Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has once again chosen the austerity route to tackle crime in the nation’s capitol, the District of Columbia, enacting executive authority to federalize D.C. and deploy the National Guard to maintain ‘law and order.’

Last week, a former federal employee 19-year-old Edward Coristine that worked at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was beaten and bloodied after he tried to stop from being carjacked at 3 AM.

Once word got out, Trump threatened to federalize D.C. in a post on Truth Social. He stated that crime rates were out of control in the city and unless local police can remedy this problem he would direct the military to handle the problem. "If this continues, I am going to exert my powers and FEDERALIZE this city," he threatened.

Elon Musk, who previously worked with DOGE and Coristine, also took to X to demand the capitol be federalized.

Yesterday, President Trump declared, "This is Liberation Day in D.C. — and we're going to take our capital BACK."

Trump signed an executive order declaring a “crime emergency” in D.C. to invoke section 740 of the District of Columbia Self-Government and Governmental Reorganization Act (Public Law 93-198), as amended (section 740 of the Home Rule Act).

This provision allows the President to temporarily force the mayor of D.C. to hand over control of the Metropolitan Police force if he determines that “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” However, the order only lasts for 30 days unless the Senate and Congress grant an extension.

Read the entire document here.

The order says D.C. has one of the highest crime rates in the country.

“The magnitude of the violent crime crisis places the District of Columbia among the most violent jurisdictions in the United States. In 2024, the District of Columbia averaged one of the highest robbery and murder rates of large cities nationwide. Indeed, the District of Columbia now has a higher violent crime, murder, and robbery rate than all 50 States, recording a homicide rate in 2024 of 27.54 per 100,000 residents. It also experienced the Nation’s highest vehicle theft rate with 842.4 thefts per 100,000 residents — over three times the national average of 250.2 thefts per 100,000 residents. The District of Columbia is, by some measures, among the top 20 percent of the most dangerous cities in the world. “I determine that special conditions of an emergency nature exist that require the use of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (Metropolitan Police force) for Federal purposes, including maintaining law and order in the Nation’s seat of Government; protecting Federal buildings, national monuments, and other Federal property; and ensuring conditions necessary for the orderly functioning of the Federal Government.”

Interestingly, however, a number of sources say D.C.’s crime rate has decreased annually and does not even rank in the top 30 of many lists.

In January 2025, in the waning days of the Biden administration, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that violent crime in the capitol hit a 30-year-low.

“Total violent crime for 2024 in the District of Columbia is down 35% from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years, according to data collected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves,” says the press release.

“In addition to the overall violent crime reduction, homicides are down 32%; robberies are down 39%; armed carjackings are down 53%; assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 27% when compared with 2023 levels, with the District reporting the fewest assaults with dangerous weapons and burglaries in over 30 years.”

In April, Security Journal Americas magazine said D.C. did not make its top 20 most violent cities list.

In 2023, Visual Capitalist reported that D.C. did not even rank in the top 100 most dangerous cities, at least according to per capita data from NeighborhoodScout.

Be that as it may, how accurate are these numbers and is the reporting legitimate?

During a press conference, Trump revealed he is directing 800 National Guardsmen to the Capitol to maintain peace and stability.

President Trump toyed with the idea of sending the military into more crime-laden cities across the U.S.

“We have other cities also that are bad, very bad. You look at Chicago, how bad it is. You look at Los Angeles, how bad it is. We have other cities that are very bad. New York has a problem. And then you have, of course, Baltimore and Oakland. We don't even mention that anymore, they're so far gone. “We're not going to let it happen. We're not going to lose our cities over this and this will go further. We're starting very strongly with D.C. and we're going to clean it up real quick, very quickly, as they say.”

On top of this, Trump touched on the protocols many police and riot troops have to follow by doing whatever they have to not retaliate and engage with the public, even if they are heckled, screamed and spit at. Trump warned, however, that the National Guard is going to be permitted to use less restraint and “do whatever the hell they want.”

“They love to spit in the face of the police a s the police are standing up there in uniform. They're standing and they're screaming at them an inch away from their face. And then they start spitting in their face and I said, "You tell them, 'You spit and we hit,'" and they can hit real hard. It's a disgusting thing. “I've watched that for years, for three, four years I've watched them. The police are standing and they're told, "Don't do anything under any --" And you can see they want to get at it. And they're standing there and people are spitting in their face and they're not allowed to do anything. But now they are allowed to do whatever the hell they want.”

Commenting on this, Lt. Col. (Rtr.) Daniel Davis said that he is “espeically” worried about the rules of engagement, and warned that this was “the wrong answer” because the police could very easily make the situation worse and the violence could quickly spread, especially now if the National Guard is going to purportedly be less restrained, leading to American military pummeling and potentially shooting at American citizens.

Davis also warned that if the military’s presence succeeds it will then lead to the temptation to keep doing it in other cities. On top of that, he mentioned that if this then sticks around and a precedent has been set, even if things turn out alright for now, what happens when a new administration takes over and decides to be more forceful and heavy-handed in deploying the military into cities?

Trump loyalist and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, said on his show that he thinks Trump’s move is a great idea, even calling for tanks on the streets.

“I guarantee the crime's gonna go… way down. And then the media will say, oh, it's only going down because he brought in the military. Exactly. We need full military occupation of these cities until the crime desists. Period. “Now, again, I want to say, President Donald Trump, he's gotta go play to win here. The one piece of caution we'd have to say is that if we just kind of do this symbolically, we will lose. The criminals will win. We got to go hard. We gotta go big league. We're talking National Guard, tanks — every street, you need military. “Once we liberate D.C., you better believe it — Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco. We got a big military. We should be willing to use it.”

During a press conference today with D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, she was asked, “Do you know what the chain of command is?” In response, she said, “What does that mean?”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I am not sure what the true crime rate is in D.C., though I personally am inclined to believe it is a lot worse than what is being reported. Homelessness, druggies and bums are certainly nothing out of the ordinary in D.C.

Funny how the crime is so bad, Trump says, that he has to mobilize the military to take control of the Capitol, but only after a federal employee gets bloodied up. I am not saying it is justified to beat up the DOGE worker, not at all, but I just thought I’d point out the irony.

Having said that, as the saying goes, never let a good crisis go to waste.

It started at the border, then the Marines in L.A., now the National Guard in D.C. This is a lot bigger than just tackling crime.

Recall what I said back in June when I reported on those L.A. riots:

Yet there is another angle to all of this, and that is we cannot discount the idea, in my opinion, that this is yet another psychological operation at play. The truth is the government KNOWS mass civil unrest is coming as the economy gets worse, we are drawn into more foreign wars, supply chains break down, bird flu, etc. The cover story is dealing with illegals and those who hate the country. In reality is, what Trump did by sending the Marines in there is illegal. What you are seeing in California is a dry run: how much can the feds get away with without public pushback? Will they wholly condemn it or will they cheer for it? Get the people used to the idea of full-blown combat-ready military on the streets before martial law is implemented. 2020 was a dry-run, hence we saw such rapid militarization and all the branches and departments working around the clock to implement Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Now that the President of “Law and Order” is back, we can assume he will be the one who brings us to that point. This introduces a conundrum (the Hegelian Dialectic) at play. Obviously anyone with half a brain would condemn this violence and such violence needs to be condemned; but this is why the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights was created - “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” - so we the people can handle this mess ourselves without bureaucratic overreach. Of course, the second amendment is a shell now and powerful in name only in many cases: try to actually use that weapon for self-defense or to stop a crime, and see how the police and liberal courts and national media treat you… Nowadays, I think we understand that if we intervened to stop this the feds would drag us off to the funny farm before the illegals and rioters, and probably let the rioters keep rioting. But the question arises, do you want anarchy and molestation in your towns, or do you want technocratic martial law with boots on the street corner, digital ID check points, social credit scores and complete AI surveillance? Neither is desirable, but the latter is the assured result.

Same thing now. Military in L.A. and on the border, this gross expansion of ICE and surprise raids by any means necessary, and now D.C. is designed to condition us to slowly accept more and more boots on the ground as the “new normal” (remember that buzzword?). Obviously we don’t want anarchy, but clearly and unmistakably we have witnessed the Trump administration quickly working overtime to bring in the AI control grid. His AI Action Plan and contracting Palantir to steal our data to make a master database for AI, privatized CBDCs, among many other things, should show you what is transpiring.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

It’s real simple: geofencing and more AI surveillance, digital ID checks (“Show me your papers!”); curfews and corridors; austerity, no criticism of Trump or the government (ie. the Take It Down Act, which Trump admits is going to get a facelift via the AI Action Plan); boots on the ground become normalized, you can’t get too close, can’t say a word, don’t look at them the wrong way, no probable cause for detainment;

As the saying goes, There is nothing more permanent than a temporary government solution.

Trump legally has to get approval from the House and Senate to extend this order. If he gets his wish then that is not a good sign, if he even goes through the proper channels, which I highly doubt will happen knowing how he operates; but if Congress and the Senate do nothing then that is also not good. Though, I’m sure this action will be challenged in the Courts and will possibly be overturned; which is another reason why this administration is racing to build the control grid and AI-everything because we all know the Courts these days are absolutely rigged beyond measure against us, and even Trump to certain extents as we saw during his first term. Well, AI governance can circumvent that pretty quickly and the administration and those to follow can act without impunity.

This is also why I have said what I have said in regard to Alligator Alcatraz and Speedway Slammer, as Trump said he wanted to see a “network” of these in all 50 states. Quietly build-out these prisons and camps, then start throwing legal citizens in them over time. Trump continues to use that same austere language that he wants to militarize all these other cities. I don’t find this coincidental.

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

It’s very well possible this will all blow over in 30 days, but it does not erase the fact that this is still a big deal and is laying the groundwork for more of this to come. Sure, it will not happen overnight in one fell swoop; it will be subtle and methodical.

The truth is we understand this was only a formality, the police state and martial law is going to be the answer, not just in the U.S. but around the world.

Psalm 64:1 Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy. [2] Hide me from the secret counsel of the wicked; from the insurrection of the workers of iniquity: [3] Who whet their tongue like a sword, and bend their bows to shoot their arrows, even bitter words: [4] That they may shoot in secret at the perfect: suddenly do they shoot at him, and fear not.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE