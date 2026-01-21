The following report is a press release from Ingenico, published on January 13th.

Ingenico, the global leader in payment acceptance and services today announced a partnership with WalletConnect Pay to enable stablecoin payments directly at checkout. The integration allows merchants to accept supported stablecoins, giving customers additional payment options and convenience when making purchases.

Millions of Ingenico Android payment terminals worldwide will now support our Digital Currency Application, enabling seamless in-store payments with five leading stablecoins (including USDC, EURC, and USDT) across over 700 compatible wallets, supported through WalletConnect.

The solution is designed for use in a wide range of merchant settings, including retail, hospitality, transportation, fuel, parking, vending, and self-service. WalletConnect facilitated over $400 billion in network volume in 2025, including hundreds of billions in stablecoin volume annually.

Unlike crypto-linked cards that rely on traditional card networks, WalletConnect Pay enables native stablecoin transactions. Customers pay directly from their mobile wallets, with funds moving to the merchant’s payment provider. This approach supports faster settlement and reduces reliance on legacy infrastructure.

“Stablecoins have become an important payment instrument for moving value quickly and efficiently”, said Jess Houlgrave, CEO of WalletConnect. “By working with Ingenico, we’re extending stablecoin payments into real-world retail environments in a way that is practical, familiar and easy for both merchants and consumers around the world.”

“Ingenico’s role is to ensure merchants can accept the payment methods their customers prefer, in a way that is secure, compliant, and seamless,” said Floris de Kort, CEO of Ingenico. “We’re seeing a growing interest in stablecoin payments, and our partnership with WalletConnect Pay addresses this by giving our customers a way to accept digital currencies as easily as traditional cards. This means no extra hardware, no need to hold balances in digital currencies, and most importantly, no friction.”

The integration will be available to acquirers and payment service providers in January 2026, helping merchants adopt in-store stablecoin payments through existing, secure payment infrastructure.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This news will hardly get any attention, but it is major in terms of stablecoin and digital dollar adoption, established by the Genius Act President Trump signed last year. Digital dollars in a tokenized form cannot be put to much use on a commercial scale until there is a digital ID wallet or a stablecoin card similar to a debit card. Ingenico’s new partnership will allow for a greater uptick and normalize the new tokenized economy.

