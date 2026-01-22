The WinePress News

Andrew Guerra
9h

Feminism is a decay and a cancer straight from Satan himself! These women are turned aside after Satan - these western women are vessels of wrath fitted for destruction! According to the King James Bible, feminism is witchcraft - it is an ancient practice of witchcraft because of its rebellion.

23 For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the LORD, he hath also rejected thee from being king.

1 Samuel 15:23

God is going to cast each and every last one of these feminist and modern women WITCHES into the Fires of Hell head first and I won’t shed one tear over it!

These evil women are as fit to be mothers as I am to be a neurosurgeon! Those children are going to become statistics and they will despise their mothers as well even. I’m not an OB/GYN, but I know that past 35 and especially in their 40s, being with child (not pregnant) has higher risks. Ever so searching for that non existent “Mr. Right” - who is just as mythical as Santa Claus. After 50 plus years of their feminist rebellion witchcraft, men are now avoiding women and marriage like the bubonic plague, and at most if men DO marry it’s with a traditional faithful women from the Philippines, Colombia, and other nations as such where women are traditional and taught since little girls on how to be a good wife (NOT abused slaves) and masculinity is respected.

One of the many reasons why God’s Wrath is coming upon America and it is going to be vicious!

Elusive1
9h

It's hard not to give up on this world as we read story after story of how human beings have messed things up. Brainwashing plus ego and self-determintation equals disaster in progress.

