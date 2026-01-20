Pre-crime surveillance and the obstruction of the 4th Amendment in the United States is growing and criticizing anything related to Israel may get the police knocking on your door to intimidate you.

Recently, a Miami, Florida, woman, retired veteran Raquel Pacheco, was visited by police for a post she made on Facebook criticizing Miami Mayor Steven Meiner.

Meiner was formerly a Republican then turned non-partisan in 2018.

In the message, the Miami native wrote the following:

“The guy who consistently calls for the death of all Palestinians, tried to shut down a theater for showing a movie that hurt his feelings, and REFUSES to stand up for the LGBTQ community in any way (even leaves the room when they vote on related matters) wants you to know that you’re all welcome here,” followed by three clown emojis.

The clip of the interaction has since gone viral online.

Pacheco is heard asking, “Am I being charged with a crime? So you are here to investigate a statement I allegedly made on Facebook? This is freedom of speech. This is America, right?”

One of the officers in the interaction said, “What we are just trying to prevent is somebody else getting agitated or agreeing with the statement, we are not saying if it’s true or not.”

“So that, to me, is a clear indication that people are not allowed to agree with anyone but the mayor and that is not how America works,” Pacheco said. “I don’t agree with him and I am going to continue to voice that.”

After the clip went viral, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones issued a statement defending the police officers’ actions.

“Given the real, ongoing national and international concerns surrounding antisemitic attacks and recent rhetoric that has led to violence against political figures. [I] directed two of his detectives to initiate a brief, voluntary conversation regarding certain inflammatory, potentially inciteful false remarks made by a resident to ensure there was no immediate threat to the elected official or the broader community that might emerge as a result of the post.

“The interaction was handled professionally and at no time did the mayor or any other official direct me to take action.”

According to a brief Wikipedia description of Meiner’s past political affiliations:

Meiner ran for mayor without a party affiliation to succeed Dan Gelber, who was term limited. After the general election, he was opposed by former City Commissioner Michael Góngora. When asked during the campaign about allegations of inappropriate workplace sexual activity, Meiner blamed the reports on anti-Semitism and claimed that colleagues were motivated by his pro-Israel stance. Meiner won with approximately 54% of the votes, with approximately 10,000 ballots cast.

In March 2025, Meiner attempted to end the lease of a cinema that met in Miami Beach’s Old City Hall after they screened the film “No Other Land”, a documentary about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Meiner criticized the film as a “false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people”, before freedom of speech concerns prompted him to back down from his threat against the lease.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins recently announced plans to run for Florida Governor, and he too has made statements in recent weeks claiming that statements about ‘wanting to destroy Israel’ need to be suppressed.

Similar case of thought-crime policing was seen last year in Texas, when several officers approached a man for comments he made online about Israel. The police had no warrant and left after the man assertively told them to leave. “We’re here because of the comments you made online about the Jewish community,” one of the officers said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Thought-crime policing has been around since the Patriot Act post-9/11, but under the Trump administration in particular, and with a growing number of local municipalities and counties, anything that remotely criticizes Israel and its policies - the actions of a foreign government - will get you put on a watch list subject to police visitation, shaming, harassment, and eventually arrested for breaking the incoming Noahide Laws.

We’ve covered a number of times that this is the explicit goal of Israel, Trump and many U.S. officials; and I will continue to detail in future reports (both scripturally and with what is transpiring around the world) on this issue, as it is not getting enough press attention, for obvious reasons.

You don’t have to agree with what that woman said in her message, but that is mild compared to the stuff that is disseminated online and no one is attacked or arrested for it. It’s targeted, it’s intimidation, it’s testing the waters to see what they can get away with.

Ecclesiastes 10:20 Curse not the king, no not in thy thought; and curse not the rich in thy bedchamber: for a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter.

Unfortunately, friends and brethren, we have reached a point where free speech is coming to an end, and the ability to express opinions will be suppressed little by little, more than what we have already seen. I will continue to speak as long as God gives me utterance, but our time online is running out and a return to physical letters will need to return.

Amos 5:13 Therefore the prudent shall keep silence in that time; for it is an evil time.

The sad part is that we will have more and more “Christians” telling you that speech suppression is great, and will cheer for a technocratic theocracy, only to turn around and cry when THEIR freedom of basic speech is condemned. These fools and hypocrites never think ahead, only for themselves and their benefit.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

