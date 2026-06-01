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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

Thank you for the reminder that we need to protect children from this evil. It used to be about their living life on their own terms. They've moved the goal post. We knew that would happen.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
18mEdited

...it's sickening beyond tolerable... NIV New International Version... Proverbs 16:18 - "Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall."... seems they fell and are so enamoured of their slippery slope they're relishing their further descent... i mean those who are deliberately taking advantage of the possibilities inherent in people's calibrated confusions...obviously, i'm sure our sympathies are with those who are genuinely and may have whatever reasons to be confused... 🙏➕🙏....it's no coincidence i daresay that June is the designated month, there are sources that point to the first week of the month of June being the actual birth time of Jesus...in which context we may be assured that it is almost certainly not Dec 25th which reverts to long established pagan rituals...mentioning this, and i don't intend to engage in or provoke controversy... it just deserves mentioning imo, and i'm not 'pushing it'... 🙏➕🙏...

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