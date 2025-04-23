The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
1h

He can probably relate to their problems and that's why he goes easy on them and makes excuses for them. The poor defenseless choir boys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture