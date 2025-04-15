The following report was first published on August 26th, 2024, on winepressnews.com:

Close to half of women will be single and childless by 2030, according to a report by Morgan Stanley in 2019 called “Rise of the SHEconomy,” which took note of women’s place in the American workforce and the ramifications it will have down the road.

The number of “prime working-age women” in the U.S. has steadily been increasing, and most women are single and totally focused on their career. These women will continue to have greater representation in the workforce. Morgan Stanley estimates that by 2030 45% of women between the ages of 25 to 44 will be single and childless.

This is an increase from 41% of women in that age group being single and childless in 2018. The number of single women in the U.S. is projected to increase 1.2% every year from 2018 to 2030, versus a 0.8% rise for the overall population.

Courtesy: Census Bureau, Morgan Stanley Research

Ellen Zentner, Chief U.S. Economist commented: “In the past, education or lower-paying occupational choices largely drove the pay gap. Today, motherhood is by far the largest contributor to the wage gap, since women who become mothers often choose to stop working or work fewer hours.”

“These shifting lifestyle norms are enabling more women, with or without children, to work full time, which should continue to raise the labor force participation rate among single females,” Zentner added.

Moregan Stanley also noted:

What’s driving this trend? For starters, more women are delaying marriage, choosing to stay single or divorcing in their 50s and 60s. Women are also delaying childbirth or having fewer children than in the past. As it stands, women already control a large share of the U.S. consumer wallet. They contribute an estimated $7 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product per year, according to the Center for American Progress, and are the principal shoppers in 72% of households, according to consumer surveys conducted by MRI-Simmons. Meanwhile, women are earning bachelor’s degrees at a higher rate than men, and they are the primary breadwinner for nearly 30% of married households and nearly 40% of total U.S. households.

U.S. Retail Equity Analyst Lauren Cassel commented, saying: “Because women now contribute significantly more to household income than previous generations and remain the primary shopper for most households, their influence has grown in nature and degree. We find that single women outspend the average household, shifting spending profiles toward categories most poised to benefit from the demographic growth in single women with rising incomes,” says Cassel.

However, a lot of people have found these statistics disturbing.

Evie Magazine – which describes itself as “a departure from the mainstream culture that encourages women to engage in destructive behavior in the name of self-love and empowerment, from our physical and emotional health, to our romantic and sexual fulfillment” – reported on these Morgan Stanley projections in 2023 and said that this is a terrible trend.

The magazine wrote:

We’re told by our culture that a woman who is unmarried and has no children is empowered and in charge of her own life. She has escaped the unnecessary burden of raising a family and being a slave to her husband. At least, that’s what our society has convinced us. Sadly, many women have adopted the modern feminist lifestyle and have chosen to sleep around, abort their baby if they unexpectedly get pregnant, and swear off marriage. But these cultural trends are going to have a tremendous impact on the future of American society.

Single women spend more than the average family household, especially when it comes to travel, nightlife, eating out, skincare and beauty, retail shopping, etc. So of course economists will attempt to frame it in a positive light that nearly half of women are single and childless. It can only be good for the economy.

However, few are considering the negative impact this will have on greater society. The birth replacement rate is already trending below replacement, and surveys show that women who are unmarried and childless tend to struggle more with mental illness and feelings of self-confidence. Single, childless women may be buying more things at the mall and traveling to various American cities, but at what cost in the long run? The bedrock of any healthy society is the nuclear family, and it’s sad to think that we will see fewer and fewer families in the future—which of course means fewer children and happily married couples. Meanwhile, young women in their “prime working years” devote themselves to a career and a boss who doesn’t truly care about them, have promiscuous sex that has a negative impact on their mental health, and miss out on the true, lifelong fulfillment that comes with being a wife and mother.

These statistics fall in line with what the United Nations strives for and defines as the fifth tenet of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.” The UN wants to achieve these goals by 2030. These tenets include:

End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere

Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation

Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation

Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate

Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life

Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences

Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with national laws

Enhance the use of enabling technology, in particular information and communications technology, to promote the empowerment of womenIndicators

Adopt and strengthen sound policies and enforceable legislation for the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls at all levels

At the same time, it has been observed that an increasing number of younger women and teenage girls are identifying with the LGTBQIA+ lifestyle, something The WinePress has noted in several different reports in 2023 and 2024:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

The King James Bible prophesized approximately 2,000 years ago this would happen and we are living it now. This gross perversion of the roles God has set forth for men and women has totally destroyed society as we know it and will never recover.

I’ve mentioned this shining example a few times already but I will do so again:

In 2022 Joey Borrelli (Joey B. Toonz – Joey Vs. The World) did a really good video that I encourage you to watch. He shows this clip of an Australian morning show on national television, where the hosts literally laughed at and belittled a mother who posted on Facebook her routine of how she takes care of her several children, and makes his husband’s breakfast before he goes off to work, and takes care of the home. They mocked this and made an example out of her on national television, bursting out into uncontrollable laughter. It’s absolutely repulsive.

Joey said it eloquently in response to this garbage:

“This is what the feminist movement created. They convinced women that taking care of your family is slavery yet working for someone in an office eight hours a day isn’t? Now try to make sense out of that. If you can convince people of that you can convince people of anything. “Tell me what’s more fulfilling than putting effort into your family or putting effort into someone else’s business? So you’re telling women that working eight hours a day for someone away from your child serves a better purpose than spending your day raising your child hands-on?”

Seriously though, I couldn’t even imagine being the child and watching your mother get reamed on national television because she loves them and her husband. But this is the backwards retarded society we live in now.

But this example Joey highlighted exemplifies the devilish nature and brazen hypocrisy 1 Timothy 4:1-3 warned about.

Psalm 127:1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. [2] It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep. [3] Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. [4] As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. [5] Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.

And just recently I did a report detailing this utterly abominable song Katy Perry released called “Women’s World,” which highlights what the true goal of feminism is: to turn women into a divine, goddess pervert and sacred whore, and feminizing men and making them redundant.

So, when the UN talks about striving to end “trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation,” but then later swears to “ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights,” this is the fruit of that.

And let’s also be clear: when Morgan Stanley talks about being single and childless, what they really mean is women who throw their chastity, honor and self-respect to the wind, and fornicate and party like there’s no tomorrow, all while being expended by their corporatist bosses for pennies. And let’s not forget that most married women who do have children are no better in most cases anymore, because they are so career driven and empowered that the children barely get any attention and nurturing; so those kids get dumped onto the state and public schools to raise the children, and brainwash them into a being braindead, God-hating, self-loathing beast.

SEE: New Statistics Show Number Of Women Who’ve Had A Large Number Of Sexual Partners Before Marriage Have Drastically Expanded

David’s Bridal, One Of Largest Bridal Companies In US, Files Bankruptcy As Marriages Decline And Economy Stalls Out

Proverbs 26:2 As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.

As I have pointed out before, now that world economies are collapsing, degrees are worthless and wages are not keeping up, you are seeing a rapid rise in women, young and middle-aged, have complete breakdowns on social media for feeling lonely and scared for what’s to come; and with the complete sinking of the Titanic around the corner, descending into a total chaos scenario, you can imagine that many women are really scared about their future and regretting ever getting deceived into the feminist trap.

However, I have also warned about the problems and perversions with the “red-pill” and MGTOW movements, as that is reverse feminism for jaded men.

Consider the words of Solomon:

Ecclesiastes 4:7 Then I returned, and I saw vanity under the sun. [8] There is one alone, and there is not a second; yea, he hath neither child nor brother: yet is there no end of all his labour; neither is his eye satisfied with riches; neither saith he, For whom do I labour, and bereave my soul of good? This is also vanity, yea, it is a sore travail. [9] Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. [10] For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up. [11] Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone? [12] And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.

A woman has more freedom, honor and glory than she will ever have if she comes under the loving graces of the Lord Jesus Christ and the King James Bible, and a godly man who loves her with all his heart just as he loves the Lord (Ephesians 5:22-33; Colossians 3:18-19; Proverbs 31).

Proverbs 19:14 House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the LORD. 1 Timothy 5:14 I will therefore that the younger women marry, bear children, guide the house, give none occasion to the adversary to speak reproachfully. [15] For some are already turned aside after Satan.

