The following report was first published on November 19th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

As artificial intelligence rapidly becomes a part of people’s everyday lives, whether in work or leisure, researchers are warning that this reliance on AI will cause a massive dip in critical thinking and decision making, leading to a new phenomenon some are dubbing “system 0.”

Daily Galaxy reported:

Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman’s groundbreaking work on cognitive processes identified two primary modes of thinking : System 1 (fast and intuitive) and System 2 (slow and deliberative). However, recent research published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests the emergence of a third mode – System 0.

System 0 represents an externalization of reasoning facilitated by AI technologies. This new cognitive pathway allows humans to delegate complex data processing tasks to artificial intelligence systems, potentially augmenting our mental capabilities. However, it also raises concerns about our growing dependence on these external cognitive resources.

The implications of System 0 are far-reaching :

Enhanced problem-solving capabilities

Potential loss of critical thinking skills

Altered decision-making processes

Shifts in creative thinking and innovation

As we navigate this new cognitive landscape, it’s crucial to understand both the benefits and risks associated with AI-assisted thinking. The development of artificial neurons capable of remote brain control further underscores the need for careful consideration of these technologies’ impact on human cognition.

The concept of cognitive offloading – delegating mental tasks to external systems – is not new. We’ve long used tools like calculators and smartphones to augment our cognitive abilities. However, the advent of advanced AI systems takes this phenomenon to unprecedented levels.

While AI can process vast amounts of data at incredible speeds, it lacks the ability to attribute meaning to that information. This creates a unique dynamic where humans must interpret and contextualize AI-generated results, potentially leading to a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence.

However, researchers warn of potential pitfalls :

Over-reliance on AI-generated solutions Diminished capacity for independent thought Reduced ability to develop innovative ideas Potential amplification of existing biases

To mitigate these risks, experts advocate for the development of ethical guidelines and responsible AI use practices. These should prioritize transparency, accountability, and digital literacy to ensure that AI remains a tool for enhancing human intelligence rather than supplanting it.

The concerns of this research were soon corroborated in an article published by Forbes daily later titled, “AI: Your Career’s Silent Killer.”

The article notes that while AI may be vastly accelerating the workload and basic tasks in many areas, “this convenience comes with a hidden cost,” the magazine wrote. “When we consistently delegate our cognitive heavy lifting to AI, we risk weakening the very skills that make us valuable in the workplace.”

Forbes also references the calculator example and how AI will amplify that phenomenon to new extremes, where even the most basic of things will be done for us and general intelligence will severely dip because of it.

The real danger isn’t using AI tools — it’s losing our ability to function effectively without them. Imagine architects who rely so heavily on AI-powered design tools that they struggle to sketch basic concepts by hand or writers who become so dependent on AI writing assistants that their original voice begins to fade. These scenarios aren’t hypothetical — they’re already emerging in workplaces worldwide. Studies suggest that excessive reliance on technology can lead to what psychologists call “cognitive offloading” — the tendency to depend on external devices rather than our own mental resources. While this might seem efficient in the short term, it can significantly affect our ability to develop and maintain crucial professional skills.

Nevertheless, Forbes tries to encourage people to still brush up on their skills without the use of AI, but still be able to efficiently use AI in the workplace being able to strike a fair balance between them both.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Some of this post is slightly dated from when I first published this piece, but a lot of my commentary at the time still holds up and has been reaffirmed since then:

Nothing observed or warned about in these studies is groundbreaking. I mean, how long now have we been discussing this inevitability? Reliance on AI will cause a severe drop in basic cognition and function, and will make people increasingly more lethargic and lazy to the point where they are truly just vegetables. Most Americans, for example, are already functionally illiterate because of the public school system, mainstream and social media propaganda, the garbage food and water and drugs, and the overreliance on technology and convenience. But as AI advances much faster and becomes more pervasive, people will truly become docile and redundant.

None of what I’ve said is hyperbole. Elon Musk, not that long ago when declaring that the future is “autonomous,” admitted and giggled when he said his autonomous car and taxi will allow people more time to play on their phones or whatever else. That was the best that he could come up with, and he could not even contain his laughter at how ridiculous it sounded when he said it.

I still do plenty of handwriting and physical notetaking to make sure my penmanship does not totally become illegible. I remember in elementary school when the school system around the country began to shift the curriculum away from handwriting and cursive to typing and keyboarding. I was part of the last wave when cursive was still mandatory. I remember I had one teacher in the 4th grade, who I still regard as my favorite teacher to this day, and she used to make us do “Cursive Wednesday” and everything had to be cursive. I hated it, but to this day I can still do some cursive; it’s not perfect but I can still do it, and I attribute that to her.

My point being is, this overreliance on technology has ruined us all. Who reads maps anymore, who knows how to read a paper map? Fortunately I can, thankfully, but most people cannot go anywhere without a GPS to tell them where to go. That’s not good at all.

Proverbs 18:9 He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster. Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour.

The AI takeover will simply turn people into brainless lumps that are incapable of any real thought or action of their own, with the only thing left to do is indulge in even more vanity and instant gratification. Once that quickly gets worn out, the only thing left is to go insane and go on a GTA-style rampage…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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