs, because it is near unto my house: and I will give thee for it a better vineyard than it; or, if it seem good to thee, I will give thee the worth of it in money. [3] And Naboth said to Ahab, The LORD forbid it me, that I should give the inheritance of my fathers unto thee. [7] And Jezebel his wife said unto him, Dost thou now govern the kingdom of Israel? arise, and eat bread, and let thine heart be merry: I will give thee the vineyard of Naboth the Jezreelite.

This Palantir deal is critical because it further opens the pathway for placing all commodities and assets — land, soil, crops, wildlife, trees, water, air, and other so-called “natural capital” assets — on blockchain ledgers so they can be tokenized and then overseen by AI.

Eating and ownership becomes permissioned: that’s what this is about, make no mistake about it. This is Klaus Schwab’s 4th Industrial Revolution.

The land and nation has been cursed.

Deuteronomy 28:15 But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee: [16] Cursed shalt thou be in the city, and cursed shalt thou be in the field. [17] Cursed shall be thy basket and thy store. [18] Cursed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy land, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep. [19] Cursed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and cursed shalt thou be when thou goest out.

We’ve written about Palantir many times before and what they do. It’s an abominable company.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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