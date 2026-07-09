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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
8h

Doctors are using AI during visits with patients. Ours asked permission, but I wonder how many don’t.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
7h

In time these AI reports will be unchallengeable

The dodo's will repeat AI's answer like it is the law

I saw it on the internet so it must be true

What AI says is the LAW

.

We are moving at a extremely fast pace into dystopia

.

Idiocracy 2026

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