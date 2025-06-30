The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Tuminello's avatar
Anthony Tuminello
1h

Psalms 41:3 (KJV)

[3]The LORD will strengthen him upon the bed of languishing: thou wilt make all his bed in his sickness.

Praise the LORD brother. Glad you're feeling better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
42m

Good news Jacob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture