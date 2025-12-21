Cardinal Robert Prevost, now better known as Pope Leo XIV, has continued to carry on the direction of the Papacy from his predecessor Pope Francis, who, among other things, called into question many very central and core doctrines of Roman Catholicism; specifically the role of Mary the mother of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Last month, the Vatican published an updated Mater populi fidelis (“The Mother of the Faithful People”) which, in it, challenged some of the traditional titles given to Mary, namely her role as “Co-Redeemer” and “Co-Mediatrix” in salvation.

Francis previously challenged this historically held position in the papacy, at one point in 2019 calling the the title "foolishness." “She never wanted to take anything for herself from her son,” he said at the time.

Leo and the Vatican are now making that more official - which is a stark reversal of a core Catholic dogma.

Vatican News, the official news publication for the Vatican, explained the change:

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, published Mater populi fidelis (“The Mother of the Faithful People”), a Doctrinal Note “On Some Marian Titles Regarding Mary’s Cooperation in the Work of Salvation.” Signed by the Prefect, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, and the Secretary for the Dicastery’s Doctrinal Section, Monsignor Armando Matteo, the Note was approved by the Pope on 7 October.

Mater populi fidelis (MPF) is the fruit of a long and complex collegial effort. It is a doctrinal document on Marian devotion, centred on the figure of Mary, who is associated with the work of Christ as Mother of believers. The Note provides a significant biblical foundation for devotion to Mary, as well as marshalling various contributions from the Fathers, the Doctors of the Church, elements of Eastern tradition, and the thought of recent Popes.

In this positive framework, the doctrinal text analyses a number of Marian titles, encouraging the adoption of some of those appellations and warning against the use of others. Titles such as “Mother of Believers,” “Spiritual Mother,” “Mother of the Faithful” are noticed with approval in the Note. Conversely, the title of “Co-redemptrix” is deemed inappropriate and problematic. The title of “Mediatrix” is considered unacceptable when it takes on a meaning that excludes Jesus Christ; however, it can used appropriately so long as it expresses an inclusive and participatory mediation that glorifies the power of Christ. The titles “Mother of Grace” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” are considered acceptable when used in a very precise sense, but the document also warns of particularly broad explanations of the meaning of the terms.

Essentially, the Note reaffirms Catholic doctrine, which has always emphasised that everything in Mary is directed towards the centrality of Christ and His salvific work. For this reason, even if some Marian titles admit of an orthodox interpretation through correct exegesis, Mater populi fidelis says it is preferable to avoid them.

In his presentation of the Doctrinal Note, Cardinal Fernández expresses appreciation for popular devotion but warns against groups and publications that propose a certain dogmatic development and raise doubts among the faithful, including through social media. The main problem in interpreting these titles applied to Our Lady, he says concerns the way of understanding Mary’s association with Christ’s work of redemption (paragraph 3).

Co-redemptrix

Regarding the title “Co-redemptrix,” the Note recalls that “some Popes have used the title “without elaborating much on its meaning.” Generally, it continues, “they have presented the title in two specific ways: in reference to Mary’s divine motherhood (insofar as she, as Mother, made possible the Redemption that Christ accomplished) or in reference to her union with Christ at the redemptive Cross. The Second Vatican Council refrained from using the title for dogmatic, pastoral, and ecumenical reasons. Saint John Paul II referred to Mary as ‘Co-redemptrix’ on at least seven occasions, particularly relating this title to the salvific value of our sufferings when they are offered together with the sufferings of Christ, to whom Mary is united especially at the Cross” (18).

The document cites an internal discussion within the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which in February 1996 had discussed the request to proclaim a new dogma on Mary as “Co-redemptrix or Mediatrix of all graces.” Then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was opposed to such a definition, arguing, “the precise meaning of these titles is not clear, and the doctrine contained in them is not mature. […] It is not clear how the doctrine expressed in these titles is present in Scripture and the apostolic tradition.”

Later, in 2002, the future Benedict XVI expressed himself publicly in the same way: “The formula ‘Co-redemptrix’ departs to too great an extent from the language of Scripture and of the Fathers and therefore gives rise to misunderstandings… Everything comes from Him [Christ], as the Letter to the Ephesians and the Letter to the Colossians, in particular, tell us; Mary, too, is everything that she is through Him. The word ‘Co-redemptrix’ would obscure this origin.”

The note clarifies that Cardinal Ratzinger did not deny the good intentions behind the proposal, nor the valuable aspects reflected in it, but nonetheless maintained that they were “being expressed in the wrong way” (19).

Pope Francis also expressed his clear opposition to the use of the title Co-Redemptrix on at least three occasions.

Tuesday’s Doctrinal Note concludes: “It is always inappropriate to use the title ‘Co-redemptrix’ to define Mary’s cooperation. This title risks obscuring Christ’s unique salvific mediation and can therefore create confusion and an imbalance in the harmony of the truths of the Christian faith. […] When an expression requires many, repeated explanations to prevent it from straying from a correct meaning, it does not serve the faith of the People of God and becomes unhelpful” (22).

Mediatrix

The Note emphasises that “the biblical statement about Christ’s exclusive mediation is conclusive. Christ is the only Mediator” (24).

At the same time, MPF recognises “the fact that the word ‘mediation’ is commonly used in many areas of everyday life, where it is understood simply as cooperation, assistance, or intercession. As a result, it is inevitable that the term would be applied to Mary in a subordinate sense. Used in this way, it does not intend to add any efficacy or power to the unique mediation of Jesus Christ, true God and true man” (25).

Further, “it is clear that Mary has a real mediatory role in enabling the Incarnation of the Son of God in our humanity” (26).

Mother of believers and Mediatrix of all graces

Mary’s maternal role “in no way obscures or diminishes” the unique mediation of Christ, “but rather shows its power […] Understood in this way, Mary’s motherhood does not seek to weaken the unique adoration due to Christ alone but, rather, seeks to enkindle it.”

Therefore, the Note states, “one must avoid titles and expressions that present Mary as a kind of ‘lightning rod’ before the Lord’s justice, as if she were a necessary alternative before the insufficiency of God’s mercy” (37b).

Thus, the title “Mother of Believers” “enables us to speak of Mary’s role in our relation to our life of grace”. However, MPF goes on to urge caution concerning the use of expressions that may convey “less acceptable notions” (45).

“Cardinal Ratzinger already affirmed” for example, “that the title ‘Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces’ was not clearly grounded in Revelation.” So, the Note continues, “in line with this conviction, we can recognize the difficulties this title poses, both in terms of theological reflection and spirituality” (45). In fact, “no human person — not even the Apostles or the Blessed Virgin — can act as a universal dispenser of grace. Only God can bestow grace, and he does so through the humanity of Christ” (53).

“Some titles, such as ‘Mediatrix of All Graces,’ have limits that do not favour a correct understanding of Mary’s unique place,” MPF explains, adding, “In fact, she, the first redeemed, could not have been the mediatrix of the grace that she herself received” (67).

Nonetheless, the Doctrinal Note acknowledges that “the term ‘graces,’ when seen in reference to Mary’s maternal help at various moments in our lives, can have an acceptable meaning. The plural form expresses all the aids — even material — that the Lord may grant us when He heeds His Mother’s intercession” (68).

Leo Prays To Ice

As previously noted by The WinePress following Francis’ death and Leo’s ascension, the Chicago-based priest is just as liberal and progressive as Francis was, if perhaps not even more so.

In September, for example, Leo hosted a LGBTQ celebration day at the Vatican in Rome. Jesuit Father James Martin, who founded this particular celebration, told CBS: "If people were happy with Pope Francis' approach to LGBTQ Catholics, they're going to be happy with Pope Leo's approach," he said.

In October, Leo continued Francis’ Laudato Si climate change agenda when he was seen praying over a block of ice at the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice,” which featured a “Blessing of the Waters” where Leo prayed over a large block of ice imported from Greenland.

The event drew ire from traditional Catholics such as Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire and Jack Posobiec, a media consultant for Turning Point USA.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s ironic that Leo and the Vatican just did this after Brazil erected a new idol of Mary (Lady of Fatima) even larger than the Christ the Redeemer statue.

The Vatican’s new position is another reversal of one of its major core dogmas that it has held for centuries, most of them since its inception.

Leo is continuing (for now) the doctrine of Vatican II that was established in the 60s, where Rome abandoned a lot of its sacred traditions to become more ecumenical. Thus, people (like me) who would have been normally anathematized and condemned to death and hell, are now referred to as “separated brethren.” It’s a smokescreen. Go pick up a copy of “The Church of Teaches” by Jesuit Fathers, published in 1955, which lays out clearly what the papacy really teaches, with all the anathemas included.

The Papacy has always taught - check the references for yourself in the Catholic Catechism - that Mary is a perpetual virgin (#499, 500, 510) who was immaculately conceived without “original sin” and was sinless (#491-494, 722), and ascended up to heaven (she did not die, according to Catholics) (#964-966), and that she is a co-mediator who receives and is an intercessor for prayers (#2677, 969-971 - which is where the Catechism states: “Therefore the Blessed Virgin is invoked in the Church under the titles of Advocate, Helper, Benefactress, and Mediatrix”), and co-redeemer for salvation (#1172, 494, 969), and she is the source of holiness (#2030).

However, none of these things are true. Check out the verses for yourself here.

Mary was a sinner born into sin like everyone else (Romans 3:9-18, 23; Ecclesiastes 7:10; Job 15:14, 25:4-6); and Mary could even be seen offering a sacrificial offering at the temple after Jesus was born per the Levitical law - “the days of her purification according to the law of Moses” (Luke 2:21-24; Leviticus 12:4). Why would the immaculately conceived Mary need to be purified under the law of works established by Moses?

She was not a perpetual virgin and had multiple children after Jesus was born, multiple sons (physical brothers of Jesus) and at least two daughters (Matthew 13:55; Mark 6:3; Galatians 1:19).

There are no verses of her ascendance (the papacy made that up).

Mary herself confessed that she needed a Savior, who is God himself alone, and she acknowledged that she was just a lowly handmaiden, a virtuous one, yes, but nothing to be venerated or worshipped.

Luke 1:46 And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, [47] And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. [48] For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed. [49] For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name. [50] And his mercy is on them that fear him from generation to generation. […]

Mary cannot save and has zero part in redemption; only Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior and the true God, can redeem from sin and death (John 14:6; Acts 4:10-14; John 10:9; Titus 3:5-7; Isaiah 43:11).

Only Jesus Christ is sinless and only he can redeem man, not Mary; and Mary certainly cannot intercede in prayer, nor is she an “Advocate, Helper, Benefactress, and Mediatrix.” Only is the Lord God Jesus Christ an advocate (1 John 2:1), a helper (Psalm 54:4; Hebrews 13:5-6); and he is the mediator between God and man (1 Timothy 2:4-6), and a mediator of the New Testament (Hebrews 9:15); and he intercedes for his saints (Romans 8:27, 34; Ephesians 2:18, 3:11-12); and he is holy (Revelation 15:4; Psalm 99:3-5; 1 Peter 1:15-16).

Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them. [26] For such an high priest became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and made higher than the heavens; [27] Who needeth not daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifice, first for his own sins, and then for the people's: for this he did once, when he offered up himself. [28] For the law maketh men high priests which have infirmity; but the word of the oath, which was since the law, maketh the Son, who is consecrated for evermore.

The Lord of glory said that “for how should my name be polluted? and I will not give my glory unto another” (Isaiah 48:11). That includes Mary.

Yet we find that the papacy worships a pagan idol for whom they now call Mary.

Per CCC #966: “Finally the Immaculate Virgin, preserved free from all stain of original sin, when the course of her earthly life was finished, was taken up body and soul into heavenly glory, and exalted by the Lord as Queen over all things, so that she might be the more fully conformed to her Son, the Lord of lords and conqueror of sin and death.”

Yet we find this in scripture:

Jeremiah 7:18 The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead their dough, to make cakes to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto other gods, that they may provoke me to anger. [19] Do they provoke me to anger? saith the LORD: do they not provoke themselves to the confusion of their own faces? Jeremiah 44:15 Then all the men which knew that their wives had burned incense unto other gods, and all the women that stood by, a great multitude, even all the people that dwelt in the land of Egypt, in Pathros, answered Jeremiah, saying, [16] As for the word that thou hast spoken unto us in the name of the LORD, we will not hearken unto thee. [17] But we will certainly do whatsoever thing goeth forth out of our own mouth, to burn incense unto the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto her, as we have done, we, and our fathers, our kings, and our princes, in the cities of Judah, and in the streets of Jerusalem: for then had we plenty of victuals, and were well, and saw no evil. [18] But since we left off to burn incense to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto her, we have wanted all things, and have been consumed by the sword and by the famine. [19] And when we burned incense to the queen of heaven, and poured out drink offerings unto her, did we make her cakes to worship her, and pour out drink offerings unto her, without our men?

Hmmm… sounds familiar… Of course, the “Mary” of the papacy is nothing more than a rebranding of the ancient Babylonian Semiramis/Inanna/Ishtar, whose goddess worship spread across the world after the Tower of Babel was dispersed and became a myriad of names (Isis, Diana of the Ephesians (Acts 19), Juno, Athena, Lilith, Shing-Moo, Astarte, Ashtoreth, etc.), and eventually became “Mary” overnight when pagan Rome adopted Christianity as the state religion and synchronized the existing pagan idols and superstitions into biblical figures and stories and practices.

Even when addressing his mother publicly, Jesus simply called “woman,” already knowing of the veneration that would be placed upon her, though it still happened centuries later anyways.

John 2:3 And when they wanted wine, the mother of Jesus saith unto him, They have no wine. [4] Jesus saith unto her, Woman, what have I to do with thee? mine hour is not yet come. John 2:5 His mother saith unto the servants, Whatsoever he saith unto you, do it. Matthew 12:46 While he yet talked to the people, behold, his mother and his brethren stood without, desiring to speak with him. [47] Then one said unto him, Behold, thy mother and thy brethren stand without, desiring to speak with thee. [48] But he answered and said unto him that told him, Who is my mother? and who are my brethren? [49] And he stretched forth his hand toward his disciples, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren! [50] For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother. Luke 11:27 And it came to pass, as he spake these things, a certain woman of the company lifted up her voice, and said unto him, Blessed is the womb that bare thee, and the paps which thou hast sucked. [28] But he said, Yea rather, blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it.

So, I find it interesting that Rome is now reneging on one of its most central doctrines that is clearly spelled out in its own Catechism, though Francis did that too on a very regular basis which caused a lot of ire that split Rome in two. I have found it strange that Leo is not getting as much attention as Francis did: it seemed like he was always in the news. The media’s approach to Leo has been more subdued.

I suspect Rome will continue to self-destruct on its own doctrines on purpose, for when the Lord finally catches up and resurrects the real church of believers and the man of sin, the antichrist, arrives (2 Thessalonians 2:1-11), it would act as a great pretense for the wicked one to take over the Vatican, Mystery Babylon, and reestablish “the one true church that Christ founded” (Revelation 17-18), an end to ecumenicism and the mask comes off. Just look at the fervor and anger going on in today’s society: it’s building.

