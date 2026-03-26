The following report is by ZeroHedge:

A fresh NBC report has alleged that President Trump is being presented with a very incomplete picture of how the Iran war is going, with the conflict now approaching its first month, and as Washington struggles to find an offramp amid global oil market disruptions.

The report says that his daily military briefing provided by the Pentagon features a roughly 2-minute long video update for President Trump that shows the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets of the prior 48 hours. Negative developments frequently get omitted or glossed over.

Anonymous US officials have voiced fears that the video briefings, which the president tends to respond positively to, fail to represent the full scope of what’s going on. Also, Trump’s aides have reportedly voiced greater approval for the briefings, which feature Iranian military equipment and bases and sites getting blown up.

The NBC report, which has been rejected by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in essence suggests Trump is not getting properly briefed on major negative developments.

Or in other words, the fear is that briefers are simply favoring information that he wants to hear, and too afraid to deliver bad news. According to NBC:

They said the videos are also driving Trump’s increasing frustration with news coverage of the war. Trump has pointed to the success depicted in the daily videos to privately question why his administration can’t better influence the public narrative, asking aides why the news media doesn’t emphasize what he’s seeing, one of the current U.S. officials and the former U.S. official said.

Again, Leavitt has called all of this “an absolutely false assertion” from people who aren’t in the briefing room; however NBC does offer the following example which seems consistent with its reporting:

One example came this month when five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were hit in an Iranian strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to one of the current U.S. officials. Trump wasn’t briefed about the strikes, and he learned what had happened from media reports, the official said. When Trump inquired, he was told the planes weren’t badly damaged, the official said. The official said Trump reacted angrily behind the scenes to the news coverage. Publicly he posted on Truth Social calling coverage of the strike misleading and accusing media organizations of wanting the U.S. “to lose the War.”

Given the initial projections by the administration that Operation Epic Fury would be rather quick (a mere ‘days’ was initially floated at the opener), there’s been growing criticism concerning strategy, tactics, and vision - even from former Trump officials. For an example:

Many independent analysts have been pointing out, amid the effort to drum up some level of official Washington-Tehran peace talks, that Iran is in fact in a position to impose a high cost on the United States - particularly on the economic and political fronts.

But still, official US military statements seem to just provide fodder for Trump’s ‘We Won’ statements, which have lately been repeated by the president more and more. Pentagon/DOD spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement, cited by NBC: “Operation Epic Fury has been an overwhelming success, with our forces executing the mission with unmatched precision and achieving every objective set out from the beginning. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is in constant communication with President Trump regarding every aspect of Operation Epic Fury. We are proud of the exceptional performance by our warfighters and remain fully confident in the commander-in-chief’s decisions.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

Two things —

Number one, we all know that Trump is a psychopath and narcissist to the nth degree. There is no great way to deal with these people, especially someone as bad as Trump and who is in the position of power that he is in. You can’t tell him something that is not music to his ears. He is far beyond the pale of any sort of admonition: all you can do is tell him what he wants to hear, let him spout off about whatever nonsense and hooey he says on the daily, and whisper sweet nothings and tell him what he wants to hear.

Taking for granted that what NBC says holds water — there is a story in the Bible that is similar to what we see now.

In 2 Kings 20 and 2 Chronicles 18 we find the story of the kings Jehoshaphat (king of Judah) and king Ahab (king of Israel) made a league together to go to war together against the Syrians. Ahab brought together 400 yes-men to tell him, yes, you can go to war and you will be victorious. But Jehoshaphat wanted more confirmation from a more honest man of God. Ahab mentioned Micaiah, “but I hate him; for he doth not prophesy good concerning me, but evil,” he said.

When he was brought forth before them, Micaiah initially told them that they would prosper. But not finding him to be sincere, Micaiah was demanded to tell the truth. So he did.

1 Kings 22:16 And the king said unto him, How many times shall I adjure thee that thou tell me nothing but that which is true in the name of the LORD? [17] And he said, I saw all Israel scattered upon the hills, as sheep that have not a shepherd: and the LORD said, These have no master: let them return every man to his house in peace. [18] And the king of Israel said unto Jehoshaphat, Did I not tell thee that he would prophesy no good concerning me, but evil? [19] And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left. [20] And the LORD said, Who shall persuade Ahab, that he may go up and fall at Ramoth-gilead? And one said on this manner, and another said on that manner. [21] And there came forth a spirit, and stood before the LORD, and said, I will persuade him. [22] And the LORD said unto him, Wherewith? And he said, I will go forth, and I will be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets. And he said, Thou shalt persuade him, and prevail also: go forth, and do so. [23] Now therefore, behold, the LORD hath put a lying spirit in the mouth of all these thy prophets, and the LORD hath spoken evil concerning thee. [24] But Zedekiah the son of Chenaanah went near, and smote Micaiah on the cheek, and said, Which way went the Spirit of the LORD from me to speak unto thee?

Long story short, Micaiah was put in prison, the kings went to battle, it went badly and Ahab bled out and died in his chariot.

But the parallels then to now are notable. The Lord himself is sending lying spirits from the top down, to deceive the leaders and to deceive the people who refuse to fear the Lord and his written word. Remember: the battle is spiritual (Ephesians 6:12).

The fact is we are losing in Iran. Instead of regime change, a more radical and fervent government has taken over, the Strait of Hormuz is closed off to the U.S., Israel and its allies, and Iran simply has to survive and keep dragging this out.

Having said all of that, the second main point — even though Trump is being deceived on purpose, he himself is also a part of the deception act. Constantly for years we have heard that when something goes wrong, Trump breaks a campaign promise, makes a bad policy decision or does something evil, all of his sycophantic and hypocritical bootlickers are there to blame absolutely everyone else except Trump: blame and folly can never be laid at the feet of the dear leader; Trump is framed as infallible and is on the side of angels.

The fact is that is a fallacy. Anyone who has followed my work for any length of time understands that we have repeatedly shown many dozens of times over that Trump himself is aware of what he is doing. Take the Covid War and the death shots: either he knew what he was doing or he was a vegetable and wholly incompetent: those are the two choices; but as I have documented, by their own statements and actions, they knew.

With the war in Iran, I also believe that he was intimately involved. It goes beyond him being lied to; it goes beyond being paid-off by Miriam Adelson and her hundreds of millions of dollars (which will certainly have an effect, no doubt); but it goes further than that. People either don’t understand or are willfully ignorant to the fact that he and members of his family (i.e. Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner) are “Jews” (in title only; “Synagogue of Satan”) and practice Judaism; Trump himself being raised in and affiliating with Talmudic and Kabbalistic circles for many, many years before he took office; was friends with Netanyahu for years; and Israeli press referring to him as the first Jewish President of the U.S.

I documented some of that in this report here, along with Hegseth speaking to Jewish donors about how he is going to help them achieve in building their third temple.

So, please, let’s stop with this tripe that Trump was swindled and tricked into attacking Iran. Netanyahu, the Jesuits, the Talmudists, the central banks tell him what to do; and the hundreds of millions of dollars from Miriam Adelson certainly sweetens the deal, as well. What do you think that staged assassination and the ear thing in 2024 was about? (See Exodus 21:1-6 on the commandments for purchasing Hebrew servants. Trump was making it known that he is a servant to Israel).

Bottom line:

Jeremiah 4:9 And it shall come to pass at that day, saith the LORD, that the heart of the king shall perish, and the heart of the princes; and the priests shall be astonished, and the prophets shall wonder. [10] Then said I, Ah, Lord GOD! surely thou hast greatly deceived this people and Jerusalem, saying, Ye shall have peace; whereas the sword reacheth unto the soul. Ezekiel 14:9 And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the LORD have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel.

We are in the last days of the empire. We know it, they know it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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