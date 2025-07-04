A recently introduced bipartisan bill seeks to provide Israel with the United States’ coveted B-2 Spirit Bomber, a move that the sponsors claim would supply Israel with all that it needs to continue to protect and fight its adversaries without directly involving the United States.

The bill is called the “Bunker-Buster Act” and it was introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, (NJ-D), and Mike Lawler (NY-R), and additionally sponsored by Jared Moskowitz (FL-D), Juan Vargas (CA-D), and Tom Suozzi (NY-D).

The purpose of the bill states: “To authorize the President to take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon, and for other purposes.”

Per a press release on Gottheimer’s website:

Today, July 2, 2025, U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Mike Lawler (NY-17) introduced the bipartisan Bunker Buster Act, legislation that authorizes the president to support Israel’s defense by providing the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), or “bunker buster” bomb, and the aircraft required to deploy it — to take out Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure. Equipping Israel with this capability directly strengthens American national security by eliminating Iran’s pathway to a nuclear weapon.

Iran, directly and through its network of terror proxies, continues to target the United States, Israel, and our allies, while working to destabilize the region. The regime is responsible for the deaths of thousands of American civilians and servicemembers over the past four decades, attacking our bases, ships, and embassies.

The recent U.S. strikes using bunker buster bombs degraded Iran’s deep underground nuclear facilities. While diminished, Iran remains committed to enriching uranium and developing a nuclear weapon. In the face of ongoing threats, it is imperative to equip Israel with maximum deterrence so Iran cannot move ahead with their nuclear program.

The bipartisan Bunker Buster Act will:

Help ensure Iran can never threaten the U.S., Israel, or our allies with a nuclear weapon;

Give the President the authority to transfer the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb, or “bunker buster,” and the aircraft necessary to carry it — if Iran is on the cusp of developing a weapon; and

Preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region while maintaining the capacity to deter Iran.

Although these representatives did not fully disclose what this entailed, the mainstream press revealed this actually means giving Israel America’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

First reported by Fox News:

“As of 2024, the U.S. had 19 B-2s in operation. It does not transfer custody of its B-2 stealth bombers to any of its allies,” Fox News noted.

A contingency in the bill stipulates this transaction if Iran continues its nuclear refinement. Iran has already announced that it is still pressing forward with its nuclear enrichment, Iranian Tasnim News Agency has reported.

The authors and sponsors of the bill have taken hundreds of thousands and even millions from the Israeli lobbyist group AIPAC, according to the website Track AIPAC.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

How do we make this 250th Independence Day celebration the “bigliest” ever? I know, let’s give our best weaponry to Israel, what a great idea!

I am being sarcastic, of course: this is a horrible idea. I don’t care who it is, under no circumstances do we want to give our best stealth weaponry to other countries. Far too much can go wrong; this tech can be reverse engineered (which is what Israel will do almost immediately) and then resold and replicated by others, not to mention the obvious fact that this will draw the U.S. into World War III.

The psychos that run Israel will absolutely use this to lob nukes on Iran and anyone else at their own volition; and our bought-and-paid-for Congress and Senate and President are happy to oblige.

Happy Independence Day! 🤡

