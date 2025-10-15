Courtesy: The Queenslander

If you don’t agree with the government, Australian authorities might just pay citizens a visit and seize their guns for not obeying what the state tells them. Following the deaths of two police officers in the province of Victoria, officials in Western Australia (the neighboring province) seized over 100 guns from dozens of citizens for holding beliefs the state believes could lead to more shootings.

The Associated Press reported last week:

Police in Western Australia have seized guns and revoked or suspended firearms permits from dozens of owners linked to what investigators describe as sovereign citizen ideologies, or views that reject government authority. Officials linked the crackdown on firearms users believed to hold such views to the fatal shooting in August of two police officers in Victoria state, in the country’s east. The suspect in those killings, 56-year-old Dezi Freeman, remains at large, weeks after he is said to have killed two officers visiting his rural property to serve a search warrant. In the years before the shooting, Freeman appeared to have embraced so-called sovereign citizen views during court appearances. Members of such movements use debunked legal theories to reject government authority.

The Queenslander added:

West Australian authorities have warned that no one should consider themselves above the law after acting on multiple tip-offs by “responsible” gun owners before carrying out the five-day operation.

Forty-four gun licences were suspended or cancelled after WA Police visited 70 addresses, while seven people were charged with 18 offences relating to firearms storage.

[WA Police Commissioner Col.] Blanch said some might see the weapons crackdown as being obsessive, but an “unprecedented” six officers had been killed by firearms while attending private properties.

“We lost two in Queensland, two in Victoria, one in South Australia and one in Tasmania,” he said.

Sovereign citizens generally believe governments are illegitimate and they are not subject to existing laws. They often promote anti-government views and resist paying taxes, parking fines and rates.

The operation was “not without risk, but its successful completion reduces future risk to our community and our blue family”, Mr Blanch said.

“A substantial portion of the intelligence we used to inform this operation came from responsible members of our firearms community here in WA, who came to us with concerns about the behaviours of a very small number of firearm owners,” he said.

Police Minister Reece Whitby said the risk of professed sovereign citizens possessing guns was far too high.

“How on earth can the state of Western Australia entrust those people with the responsibilities for being a lawful gun owner?” he said. “If you believe you don’t have to abide by the law of Western Australia, then there is no way you can be considered a fit and proper person to be able to hold a licence to own and possess a firearm.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Australia is a nuthouse. Sorry to my fellow Aussies who follow me, but your governments are crazy - which, is pretty rich coming from an American, I realize, but I digress.

We remember that Australia and New Zealand had some of the harshest Covid lockdown protocols in the world, so bad it made China blush as to how cruel and oppressive they were. This gun grab is another example.

If you don’t agree with the state, if you hold views that are contrary to what the government wants, then Australia has made it clear that they will strip away citizen’s basic liberties by disarming them. And once that happens it’s all over from there.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

This is another reason why the Palantir pre-crime surveillance state is so dangerous, in combination with digital IDs and tokenization, because once AI flags a post or comment that goes against the state, anything the government views as a hate crime or mis-'/disinformation, they can then pay you visit, take the guns away, send you off to the funny farm, reduce your social credit, etc.

