In today’s episode of “The Trump and the Restless,” President Donald Trump threatened nuclear annihilation on Iran (again).

Of course, I don’t believe for a second that any of that will happen; this is just Trump running his mouth again, like we have become so accustomed to.

But seriously, MAGA, help me figure this out:

Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, we are told. We were told that the U.S. destroyed their nuclear capabilities last year with Operation Midnight Hammer. Then we’ve been told repeatedly this year that the U.S. must persist in destroying their nuclear capabilities (even though I thought their operations were incapacitated). Now we are being told we have to stop their ambition…

So what’s the solution? We nuke Iran and their civilization off of the map first?

This is getting so tiresome.

In other news, the cooties are back.

“Hantavirus,” they’re calling it.

Another clown show rehearsal.

The World Health Organization is whining about it. ‘Don’t worry guys, there is no pandemic potential, this is nothing like Covid, we’re just going to keep scaremongering about it so you get scared of your own shadow again.’

But have no fear, Trump says he’s been briefed and there is nothing to worry about.

Remember in the days when the Covid War was fizzling out in the West, there was that brief spurt where the Biden administration, the E.U. and the WHO was scaring people with monkeypox spreading in the sodomite community, and they got people lining up at makeshift vaccine booths to get inoculated against it? And then all that hoopla disappeared?

I could be totally wrong, but I speculate if this the handlers testing the waters again to see how the public is going to react and what they can get away with. Either that, they will use this to coverup the massive climate lockdowns, energy prices, travel restrictions, lack of fertilizer and empty food shelves.

Is it time for another vaccine? Is it time for big-pharma to profit off of the panic and raise their stock valuations again?

Finally, the baal worshippers came out to pay tribute to a new golden statue of Donald Trump at his golf course.

Trump called in live to thank them. Source

Pastor Mark Burns led the dedication and was joined by several rabbis whose names have not been reported.

Despite the blatant idolatry and sacrilege, Jones said on Instagram that this is not a “golden calf” — which means that it is exactly just that.

No surprise, the priests of baal continue to become more open about what they really believe.

1 Corinthians 10:6 Now these things were our examples, to the intent we should not lust after evil things, as they also lusted. [7] Neither be ye idolaters, as were some of them; as it is written, The people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play. [20] But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils. [21] Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord's table, and of the table of devils. [22] Do we provoke the Lord to jealousy? are we stronger than he? Isaiah 46:5 To whom will ye liken me, and make me equal, and compare me, that we may be like? [6] They lavish gold out of the bag, and weigh silver in the balance, and hire a goldsmith; and he maketh it a god: they fall down, yea, they worship. [7] They bear him upon the shoulder, they carry him, and set him in his place, and he standeth; from his place shall he not remove: yea, one shall cry unto him, yet can he not answer, nor save him out of his trouble. [8] Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors. [9] Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, [10] Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: [11] Calling a ravenous bird from the east, the man that executeth my counsel from a far country: yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.

That’s all for today’s episode of The Trump and the Restless. Tune in tomorrow to see what happens next: you won’t want to miss it!

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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