The WinePress News

john
Its gonna be really really bad when they do it here

josephegreen911@gmail.con
Absolutely crazy. California is trying to ban all Glocks and Glock clones starting January 1st 2026! Trump still hasn’t made national conceal carry reciprocity legal yet! Gun policies are only getting more strict! Oregon is trying to pass measure 114 May of 2026! This stuff gets crazier and crazier!

