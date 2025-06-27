Greetings to my fellow WinePress readers, I have some questions for you about my YouTube channel.

As you know, I recently began filming again after a several year hiatus. I would really like to get the channel built up to bring more people in. At first, I ignorantly thought that YouTube might speed-up my reporting and content production, but now I have quickly released that that was a bit foolish on my part and in some cases has taken longer than I wanted it to.

I have been experimenting with different editing and formatting methods to produce content that looks somewhat professional, and not totally rushed and slapped together. But with that, the editing, and just my general screw-ups (I filmed a video last week only to find out I was not recording, for example, and another one where the microphone to sync correctly).

My first question is, how do I sound? Does everything sound good and clear on your end? It’s stupid of me, but sometimes I get insecure about how my voice sounds. I have never been the greatest speaker, I’ve been a stutterer most of my life, my brain runs at 1000 mph, and coupled with my perfectionist mentality I get really self-conscious and things can take longer than they should.

Putting that aside - something I have been thinking about, and would like to know what you think about this, but I think it might be a good idea to narrate my articles that I have already written. In other words, within reason, I think in order to attract more viewers reading my already previously written articles might be good as well. Might as well, I suppose. YouTube growth relies on consistency, amount of videos produced, viewer retention, comment interaction and sharing, in order to grow, so I figure publishing more of my works there would be a benefit.

Sounds like a silly question, but I would like to hear your feedback on this. Of course, not everything can be aired on YouTube, and that is what has me precautious because I don’t want the videos to be taken down or flagged.

Thanks as always to you my faithful readers, for your encouragement, your comments, for sharing my work, and to those who choose to help support the mission. Take care and see you in the next one!

