Popular social media outlets and other big tech groups such as Microsoft and Facebook have teamed up to crack down and end terrorism by targeting materials from far-right groups and White supremacists groups.

The collaborative group, called the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism’s (GIFCT), has a database that is largely focused on videos and pictures from terror groups that the United Nations (UN) deems a threat, which up to this point, largely constituted al Qaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban.

Reuters says, ‘Over the next few months, the group will add attacker manifestos – often shared by sympathizers after white supremacist violence – and other publications and links flagged by the UN initiative Tech Against Terrorism. It will use lists from intelligence-sharing group Five Eyes, adding URLs and PDFs from more groups, including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and neo-Nazis.’

The firms will also include data from Alphabet’s Google and YouTube, and Twitter – which share what are dubbed “hashes,” which represent unique data that have ‘numerical representations of original pieces of content that have been removed from their services,’ reports Reuters. Other platforms use this to identify the exact content on their platforms so it can be reviewed and terminated.

The new steps would effectively remove most “extremist” content from these mainline outlets. However, the Reuters report notes that many of these same “terror” groups can post their ‘rhetoric’ and violent imagery on the internet in general.

GIFCT’s Executive Director Nicholas Rasmussen told Reuters he wants the tech coalition to combat a wider range of threats.

“Anyone looking at the terrorism or extremism landscape has to appreciate that there are other parts… that are demanding attention right now,” Rasmussen said, referring to threats from groups deemed on the ‘far-right.’

Some of the staff involved at the firm. Rasmussen is pictured on the top left.

A total of 14 companies have access to the database, also including Reddit, Snap (the parent company of Snapchat), Instagram (owned by Facebook), Verizon Media, and LinkedIn and Dropbox (both owned by Microsoft).

GIFCT recently added Airbnb, a home-retail and renting giant, and Mailchimp, one of the largest email marketing companies around.

GIFCT is continually seeking more members, and is looking to broaden its database to include audio clips and specific symbols. Emma Llanso, director of Free Expression at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said:

“This expansion of the GIFCT hash database only intensifies the need for GIFCT to improve the transparency and accountability of these content-blocking resources. “As the database expands, the risks of mistaken takedown only increase.”

PayPal Is No Longer Friends With Some

Finance giant PayPal recently announced a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to ‘fight extremism and hate,’ reports Business Insider.

The partnership is designed to crack down on hate speech and extremists group’s funding.

‘The intelligence gathered through this research initiative will be shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement,’ says the BI report.

ADL’s Center on Extremism – a leading authority on hate, extremism, and terrorism – will spearhead the operation. They and PayPal seek to further uncover and disrupt financial streams that support these extremists groups. The report also notes they will be focusing on actors and outlets ‘spreading and profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry against any community.’

“By identifying partners across sectors with common goals and complementary resources, we can make an even greater impact than any of us could do on our own. We are excited to partner with the ADL, other non-profits and law enforcement in our fight against hate in all its forms,” Aaron Karczmer, Chief Risk Officer and EVP, Risk and Platforms for PayPal, said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, added:

“All of us, including in the private sector, have a critical role to play in fighting the spread of extremism and hate. With this new initiative, we’re setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues. We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats.”

Sindy Benavides. CEO of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), who is working with the companies, also noted:

“This innovative partnership between ADL and PayPal encourages us to think outside the box when fighting evil. We hope to see more private and public partnerships such as these to help raise the social awareness of the public to the dangers that exist in plain sight. Attacking these hateful groups’ revenue sources weakens their reach and exposes just how unstable they truly are. The data and research collected from experts will help organizations, like LULAC, inform their strategy to combat evil. We congratulate these organizations and will continue to stand alongside them against hate.”

Finally, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., commented:

“I applaud PayPal and the ADL for joining forces to combat hate and extremist movements who seek to utilize financial platforms to bankroll their criminal activities and profit from the spread of racism and bigotry. My office stands ready to assist financial institutions and businesses of all kinds in this urgent fight to stop hate and protect members of historically marginalized communities.”

Moreover, ADL’s CEO Greenblatt sat down for a short interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, about this new partnership.

After Greenblatt told the host Andrew Sorkin what his company does and some of what this new initiative entails, Sorkin asked if these new partnerships mean that PayPal will shutdown accounts. Greenblatt said yes, and elaborated.

Sorkin: Just to understand this, is this simply a research effort or is the ultimate goal, I imagine, to effectively defund them, which is to say, that PayPal would effectively turn off the spigot, or at least turn off the ability to fundraise using PayPal? Greenblatt: That’s correct, Andrew. So certainly a big part of this is how can we disrupt the ability of extremists for those that maraudered through the Capital, to those who were beating up Jews in broad daylight just a few months ago, to other racist and hate movements? How can we stop them for using certain services like PayPal? – from spreading their hate, and funding their illicit activities. So PayPal sees, as a responsible company, a need to try to put an end to this; and they’ve been at this for years, so this isn’t new. Our job at ADL is to use our expertise, with better access to their systems, so we can monitor what these groups are doing to stop it once and for all. But Andrew, it won’t end there: the goal is to also share what we learn with other companies that are dealing with some of the same challenges, as well as with law enforcement and elected officials. Because we need a whole of society strategy if we are really going to put an end to extremism and hate.

The WinePress will continue to preach the truth without apology, no matter what any of these goons do. Period.

And, it should be noted that The WinePress was eventually censored by PayPal, requiring a whole slew of paperwork information that was not initially required to use their services beforehand.

John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; [32] And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. [33] They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free? [34] Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. [35] And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. [36] If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

