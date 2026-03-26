Over a week ago we saw the now-former Director of National Counterterrorism Joe Kent resign from his position in the Trump administration, citing publicly that he could not support the current war in Iran and argued that Iran was not an imminent threat, and claiming that Israel dragged the United States into war with Iran.

The news made international headlines and became a huge talking point, furthering the divide in the U.S. and among the fractured and declining MAGA movement.

However, the day that Kent made his announcement I cried foul. I said something felt off about the timing, the way he worded his public resignation, his long ties to the CIA, his previous support for Israel and wanting to reign in Iran, and his almost immediate interview he did with Tucker Carlson explaining his departure.

You can read that report for my synopsis.

But now that some of the initial shock has died down and Kent has become just another headline for the week, I think more people are beginning to realize they are being played.

Today Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis interviewed Kent, and honestly, it sounded like the same ‘MAGA podcaster bros’ who continue to run cover for Trump. It’s not actually Trump, it’s everyone else; Trump’s smart, Trump makes good decisions, I agree with Trump on a lot of his previous actions, etc.

Basically, the gist of it is (or so it is implied), that Kent didn’t necessarily disagree with the war, just how it was done, and that last year’s Operation Midnight Hammer was going to make things worse — so essentially Kent is admitting that he is jumping ship before things spiral too far out of control and make him look bad, not that he was against attacking Iran per se. And Davis did not really dig deeper and ask the really hard questions, and let him off the hook on these admissions.

Kent, also referencing his congressional candidacy, indirectly acknowledged that he took money from pro-Israeli lobbyist groups in order to try to run for Congress.

The live chat and comments endlessly called him out once he started to show his hand of cards.

So it would seem we are not the only ones noticing this chicanery and sleight of hand.

It’s dialectical politics per usual. What else is new?

And after this interview aired another one with Shawn Ryan dropped — another CIA guy…

The whole thing is so fake, ladies and gentlemen. If Kent really was a dissenting voice in the administration, if he really was a leaker like the administration and Fox News is claiming that he is — but he’s allowed to talk on all these podcasts like it’s nothing? Come on now…

Imagine being Kent and his wife is killed in combat by our Jihadist proxies that we helped to fund, and this man continues to shill for that same military industrial complex and evil empire. Goes to show what kind of character we are dealing with.

Friend, to make this clear so everyone understands: I don’t want to get to the point where I feel or am perceived as believing that everyone is wrong, fake and frauds, and I am the only one who is telling the truth. I don’t want that to be the case, but man o’ man, it seems like every day there is a new psyop everyday, and a new fed plant is propped up to divide, distract, and deceive.

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

I’ve written about this different times before as to how modern psyops work, and how there are designated factions on multiple fronts to convince some of the masses that they are ‘winning’ and the regime is falling apart. In this case, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Shawn Ryan, Nick Fuentes, and many others, and now Joe Kent, are playing the part of this broader “anti-Israel/anti-AIPAC/antisemitism” crowd. It’s a pressure valve release: MAGA is reforming, and it gives the questioning masses something to believe, in that the institution is collapsing when it is fully in tact and operating how it is supposed to.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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