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Kim's avatar
Kim
6hEdited

I agree with you, Jacob. It isn't a cease fire, it is a pause. Not only to save face regarding the complete failure of the U.S., but a lot of other factors too, mid terms, etc.

I listened to this really good interview with Pepe Escobar yesterday and he pretty much maps out what he thinks is going on. It's about an hour long. It is definitely worth listening to.

Video: "Pepe Escobar: Israel Just Got Outplayed - The MoU That 'Beat' Israel Where It Hurts"

Health Impact News Article: "Is Israel Blackmailing Donald Trump Over Epstein Files Not Yet Released to Prevent an Agreement with Iran?"

https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/is-israel-blackmailing-donald-trump-over-epstein-files-not-yet-released-over-iran/

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7hEdited

Besides the seemingly unending scenario he got us into, I find it curious (and frustrating) that djt would act in ways that would weaken us. It almost seems intentional; but then what do I know?

Thank you for keeping us updated! We could be on this topic for a very looooong time. :/

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