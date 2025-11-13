Greetings everyone,

Hello to all the new subscribers here on Substack, and a double thank you to all of those who have chosen to support my work by keeping the operation running. The WinePress continues to grow very quickly here on Substack, as it is proving to be the best decision I have made in the ministry thus far compared to the old website I had for years now as it has opened up my work to a more like-minded audience.

First thing is, I have been cooking up some new sermon ideas I have had for a while and I would like to start getting those posted. However, I have been wondering if I should try to post more sermons on a more regular basis, Lord willing, that is. If this is something you would like to see more frequently, answer the poll below:

I noted earlier this year in a separate update that I plan to eventually put a number of these sermons and some of my better articles into a book so we have something physical to preserve them. Online is nice, but we don’t truly own the information. It can be erased, and if the internet is down we cannot access it, so I want to make sure at least some of my work is put on paper.

Plus, with all the censorship and pre-crime surveillance, old-fashioned letter and book writing will be the name of the game moving forward.

Job 19:23 Oh that my words were now written! oh that they were printed in a book! [24] That they were graven with an iron pen and lead in the rock for ever!

I wanted to get this book out this November, but I doubt that is going to happen at this point. Nevertheless, Lord willing, I hope to get it completed very soon.

Speaking of books, I have been thinking about writing a separate book as well. As you know, I first published my “The Lord of Glory: The Detailed Guide to Who God is” in 2020, and re-released a second edition last year - thank you to all of those who purchased a copy.

Well, I’ve told a few people in conversation that I’ve been thinking about writing a sister book to “The Lord of Glory” with a book detailing Satan: who he is, his power, his fate, his tactics and the methods he uses to control people and cause chaos; while including examples and ways to expose false teachers, propaganda and manipulation tactics, both with scripture and with auxiliary resources, kind of like a short manual to spot and discern lies, deception, wickedness and sin.

Let me know if you like the sound of this. This is not a promise that I will release such a book, but it is an idea that I have had for a little while now and I think could be helpful.

Lastly, I have teased throughout the year that I plan to rewrite a tokenization essay. I wrote one last year, and it was good, but I have learned lot more about since then; and if you thought the stuff I have been exposing this year was wild, then just for this report because I have been holding onto some more research I have had a while now, it is shocking and disturbing to say the least; so, again, Lord willing, I hope to get this report out soon, and hopefully we can share that around to try and wake some people up and resist it as much as we can.

Thanks again everyone for your readership, prayers, and support for The WinePress! See you in the next one!

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

