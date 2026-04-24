Last year, President Donald Trump hyped up a “Gold Card” visa program, charging $1 million or $5 million for a “Platinum Card” for expedited citizenship and other immediate benefits. The idea is nothing new in and of itself — other countries do it, but it is arguably one of the most expensive visa programs in the world, and objectionably what one would get for coming to the States left a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, Trump and the administration touted this as a legal way to streamline legal immigration and ensure those immigrating were upstanding citizens, or for companies that were willing to pay for expedited citizenship to get specific talent.

Trump bragged that he hoped millions would sign up and that would translate to trillions of dollars in new revenue.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein’s next door neighbor, told the All-In Podcast last year that of the tens of millions of people eligible for a gold card, he believed the administration could net around a million card applicants. He claimed that he had already sold a thousand of those cards.

However, Lutnick admitted yesterday under oath and at a Senate hearing that the Commerce Department has only sold ONE card, and he claims that there are “hundreds in the queue” waiting to be approved.

That’s hilarious. ONE!

Last year I wrote:

We’ll see what happens, I’m sure some people will get one, but I seriously question how many individuals who have $1 million or $5 million are going to come to the U.S., when America is a collapsing empire and failed state at this point? I know I wouldn’t. The joke online is that the new American Dream is to leave; and if foreigners catch wind of this, then why would they come in droves as suggested by Trump?

I doubted many would sign-up, but I didn’t think it’d be just one! And who are we to believe that there is even one approved applicant?

Maybe we can meet this lone ranger and shake his hand, and properly welcome him to the United Soviet States of Amerika.

This country is a three-ring circus.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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