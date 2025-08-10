The other day I stumbled upon this survey conducted by the popular alternative news podcast “Redacted;” which, in my opinion, is another gatekeeper show that puts a spin on mainstream media propaganda, glitzy and clickbaity headlines, classic lying by omission to give out some truth but not all of it - and I found this poll to be further interesting, but not at all surprising, in my view.

Published 12 days ago on YouTube, the question is simple:

Do you think the United States is headed in the right direction currently?

131,000 people responded. These were the results.

48% answered YES.

39% responded NO

13% said Nothing Has Changed.

Says a lot, doesn’t it?

Sounds about right I suppose. Roughly 60% of the masses, or at least according to this audience (Redacted has 2.72 million subscribers on YouTube), think this country is going in the right direction or it’s just business as usual.

This exemplifies why this country continues to circle the drain. The Titanic is sinking and is taking on water fast, the passengers and crew know they are sinking, but the music is still playing so the people on the upper decks continue to brush this aside in their willful ignorance and in their pride. This is another reason why I say Redacted is just another pseudo-independent podcast that continues to push false narratives.

2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

A blind, comatose, lobotomy patient can see and understand that this country is careening into the side of the ravine. If you are here reading this right now you understand this. This also goes to show just how mind-controlled the MAGA crowd is. In the face of reneging on the vast majority of his campaign promises, and surpassing the stupidity and wickedness of the Biden administration in half a year, these patrons of the orange-colored circus still continue to go along for the ride.

There is a reason I came into this year saying, ‘You either get it or you don’t.’ This poll is why. The Left is lunatic and the Right is just flat stupid; and the people who are still in the Conga line supporting Trump are some of the biggest statists we’ve ever seen. After all, it was not that long ago we had that insufferable cell plant Charlie Kirk telling his fanbase to trust the government. “Honestly, I’m done talking about Epstein for the time being. I’m going to trust my friends in the administration, I’m going to trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball’s in their hands,” he said during his show; after this clown puppet, like all the other shills in Con Inc. demanded the Epstein files be released.

But as for these poll results, I am not the only one who noticed the stupidity of these answers.

It’s funny because these results are relatively in line with the Covid-19 vaccination rates. 81% of the country took at least one (which includes the one-and-done J&J shot), 70% took two, and 34% who got a third booster. Keep in mind this includes all the liberals, progressives, and moderates who lined up to take the shots.

I’ve said before that the vaccination results were a litmus test. It demonstrated just how many people will fold under pressure and under incessant pestering and propaganda, and if incentives, money, and job loss were on the line how many more would comply. So, of course, people think everything is hunky dory: they are spiritually dark!

Then when you try to point out these issues to people they are still in denial. The MAGA crowd especially, a lot of them, are “blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel” (Matthew 23:24). They’ll celebrate the dumbest of “wins,” so-called,” while the Orange Herring (a visible placeholder that has little power) is purposefully steering the Titanic head-on with the iceberg.

Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished. [4] By humility and the fear of the LORD are riches, and honour, and life. Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

Proverbs 14:8 The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit. [11] The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish. [12] There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death. [14] The backslider in heart shall be filled with his own ways: and a good man shall be satisfied from himself. [15] The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going. [16] A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident.

I’ve talked about this before in other posts going heading into this year warning what was going to happen, and it has played out just like we expected it to. NONE of what we are seeing should be a surprise to any one of you.

I’m preaching to the choir here. If you are reading this then you already understand and I needn’t keep waffling on.

