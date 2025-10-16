In July, the United Kingdom enacted its controversial Digital Services Act, which requires a myriad of social media platforms, websites, cloud storage services and more to require biometric age verification to access its content.

The British Office of Communications (Ofcom) enforces the regulations in the country, and they say this added layer verification is to prevent minors from accessing harmful material such as self-harm, suicide, and disorders, along with pornography, among other things including “mis- and disinformation.”

However, since many of the companies and platforms the U.K. is censoring are American-based, British officials think that its laws extend into the U.S. Ofcom has been sending letters to these tech platforms to comply with its laws, with the threat of lawsuits if these companies do not apply the same standards in the U.S.

Sites such as 4Chan, however, are unwilling to comply and are fighting this by filing a lawsuit against Ofcom, resulting in the British communications body fining 4Chan and will continue to accrue fines until it complies.

An update from Ofcom outlines the moves the UK regulator has made since March 2025, when the first of its online safety codes became enforceable. In that time, Ofcom has launched five enforcement programmes and opened 21 investigations into the providers of 69 sites and apps.

Of those investigations, 11 are addressed in the October update. They include tackling the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), monitoring services which take steps to stop UK users from accessing them and “clamping down on providers that ignore legally-binding information requests.”

The latter could well stir up more transatlantic discord, since it targets notorious online forum 4chan, which has already sent one inflammatory legal notice to Ofcom, accusing it of violating U.S. First Amendment rights.

4chan is apparently uninterested in engaging Ofcom at all: the platform has reportedly refused information requests seeking a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment and its qualifying worldwide revenue. For the cold shoulder, Ofcom has fined 4chan 20,000 pounds (about 26,645 dollars), and beginning October 14 “will also impose a daily penalty of 100 pounds per day (about 130 dollars), for either 60 days or until 4chan provides us with this information, whichever is sooner.”

Joining 4chan in “similar failures” are file-sharing service Im.ge and pornography service provider AVS Group Ltd. AVS is also in the crosshairs for “failing to comply with its duty to put highly effective age checks in place to protect children from encountering pornography.”

More specifically, in Ofcom’s response to the lawsuits, the group explicitly revealed that they do not care about American laws, Reclaim The Net reported.

“We also note 4chan’s claim that it is protected from enforcement action taken by Ofcom because of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. However, the First Amendment binds only the US government and not overseas bodies, such as Ofcom, and therefore, it does not affect Ofcom’s powers to enforce the Act in this case.”

I don’t think I’ve ever really talked about this but Brazil has tried to do something similar to the U.S. by going after X and Rumble, demanding that they comply with their sweeping censorship laws, resulting in the companies having to go through the legal hassle of getting them off their backs.

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

While this news about Ofcom is not surprising, it’s why the Digital Services Act was such a big deal, due to the fact that many Europeans and Brits alike use American-based tech services and platforms, and therefore it would bleed into the U.S. America was already moving in the direction of digital ID, and this just reinforces that, even if 4Chan and others win in court against Ofcom.

