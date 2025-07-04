The WinePress News

Becky
4m

Yeah, what a great 4th of July gift to the American People. Ugh!

Reality25
10m

Isaiah 66:3,4

Yea, they have chosen their own ways, and their soul delighteth in their abominations.

Isa 66:4  I also will choose their delusions, and will bring their fears upon them; because when I called, none did answer; when I spake, they did not hear: but they did evil before mine eyes, and chose that in which I delighted not.

