Following the violent beating of a Department of Government Efficiency agent in the nation’s capital, last month President Donald Trump announced that he was ordering the National Guard to police the streets, remove violent criminals and clean up the city.

Trump signed an executive order declaring a “crime emergency” in D.C. to invoke section 740 of the District of Columbia Self-Government and Governmental Reorganization Act (Public Law 93-198), as amended (section 740 of the Home Rule Act).

This provision allows the President to temporarily force the mayor of D.C. to hand over control of the Metropolitan Police force if he determines that “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” However, the order only lasts for 30 days unless the Senate and Congress grant an extension.

The deadline is approaching, but it appears the military will be there for much longer. The Washington Post reported that the White House is expected to sign an extension that would keep the National Guard in place until December 31st, “to ensure that National Guard forces sent to the capital are mobilized long enough to receive the full complement of service-related benefits, said two people familiar with the matter.”

There was no mention of going through Congress to receive the extension.

The WaPo added: “National Guard officials are assessing the list of troops deployed to support Joint Task Force-D.C. to ensure everyone was on at least 30-day orders, one of the people said, and the extension to Dec. 31 is intended to ensure that anyone rotating in to replace those here now also would be covered for 30 days of active-duty service. It is unlikely the military will remain in the city that long, the second person said. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move before it is finalized.”

Since Trump’s executive order, the New York Times reported last week that over 1,000 arrests were made in two weeks’ time. Not long after the National Guard arrived, one D.C. resident was arrested and charged with a felony for throwing a sandwich at a trooper, though eventually the felony charges were dropped, Fox News reported.

Some reports have noted that the National Guard has done more groundskeeping than actual policing. “But the city also has been quiet enough that troops have been seen bored on their phones and participating in local trash collection, mulching and groundskeeping,” the WaPo noted.

However, last week the Defense Department announced that the military stationed in D.C. will now be carrying M17 pistols and other rifles "which are intended for person protection," said a task force spokesperson at the Pentagon. “This decision is not something taken lightly,” said Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, III, the Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard.

During his announcement, Trump threatened to send the military into other major cities to crackdown on crime. He named Chicago as the next city on his list.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushed back against Trump last week. At a speech in Chicago, the Governor said, “This weekend, we learned from the media that Donald Trump has been planning for quite a while now to deploy armed military personnel to the streets of Chicago. This is exactly the type of overreach that our country’s Founders warned against.”

During Trump’s cabinet meeting, the President rebuked Pritzker and declared he can do whatever he wants.

“I would have much more respect for Pritzker, if he’d call me up and say, ‘I have a problem. Can you help me fix it?' “I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States. If I think our country’s in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it, no problem going in and solving, you know, his difficulties. But it would be nice if they’d call in and say, “Would you do it?” And we do it in conjunction. Now, we work very well with the police because we naturally get along with the police. So, the police and us work really well together, whether the mayor is opposed or whether– I mean, you have a really rotten mayor there, too. He’s got a six percent approval rating in Chicago. “And I see Black women wearing a red MAGA hat last night on television. ‘Please let the president come in. My son was attacked. My this–.’ You have a force of Black women, Black Women. They’re like, “Only Trump.” They want Trump to come in.”

The day before he said that, Trump stated in the White House that Chicago is a “killing field,” and was toying with sending the military there, too. Trump acknowledged claims that he is a dictator and he claimed people actually want a dictator.

“They say, ‘We don’t need him! Freedom! Freedom! He’s a dictator! He’s a dictator!’ “A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with common sense and a smart person.”

During his cabinet meeting, Trump echoed a similar sentiment. “The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime. So, a lot of people say, ‘If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.’ But I’m not a dictator, I just know how to stop crime.”

Now it is official. On September 2nd, during a briefing where the administration announced the sinking of an alleged drug-trafficking vessel from Venezuela, Trump officially announced the National Guard was going to be deployed to Chicago.

“We’re going in. I didn’t say when. Look, I have an obligation. This isn't a political thing. I have an obligation."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed. The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. “I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He followed up by saying “CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!”

In the lead-up to this announcement, Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today that the administration’s occupation of these different cities will not be long-term, but added the National Guard troops will need enough time to reduce crime. "We don't want indefinitely to put National Guardsmen on the streets of our cities. We just want to make those streets more safe.”

But it’s not just the National Guard that’s coming to Chicago, agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are arriving as well, something Chicagoan officials revealed earlier this week.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton told CNN confirmed the arrival of ICE. "This is not about public safety, and this is not about making our residents safer. What Donald Trump wants to happen is he wants to manufacture a crisis. He wants to make sure that he can cause some sort of crisis that he can say he’s coming to the rescue."

Ken Klippenstein confirmed ICE’s arrival in an exclusive report after obtaining a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo for upcoming ICE operations, and indicates this will be a 30-day operation (for now).

The request reads:

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requests immediate Department of Defense (DoD) support to provide existing infrastructure to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), a component of DHS, to conduct operations in the Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. This support is critical to ensuring the efficient and secure handling of aliens in accordance with federal regulations and in line with ICE’s ongoing efforts to address public safety and national security. “DHS seeks to expeditiously execute Presidential guidance to protect the American people against invasion, foreign terrorists, and other national security and public safety threats. “DoD facilitates the use of Naval Station Great Lakes 30 days of operations in the Chicago Metropolitan area, with the advance party arriving September 2, 2025.”

Governor Pritzker has again sounded-off on Trump’s actions calling it political theater.

“We know before anything has happened here, that the Trump plan is to use any excuse to deploy armed military personnel to Chicago,” Pritzker said. “If someone flings a sandwich at an ICE agent, Trump will try and go on TV and declare an emergency in Chicago.”

Klippenstein added:

Opposition to Trump’s assault on major blue state cities even comes from the military itself. As I’ve reported, National Guard soldiers deployed to both Los Angeles and DC have expressed opposition to the mission (some even in the military’s own official media).

In Illinois, Guardsmen have already expressed opposition to the deployment.

“The National Guard has a sacred mission. We are part of the communities that we serve. We are the neighbors who show up when the flood hits, when the storms tear through the towns and when our country is in crisis," Illinois National Guard member Demi Palecek said.

Now Trump has signaled he is setting his sites on New Orleans.

“We’re making a determination now. Do we go to Chicago? Or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry — who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite, you know, quite tough, quite bad. “So, we’re going to be going to maybe Louisiana, you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. We’ll straighten that out in about two weeks - it’ll take us two weeks, easier than D.C.”

Louisiana Governor Landry (R) responded on X that he welcomes the idea. “We will take President @realDonaldTrump’s help from New Orleans to Shreveport!”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ezekiel 22:29 The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.

“I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States.” - I mean, how much more obvious is it that this man views himself as king and by royal decree and the will of the gods he can do whatever declares? He told everybody on the campaign that he was going to play dictator on “day one.”

“We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

No, no: once you play dictator you don’t go back. Trump made similar remarks during his first term, but now the veil has been completely dropped and he’s not even trying to find it.

One of the core reasons this country was founded was to break away from the authority of the British monarchy; now the Tangerine Tyrant is going full-on king mode.

And - show me your surprised face - when we hear that the military occupation in D.C. is now going to last for the rest of the year, and bypassed Congress? And no doubt whatsoever that this will be the deal in Chicago, Baltimore, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, New Orleans, South Bend, and on and on.

It’s the boiling frog in the pot. Sure, right now it appears to be just groundskeeping and removing squatters, but it will continue to grow. Presumably the order in D.C. and other cities will be extended for months longer, and then it will be extended again (without a Congressional vote), and then it just becomes the ‘new normal’ with troops on the street and everyone gets used to it, and then they are given the directive to go full-blown techno-Nazi on everyone.

Government plants such as Charlie Kirk was telling his audience of confused college kids that there need to be tanks on the streets.

“I guarantee the crime's gonna go… way down. And then the media will say, ‘oh, it's only going down because he brought in the military.’ Exactly. We need full military occupation of these cities until the crime desists. Period. “Now, again, I want to say, President Donald Trump, he's gotta go play to win here. The one piece of caution we'd have to say is that if we just kind of do this symbolically, we will lose. The criminals will win. We got to go hard. We gotta go big league. We're talking National Guard, tanks — every street, you need military. “Once we liberate D.C., you better believe it — Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco. We got a big military. We should be willing to use it.”

He’s very clearly articulating a militarized police state, and once it arrives it is staying indefinitely. Tanks are not coming (yet), but when pundit puppets like Kirk advocate for such an overhanded response, he is massaging you to get you used to the idea of a lesser response, and then eventually the military presence grows and becomes more violent. It’s the boiling frog in the pot.

Chicago is a crime-ridden rat trap, that’s true, but illegals are not the issue there. So why is ICE arriving? Because ICE has become the largest standing police force in the U.S. and is growing rapidly, and are given more power, authority, and technology than ever before. It’s a police state.

Again, we obviously don’t want rampant criminality and there needs to be the rule of law, but we can see what this is morphing into.

If Obama, Biden or Harris did this there would be outrage and panic from the MAGA crowd, but since their hero is the one doing it then a police state is justified in their sight, and any opposition means you are part of the woke liberal hivemind that needs to be eradicated.

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily. [9] They set their mouth against the heavens, and their tongue walketh through the earth. [10] Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full cup are wrung out to them. [11] And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High? [12] Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

