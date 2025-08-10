The WinePress News

Arthur
4h

Jacob,

If "Nothing has changed" means the walls continue to close in upon us, then maybe nothing has changed. Actually, the change I see is an acceleration of the walls closing in upon us

Lying by omission is particularly effective because people don't know what they don't know. Those who control "The System" don't care which side of the deliberate divide one chooses ..., as long as he/she chooses a side. Once he/she chooses a side, the other side becomes the enemy. Once he/she chooses a side, he/she is blind to all of the sins committed by those "on their side". If a sin is brought to his/her attention, it is brushed off, often by saying that as bad as that sin might be, it would be worse if the other side were in control.

They haven't seen the light, even though those on both sides of the deliberate divide claim they have seen the light. How can they have seen the light with so much omission going on from both sides of the deliberate divide? A party partisan has not seen the light. Those who have been (s)elected for key positions, by a rigged electoral system or by a rigged appointment system are there to do exactly what they are told to do ..., NO EXCEPTIONS!

Lance Neil De Leon
37m

Yup, I firmly believe that Redacted News are a bunch of frauds. I used some of their stuff before since they put out some truth (same tactics of many other "truth" media podcasts), but the more I observed their content it just became clearer to me what their deal is. They also "highly recommend" shills like Dr. Malone. Not to mention, they advocate for freedom of speech on their comments' section but they hide comments on YT and banned me on their Rumble comments simply for sharing stuff to warn people; ergo, they are hypocrites.

