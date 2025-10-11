After months of Donald Trump campaigning to win the Nobel Peace Prize, the President was denied this morning after the award was given to Venezuelan political activist María Corina Machado. The committee gave the award “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The group added:

Maria Corina Machado has led the struggle for democracy in the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela. In 2023 she announced her candidacy for president in the 2024 presidential election. When she was blocked from running, she supported the opposition’s alternative candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The opposition mobilised widely and collected systematic documentation that it was the true winner of the election. The regime declared victory and tightened its grip on power. Ms Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries.

Machado’s victory comes at a time when the Trump administration has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, openly saying it wants regime change in Venezuela, as it destroys small boats alleged to belong to drug cartels. Last week, Trump and the administration threatened strikes inside Venezuela.

Interestingly, Machado appears to be friendly towards Mr. Trump. Trump shared a post by Machado on her X page this morning. She wrote: “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.”

In January, Trump had already praised her activism in working to force change in Venezuela, claiming she is “expressing the voices and will of the Venezuelan people” “against the regime.”

It is common knowledge (to those who research beyond mainstream media and popular podcasts) that the U.S. has long wanted to get ahold of Venezuela’s vast supply of oil and gold, particularly Trump. The WinePress has detailed this before, noting how Trump 1.0 launched an unsuccessful coup in Venezuela to get their man in power in a bid to replace President Nicolás Maduro.

Today, the New York Times published a report that purports Maduro had offered the U.S. access to its oil and gold resources, but the U.S. did not accept due to officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his anti-Maduro stances, and from the activism of Machado.

The NYT wrote (excerpts):

Venezuelan officials, hoping to end their country’s clash with the United States, offered the Trump administration a dominant stake in Venezuela’s oil and other mineral wealth in discussions that lasted for months, according to multiple people close to the talks.

The far-reaching offer remained on the table as the Trump administration called the government of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela a “narco-terror cartel,” amassed warships in the Caribbean and began blowing up boats that American officials say were carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Under a deal discussed between a senior U.S. official and Mr. Maduro’s top aides, the Venezuelan strongman offered to open up all existing and future oil and gold projects to American companies, give preferential contracts to American businesses, reverse the flow of Venezuelan oil exports from China to the United States, and slash his country’s energy and mining contracts with Chinese, Iranian and Russian firms.

The Trump administration ended up rebuffing Mr. Maduro’s economic concessions and cut off diplomacy with Venezuela last week. The move effectively killed the deal, at least for now, the people close to the discussion said.

Behind the scenes, however, Venezuela’s senior officials, with Mr. Maduro’s blessing, have offered Washington far-reaching concessions that would essentially eliminate the vestiges of resource nationalism at the core of Mr. Chávez’s movement.

But other American officials said U.S. and Venezuelan officials held repeated talks over what economic normalization would look like, including access to Venezuelan energy markets by American companies and a lifting of U.S. sanctions.

As Mr. Grenell and Mr. Maduro’s envoys negotiated a deal, the leader of Venezuela’s main opposition movement, María Corina Machado, pitched her own economic proposal in New York.

“She argued that even greater economic wealth — $1.7 trillion in 15 years — awaited U.S. companies in Venezuela if her movement launched a political transition.

Venezuela currently produces about one million barrels of oil a day, down from about three million when Mr. Chávez took power. The bulk of Venezuela’s oil exports go to China, except for about 100,000 barrels per day that the U.S. energy giant Chevron sells to the United States. Most experts agree that Venezuela could quickly ramp up oil output with a major injection of foreign capital, though they differ on whether this is achievable under the current government.

“Our message to the oil companies is: We want you here, certainly,” Ms. Machado told American corporate representatives in June. “We want you here not producing crumbs of a couple hundred thousand barrels a day. We want you here producing millions of barrels a day.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, that explains why she won…

Normally I wouldn’t waste my time and yours on the meaningless Nobel Prize award, but based on the conditions I felt this was noteworthy for the reasons explained.

Machado is being used as a proxy to force another attempted coup and regime change, plain and simple.

Trump and the military industrial complex are bound and determined to topple Venezuela, even if it means bombing it and putting troops on the ground to take it by force.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE