The following report is by ZME Science (excerpts):

Laura Terry approached the problem of family the same way she approached a challenge at her management consulting firm: with data. Terry, a Ph.D. in cell and developmental biology, wanted a child. But she wasn’t interested in the traditional prerequisites. You know, things like dating, marriage, or partnering up. So, she built a decision tree.

[…] Terry’s rigorous, analytical approach to conception might sound sterile to a romantic, but it represents a profound shift in how we define family in the 21st century. “For my 39th birthday, I bought a vial of donor sperm,” Terry said in her interview with NPR.

Her decision reflects a under-the-radar revolution occurring in clinics and homes across the United States. The nuclear family is being decompiled and reprogrammed, driven by a convergence of advanced reproductive technology, shifting economic timelines, and a refusal to wait for a partner who might never arrive. There have never been this many women in the US giving birth through IVF, and their number is only growing

In 2023, a demographic flip occurred in the U.S. that would have been unthinkable a generation ago: for the first time, there were more births among women 40 and older than there were to teenage girls.

While the teen birth rate has plummeted — dropping from 13% of all births in 1990 to just 4% today — the fertility rate for women ages 40 to 44 has surged by 127% in the same period. Even as the overall U.S. fertility rate slides to 1.62 children per woman, this specific cohort of older mothers is expanding.

“There’s a flip in the age distribution,” Elizabeth Wildsmith, a family demographer at Child Trends, told NBC News.

Wildsmith noted that the drop in teen fertility for girls ages 10 to 14 is “a success story,” and added that when “women are able to control their fertility,” other opportunities — professional, political, and economic — become easier to access.

While the decline in teen births is partly due to better access to long-acting contraceptives like Depo Provera, the rise in births on the other end of the reproductive spectrum is fueled by a different kind of medical intervention.

Rosanna Hertz, a sociologist at Wellesley College and author of Single By Chance, Mothers by Choice, argues that for many women, the decision to go it alone is a rational response to a dating market that hasn’t caught up with their lives.

Women are spending their 20s and early 30s accruing degrees, building careers, and traveling. By the time they are ready to settle down, “there’s no one to settle down with,” Hertz explained to NPR. “So, am I going to spend my time waiting for somebody to come along?”

For these women, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is often Plan B. But as reproductive windows narrow, it effectively becomes the primary operating system for family building.

IVF, which now accounts for nearly 2% of all U.S. births (about 100,000 babies annually), involves retrieving eggs, fertilizing them in a lab, and implanting the embryo. It’s a process that has surged by 50% in the last decade, reshaping the demographics of parenthood to include more LGBTQ+ couples and older single women.

Kate Snyder, an interior designer and artist in northern New Jersey, was in her 40s when she decided to stop waiting for “the right guy.”

“And, you know,” she told NPR, “it didn’t happen. “Once I came to terms with the fact that the father of my child doesn’t have to be the person I end up with, and you separate the two, it’s very freeing,” Snyder said. “And it just took the pressure off.”

But getting there required navigating a financial minefield. A single cycle of IVF ranges from $15,000 to over $30,000. While some companies offer coverage — Snyder’s former employer, Google, paid for a portion of her egg freezing — many women are left paying out of pocket.

This economic barrier creates a class divide in the “single by choice” community. Women with master’s or doctoral degrees are the top users of IVF, simply because they are the ones who can afford the agency to build a family alone.

Read the rest of the story here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This right here is peak feminism.

They have been conditioned to hate and despise men so much, unable to look at their own problems and come forward to the table with humility and true self-sacrifice; and have been turned into stupid, dumb, self-absorbed “educated” women that know everything about nothing; and have been turned into just another soulless cog in the machine to make another MAN (!!) richer; and so in her Jezebelian wisdom she decides, after she has hit ‘the wall’, to decide that she still tells herself, ‘I don’t need no man,’ and would rather have bastard babies for her own selfish, sick desires, by creating a baby with — wait for it, wait for it — the seed of a MAN!!

1 Timothy 5:11 But the younger widows refuse: for when they have begun to wax wanton against Christ, they will marry; [12] Having damnation, because they have cast off their first faith. [13] And withal they learn to be idle, wandering about from house to house; and not only idle, but tattlers also and busybodies, speaking things which they ought not. [14] I will therefore that the younger women marry, bear children, guide the house, give none occasion to the adversary to speak reproachfully. [15] For some are already turned aside after Satan.

Though the direct context of the above passage is instruction for widows in a church, the body of believers, there is still very much great instruction in righteousness for single women and women in general, as Paul at times also lumped in unmarried virgins in with the widows (1 Cor 7:8, 34).

Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

So not only does this country and the Western world continue on this abortion spree, murdering us out of existence, now these self-assured women of no value are now bringing children into this world with no father, and will be raised to hate men, and will grow up to be so dysfunctional and confused. It is truly sad.

Proverbs 10:1 The proverbs of Solomon. A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother. Proverbs 17:6 Children's children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers. Proverbs 4:1 Hear, ye children, the instruction of a father, and attend to know understanding.

“Women are spending their 20s and early 30s accruing degrees, building careers, and traveling. By the time they are ready to settle down, “there’s no one to settle down with,” Hertz explained to NPR. “So, am I going to spend my time waiting for somebody to come along?””

That right there pretty much sums up the current dating scene in a nutshell; and it is no wonder why so many men are throwing in the towel and are giving up trying to make something special with a woman. This biased, feminist piece also conveniently left out the fact that they purposefully waste away their best years getting ran through in college and bed-hopping well into their 30s, perpetually living the “hot girl summer” lifestyle, while pushing away every good and semi-decent man they encounter for failing to meet impossible and ever-evolving, erratic standards, and then crying in their cars and posting their self-loathing and pity on TikTok and Instagram, wondering as to why they can’t find a man and why there are no good men left.

As Paul wrote, “But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth” (1 Timothy 5:6).

The article goes on to explain how costly this procedure is; so if you thought it was rough sledding to have a child with a man and raise a family these days, these stupid women are willing to spend more money to have a designed baby with no father. Then what? They will cry out to the government for an even larger nanny state!

Generally speaking, (not all of them), but the majority of Western woman are completely worthless; they are sottish, whorish, useless, clamorous, delusional, neurotic losers.

