Big tech is increasingly merging more and more with the military, and in the midst of the on-going Jeffrey Epstein debacle and the United States’ new push to integrate artificial intelligence into every fabric of everyday life, the Pentagon quietly inked new defense contracts worth around $200 million apiece with tech giants Anthropic, Google, Sam Altman’s OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI.

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), a division within the Department of Defense (DoD) that is focused on AI research and advancement, quietly announced the contracts on July 14th.

CDAO wrote:

Today, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) announced contract awards to leading U.S. frontier AI companies to accelerate Department of Defense (DoD) adoption of advanced AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges. Frontier AI companies lead development of the most advanced AI models and technologies, conduct insightful research into the use of frontier AI, and pioneer efforts to address both the potential benefits and risks of frontier AI technologies.

The awards to Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI – each with a $200M ceiling – will enable the Department to leverage the technology and talent of U.S. frontier AI companies to develop agentic AI workflows across a variety of mission areas. Establishing these partnerships will broaden DoD use of and experience in frontier AI capabilities and increase the ability of these companies to understand and address critical national security needs with the most advanced AI capabilities U.S. industry has to offer.

“The adoption of AI is transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries,” said Chief Digital and AI Officer Dr. Doug Matty. “Leveraging commercially available solutions into an integrated capabilities approach will accelerate the use of advanced AI as part of our Joint mission essential tasks in our warfighting domain as well as intelligence, business, and enterprise information systems.”

DoD is implementing a commercial-first approach to accelerating DoD adoption of AI. Today’s awards bring in the best U.S.-based frontier AI talent to help apply cutting-edge AI to solve DoD use cases. CDAO is also providing access to many of the latest generative AI (GenAI) models for general purpose use to Combatant Commands, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Staff via Army’s Enterprise Large Language Model Workspace powered by Ask Sage, and to the broader enterprise via embedded AI models within DoD enterprise data and AI platforms, including the Advancing Analytics (Advana) platform, Maven Smart System, and Edge Data Mesh nodes, which enable AI integration into workflows that occur within these data environments themselves. Finally, DoD is partnering with the General Services Administration (GSA) to bring the best AI technologies to the federal government while leveraging whole-of-government buying power for AI production and compute resources.

OpenAI was an early recipient of federal funding under Trump 2.0. On January 21st, Trump’s second day in office, the President announced Project Stargate that provided $500 billion to Soft Bank, Oracle, and OpenAI, for the purpose of launching new AI datacenters, infrastructure, and other advancements such as mRNA cancer vaccines. Read more about it here:

Before this latest contract with the Pentagon, OpenAI was already getting involved in defense contracting. During the final weeks of the Biden administration, OpenAI partnered with Anduril and Palantir “to develop advanced AI solutions aimed at enhancing the United States' defense capabilities,” IPO Club reported. “These collaborations target critical areas like drone threat detection and the efficient deployment of AI in sensitive military operations.”

Anduril has also partnered with Meta to develop augmented reality headsets and devices for the military.

Palantir, of course, has become a very prominent name in the tech space and with this current administration. In May, the New York Times revealed the White House contracted Palantir to harvest Americans’ private and personal data to create a master database; which built upon previous executive orders that deregulated government departments’ ability to share information with each other.

As covered in that report, Palantir has software they call Gotham, which they say is “powering the kill chain.” “Gotham's targeting offering supports soldiers with an AI-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing,” the company writes.

Elon Musk was also inking defense contracts while he was still active at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). SpaceX partnered with Palantir and Anduril to help build Trump’s new Golden Dome national missile defense system.

Even though it appears Musk and Trump have been beefing with each other in more recent weeks, xAI still thanked and supported Trump’s AI Action Plan last week.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

These latest tech-defense contracts were inked prior to the release of Trump’s AI Action Plan. In it, the plan repeatedly emphasizes the necessity of AI in defense. The country “must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence,” says the report.

The report goes on to say:

Drive Adoption of AI within the Department of Defense

AI has the potential to transform both the warfighting and back-office operations of the DOD. The United States must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence while also ensuring, as outlined throughout this Action Plan, that its use of AI is secure and reliable. Because the DOD has unique operational needs within the Federal government, it merits specific policy actions to drive AI adoption.

Recommended Policy Actions:

• Identify the talent and skills DOD’s workforce requires to leverage AI at scale. Based on this identification, implement talent development programs to meet AI workforce requirements and drive the effective employment of AI-enabled capabilities.

• Establish an AI & Autonomous Systems Virtual Proving Ground at DOD, beginning with scoping the technical, geographic, security, and resourcing requirements necessary for such a facility.

• Develop a streamlined process within DOD for classifying, evaluating, and optimizing workflows involved in its major operational and enabling functions, aiming to develop a list of priority workflows for automation with AI. When a workflow is successfully automated, DOD should strive to permanently transition that workflow to the AI-based implementation as quickly as practicable.

• Prioritize DOD-led agreements with cloud service providers, operators of computing infrastructure, and other relevant private sector entities to codify priority access to computing resources in the event of a national emergency so that DOD is prepared to fully leverage these technologies during a significant conflict.

• Grow our Senior Military Colleges into hubs of AI research, development, and talent building, teaching core AI skills and literacy to future generations. Foster AI-specific curriculum, including in AI use, development, and infrastructure management, in the Senior Military Colleges throughout majors.

Build High-Security Data Centers for Military and Intelligence Community Usage

Because AI systems are particularly well-suited to processing raw intelligence data today, and because of the vastly expanded capabilities AI systems could have in the future, it is likely that AI will be used with some of the U.S. government’s most sensitive data. The data centers where these models are deployed must be resistant to attacks by the most determined and capable nation-state actors.

Strengthen AI Compute Export Control Enforcement

Advanced AI compute is essential to the AI era, enabling both economic dynamism and novel military capabilities. Denying our foreign adversaries access to this resource, then, is a matter of both geostrategic competition and national security. Therefore, we should pursue creative approaches to export control enforcement.

There is more but you get the idea.

As Trump remarked when he debuted the Plan, “So from this day forward, it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.”

Whether the U.S. “leads” is another story, but that’s beside the point. This race towards our demise, all of us around the world, is a race that should not be up for competition, but here we are.

Proverbs 24:21 My son, fear thou the LORD and the king: and meddle not with them that are given to change: [22] For their calamity shall rise suddenly; and who knoweth the ruin of them both?

Modern advanced warfare is here, and it comes in the form of digital chains; populations enslaved to algorithms and an autonomous grid and tokenized monetary system, as we blow each other up with AI targeting, drones, robots, AI-precision-guided missiles, cyberattacks, and so forth.

Israel has already shown us a greater glimpse of this in its campaign in Gaza.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE