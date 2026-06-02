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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
3h

Seems like Palantir has their hands in everything dealing with control and surveillance, meanwhile Theil has relocated to New Zealand. Linking once again @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Always and forever, the "keep people safe" line. The old ways of doing this are fine thank you very much, and we see what you're up to.

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