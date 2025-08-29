The next layer of censorship and surveillance has arrived in the United States. Following the tragic shooting at a Minnesota Catholic church on August 27th, that is being labeled as antisemitic, the calls for pre-crime are ringing louder; and today a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that he is ready to launch a highly advanced AI-powered pre-crime threat assessment program for law enforcement that scours the internet to stop potential crime before it occurs.

On August 27th, a transgender shooter Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman, shot-up Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in their pews. Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children and three adults. Two of the surviving children were critically injured.

Westman committed suicide immediately after he shot the victims.

Westman reportedly hated Donald Trump and apparently hates Jews.

In a since-deleted video filmed by Westman before he carried out the shooting, the trans killer shared his apparent manifesto before committing the act. His note he read aloud said:

“I am feeling good about Annunciation. It seems like a good combo of easy attack form and devastating tragedy and I want to do more research. I have concerns about finding a large enough group. I want to avoid any parents, but pre and post school drop off.” “Maybe I could attack an event at the on-site church. I think attacking a large group of kids coming in from recess is my best plan … Then from there I can go inside and kill, going for as long as I can.”

Other clips on his attributed account depicted rifles, shotguns, and other parts and magazines with messages written on them, some with the names of other mass shooters, and another part that called for the death of Trump.

Other parts, as seen in the video, showed messages that said “6 million wasn’t enough,” referring to the Jewish Holocaust; “Israel Must Fall;” “Jews Gas;” and “Destroy HIAS,” a Jewish refugee aid group.

Moreover, according to the Times of Israel, “The videos also included images of a notebook with writing in the Cyrillic alphabet. The pages included the slogan “Free Palestine” and antisemitic diatribes. “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” the notebook said, according to a translation by The New York Post.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X:

“Subject expressed hatred and violence toward Jewish people, writing “Israel must fall,” “Free Palestine,” and using explicit language related to the Holocaust.”

As a result, more mass surveillance is deployed rapidly to detect and stop these threats.

“The Israeli Model Meets Palantir Quality Engineering”

Yesterday, Fox News debuted a U.S. a cybersecurity product called Gideon, courtesy of Aaron Cohen. Cohen runs a podcast on YouTube, which, according to his bio, says,

The Aaron Cohen Show is the fast-growing national security, Mideast, and counterterrorism show online. Hosted by Israeli special operations veteran and Fox News analyst Aaron Cohen, the show delivers hard-hitting analysis, exclusive insider stories, and unfiltered takes on global security threats. With a focus on counterterrorism and pro-Israel advocacy, Cohen brings expert insight, and deep dives into special operations tactics while exposing misinformation about Israel and the IDF. No politics. No nonsense. Just hard-hitting analysis from the front lines of global security.

During a segment discussing the shooting, Cohen described it as “100% domestic terrorism.” He listed off a number of previous mass shooters within the last decade that also had manifestos and typically post their premediated intentions online. Cohen said that most likely “there's a very significant breadcrumb, daisy [chain] leading back who knows how many weeks, months, or even years.” He called this “the new face of terrorism,” unlike organized 9/11 terrorism, he argued. He says the U.S. is “10 years behind these threats” and we need to “catch up.”

Cohen then segwayed into his product placement for his pre-crime mass-surveillance algorithm called Gideon, which scours the internet nonstop to search for potential criminal activity and stop it before it happens.

COHEN: “I am now about to launch Gideon, America's first ever AI threat detection platform built specifically for law enforcement. “It scrapes the internet 24/7 using an Israeli grade ontology to pull specific threat language, and then routes it to local law enforcement. It's a 24/7 detective. It never sleeps and it's going to get us in front of these attacks.” HOST: Would it have picked up on this, do you think? COHEN: “100%. I wish my program would already be up. We're not launching until next week. I've got a dozen agencies on board. I just unloaded a major northeast agency with over 2,700 sworn. “This is America's early warning system.”

Later on during the segment, Nicole Parker, a Fox News contributor, praised Cohen’s Gideon program.

“And I have such respect for what Aaron Cohen is doing because if we can detect this in advance, and we can identify who these individuals are, then hopefully we can stop these shootings from happening at the rate that they're occurring in our country. It is unacceptable what we're seeing right now.”

Cohen emphasized how important his program is and how he is “obsessive over” with implementing it.

“What's more important to me than these manifestos, which we're all great at finding after the fact - the big deal here with this AI, where we need to get with law enforcement, and why I'm so obsessive about getting this thing out. “I'm less concerned about the manifesto. I'm more concerned about who these guys are becoming. They all start in that yellow, that basic grievance. But once that starts to escalate into targeting language, into tactical planning like we saw in the manifesto, how do we get those breadcrumbs before we catch that shooter? “America's got to catch up and it's got to happen quick. We're 10 years behind. But I think we can do it. It's just time to hit the gas.”

On his website and YouTube page, Cohen describes Gideon and how it works across a number of videos. In May, Cohen published a short demo and crowdfunding trailer.

According to him,

“It's a system that scans the open web, social media, Reddit, Discord, gaming chats, and flags real behavioral signals before someone picks up a rifle and walks into a school. We're talking grievance buildup, martyrdom language, tactical planning.”

A screenshot from the video

This is not the first time Cohen has announced his Gideon project.

In June, sitting next to a rabbi, Cohen called on investors to help “make America safe again.”

In a May interview with Chris Cuomo on News Nation, during the latest round of pro-Palestinian rallies and demonstrations, he argued that we are in the midst of “5th Generation warfare” in the battle for the mind and influential algorithms, and this is what America’s enemies have mastered in getting ahold of America’s youth, he claims.

Of course, the solution is Gideon, he contends.

He explained that, in collaboration with police, they will be able to send push messages to anyone who they think is about to commit a crime.

“I am going to give them the tools to be able to have an alert sent directly to their phone so that they can make contact with somebody who’s posted online, and not investigating after the murders already happened, and be able to prevent the next active shooter from happening, and hopefully be able to start to put a real solution […].”

Cohen then revealed who is helping to bring his program to life.

“I'm pulling together elite senior engineers from Palantir and Axon and OpenAI and I'm about to launch the first-ever AI-powered threat prediction engine for law enforcement.”

In a video published in May, Cohen said he was searching for a chief technology officer (CTO). “And if you've built inside Palantir or Anduril or OpenAI or Axon, or if you’ve ever said, ‘I wish I was there when they built the first one,’ this is your moment.”

In June, during an episode of Fox’s Sean Hannity, Cohen called upon the Trump administration to partner with him and scale it. He boasted:

“The Israeli model meets Palantir quality engineering, and I've got it. And the White House needs to give me a buzz and let's get this thing scaled nationally.”

Earlier this year, the Trump administration came under fire when the New York Times revealed the administration contracted Palantir to siphon and collect data from all Americans to create a master database, as Palantir has found itself in a very cozy relationship with Trump, with the federal government inking a number of contracts to integrate Palantir’s services and technologies in the government’s many departments and defenses.

This video by Moon is a good, succinct video on the origins of Palantir and their monopoly on data and AI analytics.

Whitney Webb at Unlimited Hangout has also done plenty of very in-depth reporting into co-founder Peter Thiel and Palantir’s nefarious ambitions.

Bloomberg published a feature post in 2018 documenting how expansive their data coverage is, having access to and knowing everything Americans do.

On the military side of things, Palantir has software they call Gotham, which they say is “powering the kill chain.” “Gotham's targeting offering supports soldiers with an AI-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing,” the company writes. Gotham is already being used by some law enforcement offices.

Some examples:

The Cradle also has a good piece describing Palantir’s military operations.

On top of this, on Trump’s second day in office for this second tenure, the President announced Project Stargate that provided $500 billion to Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle to build datacenters and invest in other AI projects.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, the fourth richest man in the world on paper, would describe how Oracle seeks to “unify” all of Americans’ personal and DNA data into AI datacenter, so that AI would know all that there is to know about us. In a forum event he hosted last year, Ellison described a world where AI is always watching even in the most private of areas, and police would of course have full access to this.

He described how the AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don't turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can't turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we'll turn it off. “The truth is we don't really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I'm going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won't listen in, unless there's a court order. “We transmit the video back to headquarters, so headquarters and AI is constantly monitoring the video.”

The police, who are also under the watchful eye of Oracle, will also be forced to be on good behavior, as police won’t even possess the ability to turn off the AI surveillance for themselves.

“Police will be “on TV at the at headquarters, everyone would see it, your body cams will be transmitting that [footage]. "The police will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on. […] "Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times. If there's a problem, AI will report that problem to the appropriate person."

Ordinary citizens will also be on their “best behavior,” according to Ellison:

"Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting.”

The Oracle CTO mentioned that cameras in cars and police cars will also be outfitted with this AI to be watched at all times, and drones can be deployed much sooner than police could to do the surveillance work at “shopping centers,” Ellison described. “There are so many opportunities to exploit AI," he said.

Trump’s Push For Pre-Crime Policing

The Trump family is very much in favor of pre-crime policing such as that described by Gideon.

As referenced in Cohen’s remarks on Fox News, First Lady Melania Trump took to X to announce that she thinks preemptive criminal enforcement measures are needed in the wake of the Catholic school shooting.

“The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions. “To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.”

Her husband, President Donald Trump, has once echoed a similar sentiment before. In August 2019 during his first administration, Trump called upon tech firms to comb the internet to stop crime before it happens. His remarks came following shootings that occurred in Texas and Ohio.

"We must recognize that the internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murders before they start. "The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and they will not be ignored. "I've asked the FBI to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism. Whatever they need. First, we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local, state and federal agencies as well as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike."

Newsweek reported at the time that companies such as Palantir would be a prime candidate to help fulfill Trump’s wishes.

Social media companies including Facebook have massive contractor curator teams who cull through potentially violent or hateful video content. And although Facebook has received significant criticism for allowing past mass shootings to be broadcast live, the social media giant has not publicly acknowledged the creation of any "pre-shooting" detection software like that suggested by Trump Monday.

However, reports have indicated a company run by Trump supporter and "PayPal mafia" investor Peter Thiel, Palantir, has online tracking capabilities similar to a Minority Report-like "pre-cog" or "pre-crime" capability.

Many big tech companies including Amazon have sold facial recognition technology and other artificial intelligence tools to law enforcement.

Trump called on law enforcement and tech companies to work together to "identify disturbed minds who may commit acts of violence." He said in addition to allowing such people to get treatment, some should be subjected to "involuntary confinement" should they pose too great of a public risk.

Additionally, Trump said firearms need to be taken away “through due process.” “That’s why I have called for red flag laws also known as extreme risk protection orders." He added that those who commit “hate crimes” and “mass murders” will face the death penalty.

President Trump has long been a proponent of red flag laws. In 2018 he was quoted as saying,

“I like taking the guns early. To go to court would have taken a long time. “Or, Mike [Pompeo], take the firearms first and then go to court. You could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

President Trump succeeded in getting bump stocks banned and was adamant that they were, after the Las Vegas mass-shooting that took place in 2017.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Judges 8:22 Then the men of Israel said unto Gideon, Rule thou over us, both thou, and thy son, and thy son's son also: for thou hast delivered us from the hand of Midian. [23] And Gideon said unto them, I will not rule over you, neither shall my son rule over you: the LORD shall rule over you.

Ironic considering the big-tech bros in Silicon Valley have openly said that they are “creating God” with AI.

Do we not find it a bit strange that this shooting happens, carried out by a tranny that had all this Jew-hate written on his weapons and letters; and then immediately after Melania wants pre-crime mass-surveillance, and conveniently the next day this totalitarian IDF goon salivates about implementing his Palantir-grade software to spy on us all? Do we not find this a bit too “convenient,” a little too “coincidental?”

Here we go again; it’s the Hegelian Dialectic: Problem. Reaction. Solution.

“The Israeli model meets Palantir quality engineering.” Lord have mercy, that’s the last thing we need to hear! Oh, we’ve seen what THAT looks like…

What Cohen is suggesting goes far behind just searching posts for people who openly talk about committing mass murder; he even listed “grievances” and “hate speech and ideology,” among other things. I mean, good grief, folks, we’re all cooked with that one: that could mean anything. And look at the chart he provided showing how everything we say and type will get searched:

People get uncomfortable when this is brought up but it needs to be discussed:

The fact that this man is a “former” (still active as far as I am concerned) IDF spook, and he keeps lauding his technology each time “antisemitism” is brought up, and he showcased it next to a rabbi in one segment - my point is, clearly any criticism of Israel is on the chopping block.

Recall earlier this month that the Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL) added the phrase “America First” to its glossary of “hate speech” and “extremism” as being antisemitic. Because, apparently, prioritizing your own country, national interests, culture and heritage, is evil.

Moreover, earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create the Task Force To Combat Antisemitism and appointed a rabbi who is in favor of Noahide Laws as the head of it.

The executive order builds off another one Trump signed in 2019 to combat and punish antisemitism. As for defining what the administration then and now is defining as antisemitism, the White House acknowledges “the non-legally binding working definition of anti Semitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).”

How this Jewish institution defines antisemitism, however, has caused a lot of controversy as it is very broad and very specific, to the point where even the Christian gospel message would be seen as “antisemitic.”

The group provides a definition and examples of it on their website. They state: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The group goes on to provide a list of examples that would qualify as antisemitism:

Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to:

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

I’m just telling you, this won’t happen overnight, but very subtly in a times of trauma and crisis such as now, but this administration with big-tech and Palantir working with this group of useful idiots of Catholics, Hyper-Calvinists, Evangelicals and Apostolics, salt and peppered with Freemasons and Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists, under the guise of “Christian Nationalism” to ‘transform’ the government and society; with Zionist proxies in certain places that are working to exact policies that benefit Israel alone and subject other nations for their benefit, making it to where you can never criticize or say anything critical or indifferent in the slightest, to the point where preaching the gospel is now seen as “antisemitic.”

But as I have said before, there is no new thing under the sun.

Acts 18:12 And when Gallio was the deputy of Achaia, the Jews made insurrection with one accord against Paul, and brought him to the judgment seat, [13] Saying, This fellow persuadeth men to worship God contrary to the law. [14] And when Paul was now about to open his mouth, Gallio said unto the Jews, If it were a matter of wrong or wicked lewdness, O ye Jews, reason would that I should bear with you: [15] But if it be a question of words and names, and of your law, look ye to it; for I will be no judge of such matters. [16] And he drave them from the judgment seat. [17] Then all the Greeks took Sosthenes, the chief ruler of the synagogue, and beat him before the judgment seat. And Gallio cared for none of those things. Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

I’ve given more of my thoughts in my other reports concerning Israel, so I am not going to repeat myself again here.

But besides that, what Cohen is bringing in is what big-tech has been frothing at the mouth to have for a long time now, and now they got their excuse. Every last thing will now be checked to make sure there is no criminality, that the person is in a good “mental state” and is of sound mind based on the government’s perverted psychology. This is everything every dystopian movie released has warned of. We’ve arrived.

The announcement of Cohen’s Gideon was not published on all the major news networks and publications; it was just a sound bite on Fox News that most people won’t see, so this technology will most likely be quietly implemented, unless something is announced next week.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

But this is all part of Trump’s AI Action Plan that he implemented last month and hardly anyone paid attention because they were distracted by the Epstein stuff. AI everything, everywhere and in everything. As Trump said, “whatever it takes.”

I should also add that those who have been following my work may recall that last year I predicted something like this would happen, considering his previous statements on guns; which are even more progressive than some of the progressive liberals themselves! Well, now it looks like he will be doing something even far worse.

Sooo… MAGA, where’s the outrage? You’re just going to keep going along with this guy no matter what, and drink that “Golden Age” Kool-Aid Jim Jones style, huh?

So there we have it. We now officially have a full-blown surveillance state where everything is going to get scanned in real-time to see if you exhibit criminal activity, which may result in the police paying you a visit if they think they need to, and prohibiting what you can say online and do in the physical world.

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

Unfortunately, our time online is coming to an end. As long as God gives me a door to witness, I will continue to report on these things, but we understand that the door is nearly shut at this point.

Psalm 119:81 CAPH. My soul fainteth for thy salvation: but I hope in thy word. [82] Mine eyes fail for thy word, saying, When wilt thou comfort me? [83] For I am become like a bottle in the smoke; yet do I not forget thy statutes. [84] How many are the days of thy servant? when wilt thou execute judgment on them that persecute me? [85] The proud have digged pits for me, which are not after thy law. [86] All thy commandments are faithful: they persecute me wrongfully; help thou me. [87] They had almost consumed me upon earth; but I forsook not thy precepts. [88] Quicken me after thy lovingkindness; so shall I keep the testimony of thy mouth.

Get the word out and share this report.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE