Australia passed an amended law that provides the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) the ability to legally detain or interrogate residents with a warrant or court order, and can detain those seized indefinitely, while also denying detainees the right to speak out and alert family, friends or neighbors that they have even been kidnapped in the first place. All that is needed is a signature from the Attorney General.

As reported in March by local Michael West Media,

In July 2025, an extension of Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) powers to detain suspects without judicial warrants and with limited access to legal representation was rammed through the House of Representatives in just two days, with the full support of the Government and Opposition. The Bill is about to be approved by the Senate and will extend ASIO powers brought in after the 9/11 terror attacks, legislated in 2003, that give the agency coercive questioning powers without judicial approval or oversight.

Warrants to detain and interrogate need only have the approval of the Attorney General, who almost always acts on the advice of the security establishment. Ergo, “the nation’s highest law officer rubber stamps ASIO warrant applications.” Unlike police detention for suspected crimes, where suspects or persons of interest can refuse to answer questions, those apprehended by ASIO are afforded no such rights. If someone detained by ASIO refuses to speak, that is a crime for which they could face a summary judgment and up to five years imprisonment. It’s also a crime for an individual to disclose to a third party that they had been detained and questioned in the first place. Under the ASIO Act, individuals detained and subjected to coercive questioning need not be suspected of any crime. Given the already wide scope of national security legislation, this effectively means ASIO can simply drag an individual in and question them as part of a fishing expedition. Unlike the two days of debate before the current amendment was passed by the House of Representatives, the original ASIO Act amendment, which passed the parliament in 2003, was debated for 15 months. The legislation faced significant resistance from the then Labor opposition. During parliamentary debate, now prime minister, Anthony Albanese quoted from a speech by Adolf Hitler’s Reich Marshall, Hermann Goering, who said, “Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders… It works the same in every country.” Albanese told parliament, “Its [the ASIO amendment] provisions potentially allow for the mistreatment of ethnic minorities, the suppression of dissent and the detaining and investigation of wholly innocent Australians.” That was then; Albanese is now instituting a far-reaching expansion of the laws to which he was once so opposed. The 2003 amendment to the ASIO Act gave the agency the power to detain minors as young as 16, which was later extended to children as young as 14. The only safeguard is that minors are required to have legal representation, or a parent or guardian present, during questioning. In 2024, both ASIO and the Department of Home Affairs, which has oversight for ASIO, called for these powers to be scrapped by parliament. Now they have fallen in line behind government proposals to expand these powers.

Read the rest of the report here.

Additionally, Sydney Criminal Lawyers noted in Albanese’s 2003 speech, he also referred to the ASIO law as “draconian.”

Albanese is now singing to a different tune and is endorsing an ever beefier version of the thing he chastised over two decades ago.

The “hard left” politician that Albanese appeared to be two decades ago, further warned that these all-pervasive laws that had been cooked up by the Howard government could be used to mistreat minorities, silence dissent and allow for the detainment of innocent people. The current PM further added at the time, that whilst combatting terrorism had to be a priority, that could not be done by simply riding roughshod over constituents’ civil liberties.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I never realized how oppressive and draconian Australia was until 2020 when they implemented some of the most austere and evil lockdown measures in the world. Just as it is in the U.S., there is no right or left: it’s a uniparty across the world with a singular goal and mandate to oppress, imprison and enslave their peoples.

For obvious reasons, I needn’t explain how asinine this ASIO bill is. The police can just grab people on a whim with no explanation, and the government doesn’t even have to tell you that they did it or give the person a fair trial or lawyer.

In other words, don’t say or do anything the government deems ‘hateful.’ Don’t agree with lockdown and curfew laws or don’t want to take a vaccine? Post something online that is not approved by the state? Criticizing Israel too much? Is someone homeless on the streets? Send in the “clean-up” crew.

Nothing I just said is hyperbole.

Psalm 56:1 Be merciful unto me, O God: for man would swallow me up; he fighting daily oppresseth me. [2] Mine enemies would daily swallow me up: for they be many that fight against me, O thou most High. [3] What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee. [4] In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me. [5] Every day they wrest my words: all their thoughts are against me for evil. [6] They gather themselves together, they hide themselves, they mark my steps, when they wait for my soul. [7] Shall they escape by iniquity? in thine anger cast down the people, O God.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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