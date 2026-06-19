Yesterday, I reported how I don’t believe for a moment that the United States is genuinely seeking peace with Iran. It’s not peace, it’s a pause; a time to reevaluate, restock and reload.

Before the war began, we had already reported how the United States was running low on its munitions for exotic, long-range and precision-guided missiles. The war in Iran has further drained those stockpiles, on top of the fact that the administration is rapidly draining the strategic oil reserve after not filling it since Trump retook office.

As further evidence that the U.S. is not looking for long-lasting and sustainable peace, President Donald Trump quietly enacted the Defense Production Act to restore munitions supply, while he signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to stop the war in Iran.

In a memo published on June 11th, Trump’s letter states:

I hereby find that conditions exist which may pose a direct threat to the national defense or its preparedness programs. In particular, systemic constraints in the munitions industrial base, including limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks, may impair the ability of the United States to produce, sustain, and expand the availability of munitions, missiles, and equipment required for the national defense. I hereby delegate to the Secretary of War the authority under sections 708(c)(1) and 708(d) of the Act to provide for the making of voluntary agreements and plans of action to help provide for the national defense. The Secretary of War's authority is subject to fulfilling the consultation and approval requirement of section 708(c)(2) of the Act.

The Hill highlighted America’s depleted munitions supply:

The U.S. war with Iran has thrust concerns over munitions stockpiles to the forefront and the ability of manufacturers to produce enough amid heightened levels of expenditures during recent military operations overseas.

“We want these to be set up as an enduring capability. So, expect to see more of these,” Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Michael Cadenazzi said at the Center for a New American Security’s event on Tuesday.

The U.S. military has used up nearly half of its stockpile of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles and fired over 50 percent of Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses (THAADs) during its seven-week strike campaign against Iran, an April analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found.

The Washington Times also provided some additional insights:

Key Trump administration officials described the move as a way to bring defense companies together to accomplish a specific goal — such as the rapid production of missiles and their key components — in a way that could otherwise violate federal antitrust provisions.

“It’s a way for us to communicate and leverage industry using a specific set of authorities,” Michael Cadenazzi, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, said earlier this week.

But the current situation is unique. Mr. Trump’s use of the law comes at a moment of serious concern on Capitol Hill and in defense and national security circles that U.S. supplies of critical munitions are far too low. The fear is that in a worst-case scenario, the U.S. military may run short on key munitions in a clash with China.

It’s unclear exactly how the “voluntary” assembly of leading U.S. defense companies will play out in the coming weeks and months. But it’s another example of how the Trump administration is aggressively using its federal authority and funding to accomplish specific goals in the defense industry.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon announced it would invest $1 billion in a new company, spun off from defense industry giant L3Harris, that will produce solid rocket motors. Solid rocket motors are key components of advanced missile systems. America’s stockpile of those systems has been dramatically reduced because of U.S. arms transfers to Ukraine, Israel and other allies. It’s been further strained by the conflict with Iran.

Just this week, the Pentagon announced more than $1 billion in conditional loans to U.S. companies that process rare-earth elements. Those 17 elements are crucial for producing advanced electronics and fighter jets, among many other things. China has dominated the world in processing those elements.

Evidently, as I said, the administration is using this MOU with Iran as a time to reevaluate, restock and reload.

My belief is that the Trump administration’s latest posture is fake, I don’t believe it for a second. Even *if* the United States retreats for a time, I believe this will restart before too long. The question is, how do we define “long?” Days? Weeks? Months? Next year? Time will tell; and I reckon a false flag will be needed to pull us back into it.

Furthermore, Iranian sources are correct in saying to reject Trumpian theater, as The WP reported yesterday, because we all know that not a single word Trump or the administration says can be trusted, ever. Plus, most people don’t know this, but we are very much aware that Congress advanced Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that integrates America’s and Israel’s militaries together later this year, assuming that this version of the NDAA makes it past the Senate. As we covered, Netanyahu explicitly referred to Section 224 as “my plan,” so the idea was drafted up by the Israeli government and Mossad.

The U.S. is simply wagging the dog again and playing heel against Israel; oh, look how murderous and genocidal they are, they don’t want peace — despite the fact that everyone and their grandmother knows that the United States is their offensive and defensive enabler…

Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

Yet we see the likes of Joe Kent, Trump’s former Director of National Counterterrorism, is out there doing more bootlicking and frontrunning for the administration.

As I have dissected previously, Kent has essentially revealed he got out so he could save face because the operation went horribly wrong, not so much because the U.S. launched the war in the first place. And since resigning, he repeatedly keeps kissing up to Trump and licking his boot. Just another Peter Thiel-backed psyop.

I have little doubt that the war in Iran will go hot again at some point, and the U.S. and Israel will continue to scheme as to how they can achieve regime change in Iran if nothing else.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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