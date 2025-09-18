Now some public bathrooms in China have been outfitted with toilet paper dispensers that have to be accessed via scanning a QR code with people’s phones. To receive additional squares, residents must either pay 0.5 Renminbi (RMB), which is around 7 cents, or watch a quick ad to receive more paper.

China Insider exposed this in a video published to Instagram. “This system is designed to cut down waste — some people would abuse free paper before,” said the outlet. “Now, it’s all about “watch an ad or pay a coin.””

Here’s what some of the commentors had to say:

"This is what capitalist communist dystopia looks like at a glimpse. The irony in it being a locked down authoritarian and economic expansionist society is ironic and subtly so dangerous.”

“Before COVID there's toilet paper at every washroom in China, after Covid they don't provide you toilet paper, or some places you can scan QR code and watch video or pay 0.5yuan 🫡😬.”

“Ok, this is the first actually dystopian thing i have seen.”

“And I am supposed to believe that they are commies? 😂”

“China is more capitalistic then USA 😂”

Klaus Schwab, the founder and former head of the World Economic Forum, defined China as a state capitalist country.

He wrote:

In recent decades, another form of capitalism emerged as an alternative: state capitalism. It, too, is a capitalist model, if we follow the definition that a system is capitalist when “private actors own and control property in accord with their interests, and demand and supply freely set prices in markets in a way that can serve the best interests of society.”

Despite this, the state is considered the most important stakeholder and retains power over individual shareholders. The government achieves its dominant role in at least three ways. First, it keeps a strong hand in the distribution of both resources and opportunities. Second, it can intervene in virtually any industry. And third, it can direct the economy by means of large-scale infrastructure, research and development, and education, health care, or housing projects.

Theoretically at least, it solves a major shortcoming of shareholder capitalism because there are mechanisms in place to ensure that private and short-term interests do not overtake broader societal interests.

This system allowed Singapore, China, Vietnam, and more recently countries such as Ethiopia, to build a strong and growing economy, while keeping, if needed, private corporate interests in check. In fact, were it not for state capitalism, large parts of the developing world may not have seen a major growth spurt at all.

This is not the first time China has tried something such as “pay-per-ply.” As reported by Metro:

Back in 2017, public loos at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing installed toilet roll dispensers with facial recognition software built in. Authorities claimed the attraction is regularly visited by people who stuff their bags with loo roll and take it home with them. The new machines dispensed a strip of toilet roll measuring about 60cm in length, and would not dispense any more to the same person until nine minutes passed. But the park was forced to clarify that if someone had diarrhoea or another urgent need for loo roll, a staff member would provide it directly to them – which wouldn’t be mortifyingly embarrassing at all.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want. [22] Rob not the poor, because he is poor: neither oppress the afflicted in the gate: [23] For the LORD will plead their cause, and spoil the soul of those that spoiled them.

Meanwhile here in the West, we've got nutcases like Larry Ellison, who temporarily became the richest man in the world last week, talking about how he wants invasive AI spying on us every second, including in the bathroom.

Over a year ago, Ellison described how mass-AI surveillance will put citizens on their “best behavior.” "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting.” He described how the AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don't turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can't turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we'll turn it off. “The truth is we don't really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I'm going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won't listen in, unless there's a court order. “We transmit the video back to headquarters, so headquarters and AI is constantly monitoring the video.”

This isn’t fun, can I get off the ride now, please?

Revelation 22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

