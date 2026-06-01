The following report was first published on June 24th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

With June 1st being the first day of International Pride Month, I thought I would remind everyone of the fruit that these types of people produce, and what some of them say and chant out of their own mouths.

Activists and supporters at a Pride parade on Friday could be heard explicitly chanting that they are coming after the youth, to indoctrinate them and tear down the traditional family.

Reported by TimCast, a huge gathering paraded down the streets near Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar, to Tompkins Square Park.

More specifically, the supporters could be heard chanting:

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

The sympathizers – who were dressed very lewd, effeminate, and some nude – formed a “ring of protection” at the park, while a drag queen hyped up the audience and got them to recite encouraging words after him. Some held up signs that read, “Groom Cissies” and “Drag isn’t for Cissies.”

On the same day, Ontario, Canada, held their own Pride parades as well, where marchers could be seen holding signs that said, “God is trans,” and waving flags with Soviet Union hammer and sickle and the transgender colors woven together.

[The video was deleted].

In 2021, InfoWars compiled a short video of the many examples of drag queens openly saying they want to convert and proselytize young children into their lifestyle.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 19:22 And he saith unto him, Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant.

You heard it clear as day, straight out of the evil horses’ mouths: these detestable, abominable, walking sacks of rotten dirt are saying they are going after our children! We of course already knew this and should come as no surprise, but just to hear them say so carelessly and in their pride is still nonetheless vexing.

It goes without saying that you need to keep your children tight, and monitor every last thing they do and where they go, and be an integral part of their life. Actually be a parent for once.

This nation is over. This is irreparable. And yet there are millions upon millions of delusional fools still crossing their fingers, hoping that this nation can somehow be saved.

Jeremiah 13:22 And if thou say in thine heart, Wherefore come these things upon me? For the greatness of thine iniquity are thy skirts discovered, and thy heels made bare. [23] Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil. [24] Therefore will I scatter them as the stubble that passeth away by the wind of the wilderness. [25] This is thy lot, the portion of thy measures from me, saith the LORD; because thou hast forgotten me, and trusted in falsehood. [26] Therefore will I discover thy skirts upon thy face, that thy shame may appear. [27] I have seen thine adulteries, and thy neighings, the lewdness of thy whoredom, and thine abominations on the hills in the fields. Woe unto thee, O Jerusalem! wilt thou not be made clean? when shall it once be?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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