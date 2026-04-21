Kalshi

Kalshi, a popular prediction-based trading platform, announced the launch of a 24/7 commodities exchange, allowing users to essentially place side bets against crops, fuel, precious metals, land and more at an instant.

According to a press release published on April 15th, the company wrote:

Kalshi today announced a new Commodities Hub, a dedicated product section for trading event contracts tied to the world’s most important physical markets, including a significant expansion of the breadth of commodities listed on the platform.

Over the past year, prediction markets have rapidly evolved from niche tools into a multi-billion-dollar financial category, increasingly used alongside traditional instruments for hedging and price discovery.

Amid recent geopolitical uncertainty – the war in Iran, rising inflation, and political shifts in many of the world’s most powerful countries – the commodities market has exploded both in volume and volatility. Uncertain times call for more stringent risk management, and commodities markets sit at the heart of many of the world’s most important supply chains.

From energy to agriculture to precious metals, users and institutions can now trade on the future direction of these key commodities. Especially important is the ability to trade 24/7 and on weekends; when traditional commodities markets are closed, Kalshi provides pricing functionality amid after-hours volatility.

Alongside previous commodities markets of WTI and Brent oil, gold, and silver, Kalshi is launching markets on:

Natural gas

Coffee

Copper

Sugar

Corn

Soybeans

Wheat

Nickel

Diesel

Lithium

Even though commodities sit at the center of the global economy, historically, access to these markets has been fragmented, capital-intensive, and often limited to institutions.

Kalshi changes that.

With simple, binary event contracts, market participants can take positions on questions like:

Will crude oil exceed a given price threshold this month?

Will gold finish the quarter above a key level?

Will prices rise or fall?

This approach abstracts away the complexity of futures, margin requirements, and contract rollovers, making it simple for anyone to hedge or speculate on the direction of the world’s most important commodities.

The pre-existing contract for the price of West Texas Intermediate oil saw a surge in trading volume in March, becoming one of the fastest-growing markets in Kalshi’s history, the firm told Barron’s. That oil trading boom and conversations with new institutional partners prompted an expansion of its commodities offerings, says Catherine Sullivan, Kalshi’s head of product.

“All of us are going through this insane geopolitical time. Everything that’s happening in the Middle East. I’m seeing prices rise at the supermarket. And of course we have this constant thread of AI data-centers being built.”

The WinePress has previously covered the rise of prediction-based markets like Kalshi and Polymarket.

Predictive-based markets such as Polymarket allow traders to trade (gamble) on just about anything. Will Jerome Powell cut interest rates today? Will Trump bomb Iran this weekend?

Last year, the New York Stock Exchange’s parent, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), invested $2 billion into Polymarket.

Kalshi is another prediction-based platform that has gained in popularity this past year, and partnered with CNN in December to become the official prediction market partner; so it is a bit ironic that CNN is reporting on Polymarket’s insider trading.

Earlier this month, Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not if they should hide in their bomb shelter.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

In January, The WinePress reported on comments from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong who said that insider trading should be knowledge open to the public and tried framing that as a benefit.

“I actually had a really interesting conversation with one of the folks that was nominated to be CFTC commissioner about this. And he asked me, he said, ‘Do you think we should allow insider trading in prediction markets?’ And I said, ‘It’s not as clear cut question, right? “Because if your goal is for the 99% of people trying to get signal about what’s going to happen in the world, like is the Suez Canal going to be reopened or whatever, you actually want insider trading. You want, you know, some admirable admiral sitting on a ship in the Suez Canal who has really good information to be trading so you get better higher quality signal out of them. Right? “Now, if you want to preserve the integrity of those markets, maybe you don’t want insider trading, secondsright? So, there might be like a decentralization test that has to go in here, but it’s it’s not it’s not a clear-cut answer.”

Even BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum co-chair Larry Fink was a bit dumbfounded that Armstrong so nonchalantly said this out loud at a public forum.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Old MacDonald had a farm, Ee i ee i oh! And on that farm he had some usury, Ee i ee i oh! With some greed here, and and some greed there, and some insider trading everywhere! Old MacDonald had a farm!

Isaiah 56:11 Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.

What we are watching at its core is the final gasps of the American Empire. Everything is collapsing, and so now there is a race to the nearest life raft. Gambling is being further legalized and normalized because this is what happens when nations and empires collapse, people look to siphon cash from the dying system.

Forget aid packages, farmer Brown can now just “bet the farm” (literally), and gamble on whether there will be more or less than 1 inch of rain in the next 3 days or on whether the price of a bushel will go down by more than 10 cents next week! FanDuel for Farmers.

It’s ridiculous, but it is going to get even more dystopian once this so-called “natural capital” is tokenized. Remember: the World Economic Forum openly speaks of commodifying “nature’s ledger.” Well, how do they do that? They tokenize it and put it on a blockchain; and then that is trading 24/7 on these tokenized exchanges.

Kalshi revealed that it will offer crypto perpetual futures, with perpetual futures tied to tokens such as bitcoin, leveraging its CFTC licenses and recent approval to offer margin trading, CoinDesk reported.

CME Group — the largest derivatives market group — also announced plans to Launch 24/7 Cryptocurrency Futures and Options Trading in late May.

But this is why I have mentioned that tokenized stock and commodity trading is the first real big push, especially in 2026, is because it will help fuel the greatest transfer in history even faster, because insider investors and gamblers will know when to time the markets and there will not be a closing bell, creating what I have called the “infinite money glitch.”

It’s unfettered, dystopic greed that is only going to cause massive distortions in commodities, making it even harder for the average Joe in this country and around the world.

Nehemiah 5:2 For there were that said, We, our sons, and our daughters, are many: therefore we take up corn for them, that we may eat, and live. [3] Some also there were that said, We have mortgaged our lands, vineyards, and houses, that we might buy corn, because of the dearth. [4] There were also that said, We have borrowed money for the king's tribute, and that upon our lands and vineyards. [5] Yet now our flesh is as the flesh of our brethren, our children as their children: and, lo, we bring into bondage our sons and our daughters to be servants, and some of our daughters are brought unto bondage already: neither is it in our power to redeem them; for other men have our lands and vineyards. [6] And I was very angry when I heard their cry and these words. [7] Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. [10] I likewise, and my brethren, and my servants, might exact of them money and corn: I pray you, let us leave off this usury. Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD. [13] Behold, therefore I have smitten mine hand at thy dishonest gain which thou hast made, and at thy blood which hath been in the midst of thee.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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