Britain’s police state can today be unmasked as the Daily Mail can reveal which forces have made the most arrests for ‘offensive’ posts on social media. Figures obtained by the Daily Mail show that some forces are making arrests for ‘offensive’ social media posts at ‘extremely concerning’ rates.

Cumbria Constabulary had the nation’s highest arrest rate of 42.5 per 100,000 population (217 arrests) in 2024, 20 times higher than Staffordshire Police’s low rate of 2.1 (21 arrests). Gwent Police came second with a rate of 33.9, a total of 204 arrests.

The crime of sending ‘grossly offensive’ messages or sharing content of an ‘indecent, obscene or menacing character’ on electronic communications networks is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

But thousands of people have been detained and questioned for sending messages that simply cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety to others.

The alarming differences in arrest rates have provoked criticism from civil liberties groups, who say that some authorities are over-policing the internet and threatening free speech through ‘vague’ communications laws.

Maya Thomas, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, a civil liberties group, said the number of arrests is ‘extremely concerning’ in a liberal democracy like the UK.

Total arrests fell to 9,700 last year from a record high of 13,800 in 2023, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Ms Thomas said:

Despite the prime minister’s assurances that ‘We’re not censoring anyone’ the UK is unfortunately gaining an international reputation as a country where online speech is policed with more enthusiasm than the types of crime causing people the most anxiety and concern. The vast discrepancies in the number of arrests across different police forces speaks to just how open to interpretation British laws on speech are. The right to speak freely is a cherished British freedom that underpins our democracy and yet it is being eroded by these chilling arrests for online speech that may not involve any risk of real-world harm at all. The government should immediately reexamine the laws that allow for this scale of arrest for online speech and rescue the UK’s worsening civil liberties reputation.

Together, the 39 of 45 police forces that replied to the Mail’s freedom of information (FOI) requests arrested around 9,700 people last year under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

However, the total arrest figures are likely to be higher, as six forces failed to respond to FOI requests or provided inadequate data, including Police Scotland, the second-largest force in the UK.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

That was just in 2024: Lord only knows what the numbers will be for 2025 since the country has implemented digital ID laws, and are criminalizing the smallest of things and so-called microaggressions. No wonder that D-Day veteran the other day said the sacrifice he and his brothers made was not worth the cost seeing the sorry state we are in.

Posts such as this one got a man arrested and then sent to the hospital to be treated for high blood pressure.

What a godless mess.

Jeremiah 8:14 Why do we sit still? assemble yourselves, and let us enter into the defenced cities, and let us be silent there: for the LORD our God hath put us to silence, and given us water of gall to drink, because we have sinned against the LORD.

Though, word of advice: please don’t post profanities and very vitriolic posts; you’re asking for trouble.

Proverbs 21:23 Whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keepeth his soul from troubles.

