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The WinePress
7hEdited

I used to recommend a channel for a couple of years, "World Affairs in Context" (Lena Petrova), but she went totally in defense of BRICS and openly defended and lied for the UN. She used to do some good work, but it's turned into selective reporting and lying.

I used to promote her stuff because it was good, but something happened in 2024 when her messaging started to change, and then it turned into biased reporting, promoting Marxists and the UN, and even having people formerly from the IMF on her show. It's crazy because she used to expose that stuff, so I don't know what happened exactly, but she appears to have sold-out. So, for that and other reasons, I don't share her stuff anymore.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
7h

One of the biggest fears I have is that when people here start turning in each other more.

I always worry about my animals getting taken away

Keep thinking to move into more rural area

We have flock cameras everywhere, a few miles apart on some roads around here.

Facebook posts of people complaining about what there neighbor is doing, somebody's dog is loose, a rooster in the road, kids riding bikes in the street etc etc etc non stop

I have free ranging guineas that a few people dont like, they dont realize the tick population is nonexistent in our neighborhood tho

Somebody shot a gun the other night at 9 30 pm because of an animal in their yard, minutes later the sheriffs are driving around with the spotlights on. I am in a semi rural area, getting crowded in from developments, everywhere around me you need 1 acre of land to discharge any firearm, we are all over 2 acres, so common sense says it is ok here

People are slowly turning on each other all for the "good of the people"

Just does NOT stop and it appears the majority of the people do not understand what all of the laws they are wanting for our "safety" is creating.

Getting corralled

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