Bassehound
1h

That is an odd photo of the bloodied guy. Convenient how a “doge” guy happened to be there to come to the rescue.

Redeemed Dissident
1h

We already reside in a police state, complete with total information awareness, full spectrum dominance, and with dictatorship by fiat. This is just part of the slow creep of the expansion from the 3 existing declared emergency states and the presence of the geofencing network in the ionosphere, the move to digital money and the combined power of all resident information into one centralized, military-administered database that is being used to assign scores to us for further control and the decision to cull or simply enslave us -- the formality will take a bit longer, but declaring DC (not even on the top 15 worst crime cities on the list) is the step tom implementing martial law. The satanic system uses the "legal" system to enforce its policies against the organic human population targeted for synthetic biological transformation to HOMO BORG GENESIS since it is part of their ancient religious system. We are observing in real time the final stages of the demise of what has been and will forever no longer remain as things are presently proceeding at near "warp Speed" due to the "acceleration" embraced by "dark MAGA" and those affiliated with implement its goals through the puppets we see with titles and offices.....

