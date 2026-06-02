Officials in the United Kingdom are currently considering a policy shift to microchipping prisoners and those on parole, moving away from traditional ankle bracelets and other GPS tracking methods.

Exclusively reported by Inside Time:

Ideas put forward by technology companies at a “roundtable” attended by Prisons Minister Lord Timpson and senior Ministry of Justice officials include tracker chips implanted under the skin of people leaving prison, moving prisoners around the country in driverless vehicles, and robot-run jails. Although the meeting took place a year ago, many of the ideas discussed have remained secret until now. Whilst some sound farfetched, MoJ sources told Inside Time last month that they all remain under consideration and none have been ruled out. Minutes of the meeting, obtained by this newspaper, show that Lord Timpson led a discussion in which the tech bosses were asked: “What could a digital-, data- and technology-enabled Justice System look like in 2050?” Among the proposals, noted in the minutes, were:

“Real-time behavioural monitoring and subcutaneous [under the skin] tracking could support health and behavioural management.”

“Robotics could be used to manage prisoner movement and containment.”

“Self-driving vehicles could transport prisoners securely and efficiently.”

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict the risk posed by individuals.

Renaming the MoJ as the ‘Ministry of Victim Justice and Rehabilitation.’

Lord Timpson told the meeting that “Once-in-a-generation reform is the only way we can truly deal with the scale of the crisis, cut crime and speed up justice.” He added: “I want technology to play an integral role in tackling these problems and making our streets safer.” And he told the tech bosses that the meeting was “just the start of a new conversation between us and you.” Hugh Stickland, the MoJ’s Chief Scientific Adviser, told those attending: “Technologies like AI, data sharing, smart devices, quantum computing, and remote sensors offer new tools to address justice challenges.” The minutes were released to Foxglove, a group which campaigns against the abuse of tech by governments and companies,following a Freedom of Information request. Foxglove told Inside Time that some of the ideas sounded “alarmingly dystopian” and said: “It’s worrying that justice ministers have sat with the tech sector to discuss using robots to manage prisoners, implanting devices under people’s skin to track their behaviour, or using computers to ‘predict’ what they will do in future.” Following the meeting, which was held in May 2025, the MoJ issued a press release – but it left out the most radical suggestions. The MoJ told Inside Time last month: “As the public would rightly expect, we continue to explore technology that will help us cut crime, effectively help us monitor offenders, and keep the public safe.”

The British-based paper goes on to reveal that at that 2025 meeting, 30 tech companies were present pitching their ideas to fulfill the government’s stated goals of creating “prisons outside prisons” that would “keep the public safe whilst convicted people live in the community.”

These tech companies apparently included Amazon Web Services, BT, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Unilink, Serco, and Palantir, among other smaller tech firms.

Head of Public Policy at Macfarlanes LLP David Gauke, a former politician and lawyer from the Conservative Party, was called in to help form a report which led to the Sentencing Act 2026 — “An Act to make provision about the sentencing, release and management after sentencing of offenders; to make provision about bail; to make provision about the removal from the United Kingdom of foreign criminals; and for connected purposes.”

“Ministers were also seeking ways to ease pressure on probation, whose role will increase now there will be more people on community punishments rather than behind bars,” Inside Time also revealed.

Furthermore, the minutes provided by Foxglove reveal that “Ministers also heard ideas for using AI to “predict paths” for prisoners and ex-offenders, both within and outside prison. It was suggested that Virtual Reality could be used for this purpose – but VR is not reality and there would seem to be no guarantee of certainty,” the outlet reported.

There was a discussion, under the heading of “Technology and Justice innovation”, of “real-time behavioural monitoring, and subcutaneous [under the skin] chips for tracking that could support health and be used for behavioural monitoring.”

There were also discussions on using robots in prisons themselves to cut down on physical staffing, along with autonomous vehicles driving detainees to and fro.

In a statement to Inside Time, Foxglove’s Director of Advocacy, Donald Campbell, told the outlet:

“These documents show that tech firms have been making alarmingly dystopian suggestions to the Ministry of Justice. It’s worrying that justice ministers have sat with the tech sector to discuss using robots to manage prisoners, implanting devices under people’s skin to track their behaviour, or using computers to ‘predict’ what they will do in future.

“The idea that tech companies can produce tools to ‘predict’ crime has been discredited time and again. It is disappointing to see that they are continuing to push it, and that the MoJ is so willing to listen. These revelations from closed-door conversations underline the dangers of the government getting too close to the tech giants. These are private companies with commercial interests just like any other, and the Government needs to exert a greater degree of scepticism rather than asking them to design our future.

“Decisions taken by the MoJ can have massive consequences for people’s lives. It is therefore worrying to see a willingness to simply throw ‘AI’ at a problem. Generative AI’s tendency to make serious errors has been well documented; the Government should be more cautious about involving it in decisions on people’s freedom.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice told Inside Time: “As the public would rightly expect, we continue to explore technology that will help us cut crime, effectively help us monitor offenders, and keep the public safe.” The ministry acknowledged that these ideas may sound far-fetched, but nothing is being ruled out.

Though the UK government says these things are “far-fetched,” they are absolutely researching an AI panopticon for arrests.

Following that May meeting, in June, the United Kingdom published a report on the future of policing, called “the Police Emerging Science and Technology Trends (PESTT),” and in it discussed policing blockchain networks, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) traded on those blockchains. The dystopian document even gets into potentially deploying new police tech to track brainwaves, for both criminals and the police themselves in the years to come! “In the future, a broader range of data could be fed into AI models to identify people, including data from typing on smartphones and keyboards, and new types of biological markers, such as heart rate, body odour and even brainwaves,” the report predicts.

The report goes on to cover some of the different things that were hashed out at the May 2025 meeting.

Of the various companies that were in attendance, Palantir is one that specializes in pre-crime surveillance and prediction-based analytics, as previously detailed by The WinePress. The Pentagon is currently using Palantir’s Maven to map targets as close to “the kill chain.”

That same underlying technology is being used by the Trump White House for the purposes of pre-crime surveillance and mapping-out who the administration broadly defines as “domestic terrorists;” which is defined as “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.’” It also includes, as revealed late last month, “anti-tech extremism,” “Neo-Luddites,” and those who hold “paranoid views regarding AI.”

Palantir is increasingly embedding itself in the United Kingdom, both privately (currently 114 companies licensing their services) and in the government.

Last September, the UK announced a collaboration with the United States Treasury Department to curate “a Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future to enhance collaboration on capital markets, digital assets and other innovative financial activities.”

UK-US relations: Rachel Reeves (second from right) and Scott Bessent (in striped tie) hosted a financial services roundtable at 11 Downing Street in London on 16 September | Credit: Simon Walker / HM Treasury

According to the press release: “The Taskforce is to report back to both finance ministries, via the UK - US Financial Regulatory Working Group (‘FRWG’), on recommendations to enhance collaboration on capital markets and digital assets and other innovative financial activities. These recommendations are to be developed in close collaboration with industry partners ensuring we unlock opportunities for investors, businesses, and market participants on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The same day the U.S. Treasury revealed more details in this exchange, disclosing “significant progress across its IT modernization agenda within the IRS, underscoring its commitment to improving taxpayer services, enhancing cybersecurity, strengthening compliance, and filing season operations.”

Part of that includes another contract with Palantir for the Treasury’s systems.

“To continue improving data integrity and technical infrastructure, Treasury has awarded a contract to Palantir. This partnership will enable a common API layer that supports developer platforms, workflow automation, and data analytics. This work supports federal employees, increasing efficiency for their professional duties.”

British-based Byline Times also highlighted the Palantir connections that coincided with President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K.

On 17 September, as Trump’s state visit opened, Palantir confirmed it would invest £1.5 billion in the UK and expand its Ministry of Defence contract to £750 million over five years – replacing a £75 million, three-year arrangement. The deal was folded into the Technology Prosperity Deal that Trump and Starmer signed at Chequers the next day. Anduril, the other US defence-technology firm named in the embassy’s July meeting notes, received no announcement.

Good article highlighting the Epstein connection in this. SOURCE

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

“Prisons outside prisons.” How dystopian can we get with the messaging?

In other words, the state is a prison and a giant panopticon. There is no freedom, only limited autonomy and approved thoughts: comply lest you have reduced privileges and your monthly allowance of good-boy tokens is diminished. That’s where it is very quickly heading, coming to a country near you.

As if it weren’t bad enough that we have this incredibly invasive surveillance state being built by the likes of Palantir, Oracle, Flock (just to name a few), now they want to put all of that underneath the skin to monitor your behavior. And then how long before those chips, those brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) (ie. Neuralink) affect behaviors?

It starts with prisoners and then eventually spills into everyone as the ‘final solution,’ and we all know what THAT is:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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