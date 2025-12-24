Popular YouTube preacher Robert Breaker has been exposed as a heretic by his former teacher and Bible instructor Peter S. Ruckman – who founded and preached at Pensacola Bible Baptist Church and the Pensacola Bible Institute (PBI) – because Breaker teaches that a person does not need to pray and confess to the Lord to receive salvation, and teaches a false gospel that claims to require Romans 3:25 as the object of faith.

Breaker often hides behind Ruckman to try and justify his false teachings, to teach his false gospel and false plan of salvation, even though Ruckman has more than once rebuked Breaker for teaching what he does.

The WinePress has exposed some of Breaker’s false teachings before as well.

In my latest video, I discuss Breaker’s latest book that attempts to obfuscate history and the scriptures to teach his false gospel, and tries to take his old pastor out of context, condemn him, and say that he changed; all while preaching revisionist history in an attempt to prove that he is right and everyone else is wrong.

NOTE: For the record, I am not endorsing or condoning everything Ruckman ever taught or did. While there are many things I do agree with, there are things that I do not. I am simply separating fact from fiction and to prove that Breaker is lying.

Watch the videos here:

And yet Breaker will not tell his audience that Ruckman and his Board of Directors kicked Breaker out of Ruckman’s church building because of his heresies. You can read/download the letter to see for yourself:

SOURCE

More on Breaker here:

