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Mark Petrey's avatar
Mark Petrey
13m

As an Anti-Christ Thiel is a little deranged.

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
37m

Few have discernment, so they look up to evil and crazies like this character. It's bizarre to me that he would be covering a subject that's in the Bible, as he and his clique seem to be the last ones to pay it any mind. On the other hand, it's said that satanists and the like know the Bible very well.👹

Thank you

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