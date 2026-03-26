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Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
1h

Come on now, this is just some "short term pain, for the long term gain". For many that speak out against the garbage narrative, "this is extremely dangerous to our democracy."

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
1hEdited

"Thiel has backed other challengers in primary races against GOP lawmakers who voted for Trump's impeachment in January, including Joe Kent, a challenger to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), after meeting with the ex-president last month at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey."

https://www.rawstory.com/peter-thiel-trump/

"He was a beneficiary of donations from tech figure Peter Thiel, whose largesse that cycle also saw him bankrolling campaigns by JD Vance and Blake Masters."

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/05/trump-national-security-joe-kent

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