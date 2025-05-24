Business is booming! Ever since Roe Vs. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court and abortion rights were returned to individual states, leading to a number of traditionally red states to outright ban the practice in most cases - three years later and Planned Parenthood is now reporting business is booming and are receiving even more government money than previously.

Planned Parenthood recently released its annual report for 2023-2024. Citing their data, The Daily Signal noted:

402,230 abortions, an all-time high, and up from last year’s 392,715 abortions.

367,594 breast cancer screenings and Pap tests, down from 410,272 the previous year.

129,594 preventive care visits, roughly the same as last year’s 129,216.

2,148 adoption referrals, up from 1,721 the previous year but half the referrals made just five years ago.

2,223,680 contraceptive services, down from 2,250,913 the previous year.

2.08 million patients, slightly up from last year’s 2.05 million, but quite a drop-off from the 2.4 million reported five years ago.

Planned Parenthood touts its telehealth platforms in 42 states and Washington, D.C. that provide a number of different services, including providing abortion pills. The organization also boasted about how it helps women in pro-life states with strict abortion laws to receive treatment. “We estimate that Planned Parenthood affiliate abortion patient navigators have assisted more than 100,000 people access care in the last year,” Planned Parenthood said in its report.

Additionally, buried under the “other procedures” section includes “transgender services” (cross-sex hormonal prescriptions). The Daily Signal pointed out that “a recent Manhattan Institute investigation found that in 2023 alone nearly 40,000 people went to Planned Parenthood for cross-sex hormones—about 40% of them between the ages of 18 and 22.”

Planned Parenthood also reported that they received more government funding - $792.2 million for the year ending June 30th, 2023, up from $699.3 the prior year. That year netted the group a little over $2 billion.

Daily Signal added:

There’s no denying that as far as abortion and gender services are concerned, business is booming at Planned Parenthood. This is despite the wave of pro-life laws enacted in roughly half the states in 2022. Dangerous abortion pills—specifically the Obama and Biden administrations’ reckless disregard of long-standing safety protocols—are largely to blame. It’s easier than ever to access abortion pills online and through the mail, without ever seeing a doctor in person, despite the well-documented health risks.

It’s no coincidence that Planned Parenthood jumped into the gender drugs game right around the time the Obama administration started loosening safety regulations for abortion drugs. As fewer women needed surgical abortions and opted for pills instead, Planned Parenthood shifted gears and expanded its offerings.

Fewer (expensive) surgical abortions and more (less expensive) pill-induced abortions cutting into profits? No problem when there’s new gender services getting new people into the door, too.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I noted in several reports in 2023 and 2024 - here, here, and here - that support for abortion increased as did actual abortion treatments as well, and in 2024 it was reported that abortions had increased to their highest number since 2014.

And to top it off, Donald Trump - the orange herring himself, the conman of the century - took a milk toast stance during his 2024 campaign, saying he was not in favor of a national ban and condemned Arizona for resurrecting a law that bans abortions and punishes doctors for performing them, highlighting that abortion was not that big of a deal with MAGA. If Trump and MAGA candidates outright condemned abortion rights, most if not all of them would lose: it’s that much of a hot-topic issue.

Jeremiah 5:23 But this people hath a revolting and a rebellious heart; they are revolted and gone. Isaiah 1:5 Why should ye be stricken any more? ye will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint.

The people in this country are sick, evil people. No shame, no guilt, no conscience, no fear, no repentance. And if God judges the nation then the people just revolt and rebel even more.

This country and its people deserve its just deserts. The nation is on a razor’s edge of collapse, everyone is starting to realize this now, but it is far too late to stop…

God will not pardon this much innocent blood that has been spilled - and that is just domestically in the context of abortion: we have not even gotten into its genocidal wars, and so on.

2 Kings 21:9 But they hearkened not: and Manasseh seduced them to do more evil than did the nations whom the LORD destroyed before the children of Israel. 2 Kings 24:3 Surely at the commandment of the LORD came this upon Judah, to remove them out of his sight, for the sins of Manasseh, according to all that he did; [4] And also for the innocent blood that he shed: for he filled Jerusalem with innocent blood; which the LORD would not pardon.

