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la verdad's avatar
la verdad
22m

I believe he knows but prefers his briefings to cover only the taking points he will then go to press with. Plausible deniability. We saw during Covid that he happily regurgitated the lies of Burks and Fauci and then blamed them later. He has happily cultivated the MAGA belief that his mistakes are due to poor advisors and not his own bad decisions. Poor guy is the smartest man who ever lived and also the most gullible.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
1h

trumpy clown world

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