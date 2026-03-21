Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel is still rambling on about the antichrist, and after drawing wide criticism for his remarks, Thiel is now taking his lectures to Vatican City.

Last year, Peter Thiel was interviewed by the New York Times where he disclosed a number of his viewpoints. The WinePress covered some of his remarks last year.

Ross Douthat at the NYT confronted Thiel and claimed that what he is building with his technology might actually be ushering in the antichrist and will be a tool he will use to control the masses.

Douthat: Yes, but you’re saying the real Antichrist would play on that fear and say: You must come with me to avoid Skynet, to avoid the Terminator, to avoid nuclear Armageddon. Thiel: Yes. […] Douthat: And my very specific question for you: You’re an investor in A.I. You’re deeply invested in Palantir, in military technology, in technologies of surveillance and technologies of warfare and so on. And it just seems to me that when you tell me a story about the Antichrist coming to power and using the fear of technological change to impose order on the world, I feel like that Antichrist would maybe be using the tools that you are building. Like, wouldn’t the Antichrist be like: Great, we’re not going to have any more technological progress, but I really like what Palantir has done so far. Isn’t that a concern? Wouldn’t that be the irony of history, that the man publicly worrying about the Antichrist accidentally hastens his or her arrival? Thiel: Look, there are all these different scenarios. I obviously don’t think that that’s what I’m doing. Douthat: I mean, to be clear, I don’t think that’s what you’re doing either. I’m just interested in how you get to a world willing to submit to permanent authoritarian rule. Thiel: Well, there are these different gradations of this we can describe. But is what I’ve just told you so preposterous, as a broad account of the stagnation, that the entire world has submitted for 50 years to peace and safetyism? This is I Thessalonians 5:3 — the slogan of the Antichrist is “peace and safety.”

Read the transcript here.

Thiel has since given four paid, off-the-record lectures on the antichrist, or at least his deranged view of him, organized by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called ACTS 17 Collective: Acknowledging Christ in Technology and Society.

Notes from these events leaked and were exclusively obtained by several different outlets, and his views are just insane. Thiel described himself as a “small-o orthodox Christian.” But one thing that stuck out is that he described people who promote “stagnation” and want to slow down technological discoveries as antichrists.

“Let’s go on to ‘many shall run to and fro and knowledge shall be increased.’ It means science progressing, technology improving, globalization, people traveling around the world. Of course in some sense, I think these things … I’m not sure they’re completely inevitable, but there is some direction to it. Where there’s a linear progression of knowledge and something like globalization that happens. But of course, the details matter a lot. “Knowledge increasing, science progressing, technology improving can be a very good thing. No disease, death, protect people from natural disasters. Then, of course, we can destroy ourselves with nuclear weapons, bioweapons, etc. And similarly, globalization is … you have trade in goods and services. There’s certain ways to escape from tyrannical governments. And of course there is danger in the one-world state of the antichrist. “[…] The Antichrist hasn’t arrived yet, but if we keep moving in that direction of being afraid of technological progress, that’s going to lead the Antichrist to appear.

Obtained by INC. - According to the source, Thiel addressed the wave of AI criticism, although not directly. At the lecture, he reportedly likened skepticism of the current AI boom—or of any rapid innovation—to that of the Antichrist, a figure in the Bible who deceives the masses and denies the gospel of Christ. “What Peter brought home last night was that actually being afraid of technological progress is actually an Antichrist, that’s being fed the narrative of doomsday and Armageddon,” said the attendee.

The WSJ came away with a similar deduction. “Thiel told attendees that “fearing or regulating [artificial intelligence or other technologies], or opposing technological progress, would hasten the coming of the Antichrist,” the paper wrote.

The Guardian cited a ton of crazed quotes Thiel gave over the course of his four lectures.

In other words, according to Thiel, if you oppose this mass rollout and infusion of AI into everything, if you protest the AI surveillance state, if you reject AI stripping away all critical thought and creativity, and making AI your new God to worship, then you are seen as “antichrist” and anti-state.

In November, the Catholic magazine First Things published an op-ed written by Thiel on the antichrist and faith. “Christians debated these prophecies for millennia. Who was the Antichrist? When would he arrive? What would he preach?,” he wrote in his article.

A snippet from that piece (to get the gist of what Thiel is talking about) — referencing the popular Japanese manga series called One Piece:

If Imu is Antichrist, Luffy is Christ. For hundreds of chapters, Luffy seems nothing more than the happy-go-lucky captain of his crew, attracting disciples and dethroning tyrants. The observation that his trademark image, a red-striped straw hat, resembles a bloody crown of thorns might seem like a stretch. But in One Piece’s final saga, Oda’s Christian apocalyptic imagery has become undeniable. Around chapter 1,000, Luffy and his allies battle their most powerful rivals: a dragon named Kaidou and a soul-devouring cannibal with dozens of children named “Big Mom.” Revelation depicts Christ confronting a dragon representing Satan and the Whore of Babylon (a “woman drunken with the blood of the saints” like a ­cannibal [Rev. 17:6]). Kaidou nearly defeats Luffy. But Luffy transforms into the Christ of Revelation 1:14: “His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire.”

Christlike Luffy defeats Kaidou and Big Mom. Like Revelation’s dragon, they are “cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone” (Rev. 19:20). The transformed Luffy reminds Imu of a messianic figure from the Void Century named “Joy Boy,” the first pirate. The return of Joy Boy, a divine pirate, would rebuke the divinized Imu, just as Christ the Son of God rebuked Caesar Augustus, son of the divinized Caesar. A divine “king of the pirates” would imperil the World Government’s legitimacy. Later in the story, we meet a freed slave named Kuma, whose father taught him to await the return of a sun god named Nika. In our world, Byzantine Christians emblazoned the Christogram “IC XC” alongside the Greek word “Nika” (meaning “Jesus Christ conquers”) on churches and icons. Kuma’s fellow slaves, hunted by the World Government like Yahoos, take comfort in his story. For philosophy, the question “One world or none?” has but one answer. Better red than dead. Theology reformulates the question: “Antichrist or Armageddon?” “Neither,” the Christian replies. He prays for new miracles, new technologies, and strange new possibilities. Oda reminds us to hope for such fantastical new things by defying us to reason out how One Piece will end. Neither the apocalyptic anarchy of an ocean teeming with pirates nor the sclerotic gerontocracy of Imu’s World Government can last. Oda must reveal a narrow, third way. “As little children” (Matt. 18:3), we have faith that he will.

More recently, Thiel took has monologues to Rome and was described by the Associated Press as “One of the hottest tickets in the Vatican’s backyard these days is for a four-lecture series on the Antichrist.’

The AP added:

Initially, the lectures were reportedly going to be held the Pontifical St. Thomas Aquinas University, the Dominican university in Rome known colloquially as the Angelicum. It is best known these days as the place where a young priest named Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, wrote his canon law doctoral thesis. But as word began to circulate in the Italian media about alleged secret lectures on the Antichrist by Thiel at the pope’s alma mater, the Angelicum took its distance: “We would like to clarify that this event is not organized by the University, will not take place at the Angelicum, and is not part of any of our institutional initiatives,” the university said in a statement on its website. But CUA distanced itself. “The Catholic University of America is not sponsoring or hosting an event featuring Peter Thiel this month in Rome,” a university spokesperson told AP. “The Cluny Project is an independent initiative incubated at the university.”

Furthermore, according to the NYT in a recent post covering the lectures, Thiel explored how “occult forces are ceaselessly at work, intent on destroying what remains of the West.”

But papists are trying to distance himself from Thiel. Rev. Paolo Benanti, an adviser to the Vatican on A.I., called Thiel’s vision as “disturbing.” In a recently published essay, Benanti described Thiel as the promoter of “a prolonged act of heresy against the liberal consensus: a challenge to the very foundations of civil coexistence.”

For the past week, too, Avvenire, a daily newspaper owned by an organization for Italian bishops, has published several articles warning of the threat posed by Mr. Thiel’s vision. One described him as “decisive in the slow conversion of American liberal democracy into a sort of light autocracy built to his measure.” Another called him an “agent of chaos.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Matthew 17:15 Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatick, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water.

Thiel is absolutely insane. I read through his op-ed post and it makes zero sense. It’s just the mad ramblings of a disturbed and unstable man. It reminds me of one of those weirdos who throws a paint brush at the easel or pisses all over a canvas and calls it “art.”

And this is the guy that has heavily funded Donald Trump, especially JD Vance (basically creating an entirely new persona for him), and many other Republicans and so-called conservatives. He’s a raving lunatic and anyone who would care to listen to him speak is beyond me. People really idolize these technocrats and transhumanists for some strange reason.

But remember, kiddies, we need his pre-crime, deep-AI analytics firm to surveil everything and kill people so he can protect us from the antichrist. Deranged.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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