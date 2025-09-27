I know I am a little late to the party on this one (I was taking a break when this came out and it messed up my schedule), but it is still superfluous to cover this. As we covered immediately after the Charlie Kirk shooting, we warned and expected this administration to start cracking down on free speech, gun rights, and an expansion of the pre-crime police state.

Over a week ago, Attorney General Pam Bondi - the lady who once claimed that Epstein Files were on her desk, ready to be released - said she and the Trump administration are looking to censor what they deem as “hate speech.”

On the Katie Miller Podcast, Bondi stated:

“There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech — and there’s no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech. Anything — and that’s across the aisle.”

That same day, she issued a similar threat on Fox News. “If you want to go and print posters with Charlie’s picture for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that. We have right now our civil rights unit looking at that.”

Conservative influencers and others online expressed their displeasure with Bondi.

Bondi doubled-down in a post on X clarifying her remarks.

“Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over. “Under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), it is a federal crime to transmit “any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.” Likewise, 18 U.S.C. § 876 and 18 U.S.C. § 115 make it a felony to threaten public officials, members of Congress, or their families. You cannot call for someone’s murder. “You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as “free speech.” These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law. “Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence. “It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals. “We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation.”

On the same day Bondi made her inflammatory remarks, economic advisor to Trump Peter Navarro - who was the fall guy for Trump’s initial Liberation Day tariffs - called upon Elon Musk to censor “violent rhetoric” and for the end of anonymity online.

“And if you want to make a real contribution, Elon, clean that damn thing up. Here's what should be done on X and Facebook and everywhere else: no more anonymity. No more hiding behind the mask of anonymity on social media. “And and it's not just people in this country who are spewing that. It's like foreigners are swarming right now are our social media propagandizing.”

While conservatives are displeased with Trump’s cabinet members and their rhetoric, it appears Trump is in support of online suppression. He claimed that people and outlets criticizing him should “maybe” be prosecuted.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 6:25 How forcible are right words! but what doth your arguing reprove? [26] Do ye imagine to reprove words, and the speeches of one that is desperate, which are as wind? [27] Yea, ye overwhelm the fatherless, and ye dig a pit for your friend.

As we predicted, Charlie Kirk’s new ‘martyrdom’ status will be used to pass a raft of draconian and technocratic oppression laws. Funny, because I thought it was the “evil Left” that was going to silence all of our voices?

Trump and Melania have been big fans of pre-crime surveillance going back to their first administration. The Kirk shooting, along with another wave of shootings in recent weeks, will be used to justify this. Trump has also said that the Take It Down Act - a bill designed to remove deepfake pornography - that he might use the act to have content that criticizes him taken down. This was also alluded to in the AI Action Plan.

The irony of all of this Charlie Kirk rebuked the idea of “hate speech.”

