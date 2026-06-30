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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

From your own words, how about this for a title, "The loathsome orangatang and the godless mess"?

I like it.

Thank you! It ain't pretty, but it's the truth. 😳

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Kim's avatar
Kim
29m

You're right...In our faces. They aren't even trying to hide it anymore, and they even have passed legislation (?) supporting it as if somehow that makes it all on the up and up.

It really bugs me when things aren't fair, and certain people don't have to follow the same rules that the rest of us have to follow.

I can't wait until all of these double-dealing people FALL. Their time is coming, and the Bible says that we will get to see it.

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