This week, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keri Starmer announced that he is banning so-called “ninja swords” by this summer in yet another overhanded effort to crackdown on violence and murders in the country.

Starmer and his Labour Party had hinted they were looking into this in January. The PM tweeted at the time: “Knife crime is at epidemic levels and is ruining lives across Britain. As Prime Minister, I'll crack down on sales of these lethal weapons once and for all. When I announce a ban, you’ll get a ban.”

Yesterday, Starmer confirmed that he and his party have kept their promise and is set to ban ninja swords this summer.

The edict is codenamed “Ronan’s Law” in honor of a teen boy that was killed last year by two teens who wielded a ninja sword that tragically claimed the life of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement:

“Knife crime is destroying young lives as too many teenagers are being drawn into violence and it is far too easy for them to get hold of dangerous weapons. “Ronan Kanda was just 16 when he was ruthlessly killed by 2 boys only a year older than him. Today we are introducing the final part of Ronan’s law in his memory – banning the ninja swords that his killers should never have been able to use. “We are acting with urgency to bring forward measures to prevent deadly weapons from getting into the wrong hands and will continue to do whatever is needed to prevent young people being killed on our streets as part of our mission to halve knife crime over the next decade.”

Parliament explained the new ban on its website in a blog post, stating:

In a further move to break the cycle of young people carrying knives and to better protect the public from knife-related crime, from 1 August, ninja swords will be banned. This will make it illegal to possess, manufacture, import or sell these deadly weapons.

The majority of ninja swords have a blade between 14 inches and 24 inches with one straight cutting edge with a tanto style point. From 1 August, anyone caught in possession of a ninja sword in private could face 6 months in prison, and this will later increase to 2 years under new measures in the Crime and Policing Bill. There is already a penalty of up to 4 years in prison for carrying any weapon in public.

Ahead of the ban coming into place, the government, in partnership with law enforcement and members of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime, will run its most ambitious surrender scheme yet. The scheme will run across the country, targeting young people most vulnerable to knife crime.

The surrender scheme will run from 1 to 31 July to allow any member of the public to hand in these weapons safely.

There will also be new safeguards to prevent exploitation of the scheme. For the first time, there will be a cut-off date and no weapons bought after today (27 March) will be eligible for compensation and we will have stronger value checks. There will also be further guidance released advising where a sword can be surrendered if the owner does not wish to visit a local police station or claim compensation. This will offer the greater use of knife surrender bins and their locations.

The government is exploring every avenue to protect young people and break the behaviour of carrying knives as part of its Plan for Change. The mission to halve knife crime is a cross-Whitehall mission to:

restrict the availability of knives online

hold those responsible for selling knives irresponsibly to account

better support young people at an early stage who are vulnerable to a life of crime

The ninja ban forms part of Ronan’s Law, which aims to tackle the online sale of knives. Last month, the government announced a series of measures to tackle online sales, including a 2-step verification process for the sale of knives online and significant fines for executives who fail to remove knife crime content for their platform. It also announced tougher penalties for being caught with a knife in public and for selling a weapon to any person under 18.

Ronan’s Law will also require online retailers to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives to the police. This will apply to all online sales of knives, including those who operate through online marketplaces. In the spring, the government will also consult on the introduction of a licensing scheme for retailers who wish to sell knives.

The U.K., however, is already going after swords - even if they are toys.

Last year, a 48-year-old British man was jailed for four months because ‘wielded’ a toy sword that he described as a “fidget toy” was roughly 6 inches in length.

The Guardian reported:

On 8 June, officers were made aware via CCTV of a man, Bray, walking down Queens Road, Nuneaton, with the sword in his hand. Bray approached officers with the blade visible, at which point he was arrested.

Sgt Spellman, of the patrol investigations unit, said: “We take a zero tolerance [approach] to bladed articles in public, and Bray has fallen afoul of this.

“It is possible to find fidget toys that aren’t six-inch blades. It is possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you. With a bit more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us completely.”

Police said Bray admitted that the sword could be perceived as threatening if someone else had seen it, but he insisted in interviews he would not have used it as a weapon.

He was sentenced at Leamington Spa magistrates court on 28 June. In addition to the four months in prison, he was required to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. [37] For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end. [38] And they said, Lord, behold, here are two swords. And he said unto them, It is enough.

“The sun never sets on the British empire,” they say - well CLEARLY it has (and has already for a long time now), because this is some next level retardation. And it goes to show just how cartoonishly evil these leaders are as they classify a number of swords and daggers as “ninja” weapons. What kind of cartoonish comic-book villainy is this?!

And to top it off, literal stinking TOYS will now get you arrested in the U.K. I am honestly at a loss for words.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people. [16] The prince that wanteth understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness shall prolong his days.

Needless to say, if you live in the U.K. you need to get out. I realize the rest of the world is falling apart in its own ways as well, but this is just asinine. If a TOY can get you arrested because CCTV captured it on camera, anything is fair game it this point.

