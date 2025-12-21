The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
10hEdited

I don't know if you know about this already (I know I didn't and I don't know many people who do), but this is HUGE in light of everything going on right now with Israel, and its relationship with the Vatican.

I have been wondering why everything lately in the news is always about the Jews, and Israel, but very little is ever mentioned about the Vatican, which I know plays a big part in end-time prophecy. Now I know why.

Disregard the video at the beginning unless you want to watch it. I do highly recommend it if you want to understand the history. I did, and I learned a lot from it, and it was very interesting, but the information I want you to see is underneath the video about Jerusalem being deeded to the Pope back in 1992/93.

This would also explain Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and his moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017.

Your article here seems to support this historical turn of events and the video in this article does a good job of showing us precisely where the Vatican stands in relationship to Protestantism.

"Shimon Peres Deeds Jerusalem to the Pope in 1992/93 & A Fascinating History on the Aristocracy Churches"

https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/vatican-jerusalem

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The WinePress and others
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
10h

When they denounce the worship of icons, purgatory, salvation by works and Islam, perhaps they will start to approach TRUTH. Right now, the Vatican remains as Satan’s twisted and pathetic version of God’s Church, which will help usher in the ecumenism that will emerge during the Tribulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture