Last week, the United Kingdom set a new precedent for online censorship that is poised to transcend upon other Westernized nations. After first being introduced in 2023 and modified in 2024, the U.K.’s Online Safety Act took effect on July 24th which requires a myriad of social media platforms and many other websites to require biometric age verification to access content.

The aim, according to the Office of Communications (Ofcom), is to prevent minors from accessing harmful material such as self-harm, suicide, disorders, along with pornography.

A post on X

Websites and apps that do not comply with implementing mandatory age checks will face very hefty fines of up to 18 million pounds ($2.4 million) or 10% of global turnover, according to Biometric Update. The outlet wrote:

For users, the regulator has published a guide on what to expect, which also outlines the permitted methods for sites to check a user’s age: facial age estimation (FAE), open banking, digital ID services including wallets, credit card age checks, email-based age estimation or inference, mobile network operator age checks, and photo ID matching.

The U.K. government says on its website:

The strongest protections in the Act have been designed for children. Platforms will be required to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content and provide parents and children with clear and accessible ways to report problems online when they do arise. The Act will also protect adult users, ensuring that major platforms will need to be more transparent about which kinds of potentially harmful content they allow, and give people more control over the types of content they want to see.

The government notes that its Online Safety Act will also target what they consider to be criminal offenses, including:

encouraging or assisting serious self-harm

cyberflashing

sending false information intended to cause non-trivial harm

threatening communications

intimate image abuse

epilepsy trolling

The law of course also goes content that would be harmful to children, they say, which includes a broad list of items under of “priority content:”

bullying

abusive or hateful content

content which depicts or encourages serious violence or injury

content which encourages dangerous stunts and challenges; and

content which encourages the ingestion, inhalation or exposure to harmful substances.

Ofcom says it has become far too east for far too long for minors to access pornography and other websites that promote harmful content. Rather than restricting or banning the industry, or removing the explicitly harmful content, the U.K. does not want to get rid of it, but implement security checks.

Our research also shows that the vast majority of adults (80%) support age checks on online pornographic sites as a means of protecting children. As the regulator, we won’t be assessing individual pieces of content, or telling online services to remove legal material. Our role is not to stop adults from accessing legal pornography, but from 25 July stronger checks will be needed and crucially, just ticking a box to say you're over 18 will no longer be enough.

Of course, so-called “mis- and disinformation” will be dealt with, too.

The Online Safety Act takes a proportionate approach to mis- and disinformation by focusing on addressing the greatest risks of harm to users, whilst protecting freedom of expression. Mis- and disinformation will be captured by the Online Safety Act where it is illegal or harmful to children. Services will be required to take steps to remove illegal disinformation content if they become aware of it on their services. This includes the removal of illegal, state-sponsored disinformation through the Foreign Interference Offence, forcing companies to take action against a range of state-sponsored disinformation and state-linked interference online. Companies must also assess whether their service is likely to be accessed by children and, if so deliver additional protections for them. This includes protections against in-scope mis- and disinformation.

Ofcom lists all the ways platforms are now verifying people’s identities:

Facial age estimation – you show your face via photo or video, and technology analyses it to estimate your age.

Open banking – you give permission for the age-check service to securely access information from your bank about whether you are over 18. The age-check service then confirms this with the site or app.

Digital identity services – these include digital identity wallets, which can securely store and share information which proves your age in a digital format.

Credit card age checks – you provide your credit card details and a payment processor checks if the card is valid. As you must be over 18 to obtain a credit card this shows you are over 18.

Email-based age estimation – you provide your email address, and technology analyses other online services where it has been used – such as banking or utility providers - to estimate your age.

Mobile network operator age checks – you give your permission for an age-check service to confirm whether or not your mobile phone number has age filters applied to it. If there are no restrictions, this confirms you are over 18.

Photo-ID matching – this is similar to a check when you show a document. For example, you upload an image of a document that shows your face and age, and an image of yourself at the same time – these are compared to confirm if the document is yours.

Per Biometric Update: The regulator says it is already seeing commitments from major platforms, with Bluesky, Discord, Grindr, Reddit and X among the latest firms to agree to age-gating. And, “over the last month, the UK’s biggest and most popular adult service providers – including Pornhub – plus thousands of smaller sites have committed to deploying age-checks across their services.”

A new “small but risky taskforce” will focus on sites dedicated to the dissemination of harmful content, including self-harm and suicide, eating disorders or extreme violence and gore. On the other hand, a new “extensive monitoring and impact programme” will focus on “the biggest platforms where children spend most time – including Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, Snap, TikTok and YouTube.”

What has some people concerned, however, is not just the strict rules that apply to the U.K. but how it will directly affect those platforms in other parts of the world. The U.K. government admits that their regulations will seep into other countries.

The Act gives Ofcom the powers they need to take appropriate action against all companies in scope, no matter where they are based, where services have relevant links with the UK. This means services with a significant number of UK users or where UK users are a target market, as well as other services which have in-scope content that presents a risk of significant harm to people in the UK. The Act requires providers to specifically consider how algorithms could impact users’ exposure to illegal content – and children’s exposure content that is harmful to children – as part of their risk assessments. Providers will then need to take steps to mitigate and effectively manage any identified risks. This includes considering their platform’s design, functionalities, algorithms, and any other features likely to meet the illegal content and child safety duties. The law also makes it clear that harm can arise from the way content is disseminated, such as when an algorithm repeatedly pushes content to a child in large volumes over a short space of time. Categorised services will be required to publish annual transparency reports containing online safety related information, such as information about the algorithms they use and their effect on users’ experience, including children.

Reclaim The Net warned in March that the “poorly worded bill” has built-in protections for mainstream legacy media but noticeably goes after smaller platforms. The outlet wrote:

One of the UK government’s main talking points when pushing the Online Safety Bill has been that “news content will be completely exempt from any regulation under the Bill.” However, the rules that govern these exemptions are written in a way that favors large media outlets and makes it difficult for small, independent outlets to qualify.

For starters, the state-funded media outlets the BBC and Sianel Pedwar Cymru (S4C) automatically qualify as “recognised news publishers” – the standard that determines whether a publisher is exempt from the bill’s regulations.

Other outlets need to either hold a license under the Broadcasting Act 1990 or 1996 or meet numerous conditions which include “publishing news-related material that is created by different persons,” having a registered office or business address in the UK, making the name and address of the outlet’s owner public, being subject to a standards code and editorial control, and having a complaints procedure.

Obtaining a license under the Broadcasting Act 1990 or 1996 creates additional costs for small outlets, such as the £2,500 ($3,300) license application fee and the minimum annual license fee of £1,000, ($1,320). It also gives Ofcom the power to decide which outlets can get a license.

The provision for news-related materials from non-license holders to be created by “different persons” also prevents individual journalists from qualifying as recognized news publishers. Furthermore, the requirement for non-license holders to make their name and address public shuts out anonymous or pseudonymous publishers from these recognized news publisher exemptions.

Additionally, these non-license holder conditions create additional compliance burdens which disproportionately impact smaller news outlets with fewer staff and resources.

[…] “User-to-user” services (internet services where content can be generated, uploaded, or shared) and “search” services (internet services that include a search engine) fall under the scope of the bill’s requirements if they have a significant number of UK users, have the UK as one of their target markets, or are capable of being used in the UK and “there are reasonable grounds to believe that there is a material risk of significant harm to individuals in the United Kingdom” presented by user-generated content or search content.

Since the definition of harm in the Online Safety Bill is so vague, the final requirement could be applied to almost any social media platform or search engine that can be accessed in the UK.

The only exemptions are services or parts of a service that enable emails, SMS and MMS messages, one-to-one live aural communications, and content where the function is to identify a user of an internet service (such as usernames and profile pics).

All of the platforms that fall under the scope of these requirements have to prevent their users from encountering illegal content and are subject to extensive auditing and reporting requirements.

Naturally Britons have flocked towards virtual private networks (VPNs).

Proton VPN, a popular VPN service, noted a seismic rise in new users since the Online Services Act took effect.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

A few things to say here.

Proverbs 25:4 Take away the dross from the silver, and there shall come forth a vessel for the finer. [5] Take away the wicked from before the king, and his throne shall be established in righteousness. Proverbs 26:23 Burning lips and a wicked heart are like a potsherd covered with silver dross.

Once again with this online censorship stuff (in terms of things such as pornography and other terrible things out there), instead of deleting this content, regulating and, God forbid, stamping out this “work” from the country, Western governments will still allow this content to proliferate and pollute the hearts and minds of the masses, and use this as an excuse for a massive power grab that totally quashes any independent thought.

It’s always the children every time. Well, if they care so much about the children like they profess that they do, then they’d get rid of it outright and promote righteousness.

But this is not their interests. The powers that be and puppet masters who pull the strings of our governments want a perverse and abominable society that is incapable of self-judgment, moderation and temperance and righteousness; while at the same time collecting that extra tax and monetization revenue: sex sells; it’s the oldest trade in existence; and trafficking is not too far behind.

Second thing is this:

Proverbs 28:2 For the transgression of a land many are the princes thereof: but by a man of understanding and knowledge the state thereof shall be prolonged. Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

We’ve covered these axioms of life so many times before and yet the general masses can never seem to grasp. It’s real simple: when wickedness and degeneracy increases, so too will the government. Western nations have developed this hypocritical lasciviousness about them where they equate ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘liberty’ to mean to anarchy and hedonism without recourse when it applies to them. ‘Don’t tell me how to live my life! Your faults are what make you special. Judge not! He that is without sin, let him first cast a stone ’ - and on and on…

This is what happens to a society that embraces self-love (2 Timothy 3:1-9), rather than “Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves” (Philippians 2:3). If you want less federalized government and oversight, then the people have to hold themselves to higher standards and judge within themselves. This is an enigma to most people today as they wonder why the tyranny keeps getting worse, but refuse actual change and discipline, and deny repentance and any personal accountability.

2 Peter 2:10 But chiefly them that walk after the flesh in the lust of uncleanness, and despise government. Presumptuous are they, selfwilled, they are not afraid to speak evil of dignities.

Be that as it may, London Bridge has fallen, and the sun has forever set on the British Empire. The U.K., what once used to be the nation that brought us our birthright translated and preserved in English - the word of God, the King James Bible - is “twice dead, plucked up by the roots” (Jude 12).

The E.U. has already has its Digital Services Act which I also warned is very draconian, but the U.K.’s version is the most noticeably evasive with little wiggle room so far. This will cause other nations to follow suit since nearly all of these tech companies and websites they are going after are American-based.

