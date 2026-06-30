REASON/(Illustration: Joanna Andreasson; Source images: iStock)

The Trump administration has increasingly been taking shareholder stakes in companies, blurring the lines between corporate and state powers; including chipmaker Intel, computing giant IBM and a slew of rare earth mineral companies. More recently, it was revealed that the Trump White House is considering taking stake in OpenAI.

After the Intel deal was announced last August, When faced with criticism over the Intel deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was quick to say at the time that what they are doing is not socialism.

“So it’s not socialism. This is capitalism. “If you give someone $11 billion who’s just building an America, they’re not doing something special. They’re building in America and their CEO told the president he didn’t need the grant. And you said, ‘Well, then why don’t we get something for it?’ So, it’s amazing.”

It was also disclosed that in the weeks proceeding the Intel deal, Lutnick and the administration revealed their intentions to take stakes in many other companies across multiple sectors including semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, critical minerals, ship building, energy, battery production, pharmaceuticals and freight; along with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Lutnick told members of the press.

Now the administration intends to set aside more funds so they can take more stake in more corporations in the future, as per the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — which is currently valued at $1.5 trillion.

Reason reported:

By taking equity stakes in more than a dozen private businesses, the Trump administration has stretched executive power to new heights—and now Congress is working to ensure that future presidents get the same opportunity. The Senate’s version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision to create a new slush fund within the U.S. Treasury for the purpose of buying stakes in more private businesses. The Pentagon would be able to tap the proposed Defense Equity Investment Account to make investments of up to $500 million in private companies involved in the production of “critical minerals, materials, and chemicals” or batteries. The provision, which is buried within the 1,500-word bill drafted this week by the Senate Armed Services Committee, would allow the “direct or indirect purchase, acquisition, or commitment of funds by the Department of Defense in exchange for an ownership interest, convertible interest, warrant, revenue-sharing instrument, or other similar financial instrument in a non-Federal entity.”

A sample of the text of the bill:

Besides the $500 million cap on those investments, the government is also forbidden from taking more than a 50 percent ownership stake in any private business. Other than that, however, there seem to be few limitations or guardrails on how the new equity account could be used. During a closed-door session last week, the Senate Armed Services Committee reportedly voted down an amendment that would have prohibited the Trump administration from taking equity stakes in businesses with ties to the president, his family members, and members of his cabinet. Some of the Trump administration’s investment decisions have seemingly benefited those close to Trump. Vulcan Elements, which makes magnets out of rare earth elements, got a $620 million loan from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital. Donald Trump Jr. is a partner at the company.

As Reason magazine called it, this is “Republican Socialism;” something that used to be considered anathema to so-called Republicans and conservatives for years.

Reason wrote:

The Trump administration’s pivot toward socialism did not come without warning. One particular moment stands out: In an April interview with Time, the president declared that America was akin to “a department store.” He elaborated: “I meet with companies, and then I set a fair price.”

A few weeks later, while taking questions from reporters about the status of tariffs on Canadian imports, Trump returned to the same analogy. “I’m the shopkeeper and I keep the store,” he said. “I can set those terms, and they can go shopping, or they don’t have to.”

If the economy is a “department store” and the president is “the shopkeeper,” then the only meaningful distinction between the public and private sectors is that one is clearly subordinate to the wishes and commands of the other.

Discussing the Intel deal in the Oval Office on August 22, Trump offered a similar analogy from his time as a real estate developer, when he would use “restrictive covenants” to limit how certain parcels of land could be used.

“We have a restrictive covenant on certain industries,” Trump explained. “I will absolutely give somebody an opening to do a lot of business, which is good for us, as long as it doesn’t hurt us in a security or military way. And if I do that, I think the country should be paid.”

The president is not a shopkeeper and is not the nation’s appointed real estate developer. Those facts should not be in dispute, but the expansion of executive powers in recent years might help explain, though not excuse, why Trump feels this way.

Look at how then-President Joe Biden approached the proposed merger of U.S. Steel with the Japan-based Nippon Steel. That was a deal between two private companies owned by shareholders all around the world, and yet the Biden White House portrayed it as undermining a vital national security concern. Even after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States—a shadowy federal entity that has been empowered since the 1980s to assess and sometimes block such transactions—declined to label the deal a threat, Biden stepped in to block it on his own. In an executive order signed in January 2025, Biden claimed there was “credible evidence” that the deal would jeopardize American national security. He did not elaborate on what that evidence might be.

[…] If the government views Intel’s success as “fundamental to the future of our nation,” as Trump has said, then it is more likely to pour greater sums of money into the company, even as the losses pile up. There is also an opportunity cost. What if a different mining or chipmaking company comes along with better or more efficient methods, but cannot succeed in a market where the government has already picked a “national champion”?

That leads directly into the second problem: when what happens in Washington becomes more important than what the company itself accomplishes.

The current 2027 NDAA also contains another very controversial amendment known as “Section 224-United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative;” that would formally and effectively integrate the United States and Israeli armed forces together, which Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described as “my plan” that his administration was able to get put into this military spending bill.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

Once again, blatant, in your face, undeniable, this is corporate statism otherwise known as fascism.

This is the so-called “stakeholder capitalism” model popularized by the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink.

And again, as for MAGA: what more proof do you need that you have been sold up the river? How many times has this loathsome orangutan shouted that we don’t want socialism and will never become socialist, and how the Democrats want that and it will destroy the nation? Well, here we are, and Trump is performing textbook socialism and following the WEF’s playbook.

Yet if we point out the blatant fascism transpiring in front of us (as I just detailed, with receipts), you will be derided as being a woke, sissy libtard who voted for Kamala. If Biden or Harris did this, oh my goodness the outrage would be immense! But since Trump does it, we get silence.

Selling us out further up the river, while he obeys his orders from his globalist masters, while he and cronies pocket the money before ‘the crash.’ Indeed, “We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning, and you’ll say, ‘Please, please, it’s too much winning, we can’t take this much winning, we can’t take it anymore.’” But again, he wasn’t talking to you and I. You thought he was. No, no, he was talking to the donor class, his buddies, the corporatists, the elites: you and I don’t count; we are chattel on a giant plantation, collateral.

This whole godless mess is going to eventually collapse, and people will be dragged down along with the sinking ship.

Proverbs 28:8 He that by usury and unjust gain increaseth his substance, he shall gather it for him that will pity the poor. [22] He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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