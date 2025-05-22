The following report was first published on April 25th, 2024 on winepressnews.com.

An Australian Christian YouTuber and blogger known as “iThink Biblically,” who also goes by Caleb Corneloup, published a video titled “Errors In The King James (KJV) Bible.” In this video Caleb lists a number of alleged errors in with the KJB, and challenges those who defend the KJB to explain these so-called issues.

As a King James Bible believer, I will be responding to these accusations.

UPDATE: Since this post was published in April, Caleb privated the video on his channel, along with any other videos criticizing the King James Bible. I’m not sure when the video was removed but I think it was removed at least a couple of months ago.

Caleb, to my knowledge, has not made a statement explaining why his video and others critiquing the KJB were removed. I am not claiming that my article is the reason he removed the video, but as you will read below, I more than sufficiently answered his accusations, most of which were simply laughable and embarrassing; and I quite frankly can’t help but think he may have seen my response and taken the video down.

Regardless, the fact that there is no corrective statement explaining why he was wrong in his assertions, or at least some sort of explanation as to why he took down his videos – especially considering that he directly caused viewers to reject the KJB (see below) – which, to me, further speaks to the character of these types of critical spirits who do not believe or want absolute truth.

Unfortunately, these supposed “errors” that Caleb brings up are, if I am being honest, I find to be humorous, simply because these alleged issues have been answered a plethora of times already for years; and yet these same criticisms are routinely brought up by these types, and are to cast doubt and destroy the faith of many, leaving the people no perfect standard.

And that’s all this is: Caleb, like all other “scholars” and “learned” individuals who reject the perfection, preservation, and inerrancy of the KJB, just casts doubt and mocks the KJB, and those who solely adhere to it and believe it to be perfect, without error, preserved as God intended it in English for us today. And, even though the KJB has been around now for over 400 years, and is still the most used to this day, versus the copyrighted new versions that can barely stand a decade before they need to be updated and revised to fit the modern and constantly [d]evolving vernacular of the day, and to be more hip and trendy – apparently people still wish to drag the tried and true KJB through the mud.

“Behold, I have told you before.” -Jesus said in Matthew 24:25; and like I said, these railing accusations have been sufficiently answered in detail so many times, it’s just pathetic that these worn out and baseless claims are raised. Nevertheless, these people still use them because they still prove effective in confusing people and baby Christians (as we’ll address more later, and be sure to stick with it to the end).

Caleb makes his position very clear in the description of the video: “People try to convince me that the KJV is a perfect translation that has no errors or mistakes in it. But they are wrong. There are quite a few mistakes in the KJV. Only the original Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic manuscripts are without error. Plus, the KJV is filled with words that modern readers don’t understand and the grammar is completely different to what we are used to as modern English readers. So the KJV is not really a perfect English translation.”

Caleb states in the introduction that he constantly is berated by people telling him the KJB is perfect and is the only true word of God. So, in response to this, Caleb says he will just send those people this video, and will challenge whoever to address his claims.

Caleb then presents four main go-to’s to prove his point, which I will address with scripture. To preface, I’m not into studying dead languages, or all the endless apologetics people get wrapped up into. I am simple when it comes to this (Romans 16:19), and I just stick with scripture and try not to get caught up in all these debates these scribes will try to get you tangled up with. So, if that makes me an “unlearned” fool in his and others’ sight, sobeit, I don’t really care.

#1 Ahaziah’s Age

This is one that is dusted-off the shelves every once in a while. It gets answered, the critics ignore it, people forget, and then the critics rehash it years later.

I actually answered this in 2022 when a Muslim presented this to me, sharing a video of a Muslim going viral, pointing out this alleged “contradiction.” You can see that post here. But the contention is this:

2 Kings 8:26 Two and twenty years old was Ahaziah when he began to reign; and he reigned one year in Jerusalem. And his mother’s name was Athaliah, the daughter of Omri king of Israel. 2 Chronicles 22:2 Forty and two years old was Ahaziah when he began to reign, and he reigned one year in Jerusalem. His mother’s name also was Athaliah the daughter of Omri.

One passage says Ahaziah was 22 and the other says he was 42 when he reigned. At first glance this looks like a blatant contradiction, but there is a simple answer and then there is a detailed, technical answer.

The simple one is this: Ahaziah was ANNOINTED king at 22, but did not ascend to the throne UNTIL he was 42.

1 Samuel 16:11 And Samuel said unto Jesse, Are here all thy children? And he said, There remaineth yet the youngest, and, behold, he keepeth the sheep. And Samuel said unto Jesse, Send and fetch him: for we will not sit down till he come hither. [12] And he sent, and brought him in. Now he was ruddy, and withal of a beautiful countenance, and goodly to look to. And the LORD said, Arise, anoint him: for this is he. [13] Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brethren: and the Spirit of the LORD came upon David from that day forward. So Samuel rose up, and went to Ramah. 1 Chronicles 11:1 Then all Israel gathered themselves to David unto Hebron, saying, Behold, we are thy bone and thy flesh. [2] And moreover in time past, even when Saul was king, thou wast he that leddest out and broughtest in Israel: and the LORD thy God said unto thee, Thou shalt feed my people Israel, and thou shalt be ruler over my people Israel. [3] Therefore came all the elders of Israel to the king to Hebron; and David made a covenant with them in Hebron before the LORD; and they anointed David king over Israel, according to the word of the LORD by Samuel. [4] And David and all Israel went to Jerusalem, which is Jebus; where the Jebusites were, the inhabitants of the land. [5] And the inhabitants of Jebus said to David, Thou shalt not come hither. Nevertheless David took the castle of Zion, which is the city of David.

Notice that: David was anointed king by the prophet Samuel when he was seventeen years of age, but did not ascend to the throne until he was in his early thirties after Saul and his son Johnathan died in battle.

Or, an even better example, was when a “certain someone” rode into Jerusalem on a pair of donkeys and the people “Took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord” (John 12:13) – to only then be beaten and crucified, and resurrected from the dead. Did the King of kings and Lord of lords ascend to his rightful throne then? No, but he will soon enough.

Therefore, is it not possible for Ahaziah to be anointed king at 22, but did not take the throne until 42? That’s the short answer, and you can watch this for the technical answer.

#2 Easter Vs. Passover

It’s honestly embarrassing that this still get’s brought up. It’s been rehashed SOOO many times it makes me laugh, but these types of people just keep stubbornly pushing this “ew gotcha” thing.

Acts 12:1 Now about that time Herod the king stretched forth his hands to vex certain of the church. [2] And he killed James the brother of John with the sword. [3] And because he saw it pleased the Jews, he proceeded further to take Peter also. (Then were the days of unleavened bread.) [4] And when he had apprehended him, he put him in prison, and delivered him to four quaternions of soldiers to keep him; intending after Easter to bring him forth to the people.

Every version except the KJB has “Easter” translated as “Passover.” The reason for this is because the new version revisers and translation committees are adamant in pushing “uniform translation,” in that a particular Hebrew or Greek word must be translated the same way every time – which is just ridiculous, when you consider that such things known as “homonyms” exist, where the same word can have multiple meanings depending on the context. In this case, the Greek word for Passover is “Pascha,” and all other times pascha has been translated to say Passover, except in Acts 12:4 where the critics claim that Easter is a mistranslation and should say Passover.

Well, for starters, the Greek word for Easter is pascha. The Greek Orthodox, for example, celebrate Pascha Sunday come Easter season. So, the issue is in determining if the word Easter is used in the proper context. But Caleb flat-out denies this and lies about this truth. He tells the audience, “the word in Greek is Passover not Easter. To change it to Easter is to change God’s Word [sic].” NO, the word can have multiple meanings depending on the context (homonym). This is a brazen lie on the part of Caleb. But these are the types of shenanigans these types have to do in order to slander the KJB and advocates such as myself.

The answer is simple and is contained in the passage: “[3] (Then were the days of unleavened bread.)” Regardless of whether Caleb wants to contest this point, it does not change what the text plainly states; and in order to understand why Easter is the correct translation, you have to know what Passover and the feast of unleavened bread are.

Passover and the feast of unleavened bread were first instituted in Exodus 12 in full detail, but other passages provide sufficient, truncated answers as well:

Numbers 28:16 And in the fourteenth day of the first month is the passover of the LORD. [17] And in the fifteenth day of this month is the feast: seven days shall unleavened bread be eaten. [18] In the first day shall be an holy convocation; ye shall do no manner of servile work therein: Ezra 6:18 And they set the priests in their divisions, and the Levites in their courses, for the service of God, which is at Jerusalem; as it is written in the book of Moses. [19] And the children of the captivity kept the passover upon the fourteenth day of the first month. [20] For the priests and the Levites were purified together, all of them were pure, and killed the passover for all the children of the captivity, and for their brethren the priests, and for themselves. [21] And the children of Israel, which were come again out of captivity, and all such as had separated themselves unto them from the filthiness of the heathen of the land, to seek the LORD God of Israel, did eat, [22] And kept the feast of unleavened bread seven days with joy: for the LORD had made them joyful, and turned the heart of the king of Assyria unto them, to strengthen their hands in the work of the house of God, the God of Israel.

This event began (on our Gregorian calendars) on April 14th, where the lamb was scarified and his blood spread. THIS is the Passover, the day proceeding (the 15th) starting that following morning began the days of unleavened bread. The angel of the Lord passed over in one night, not each and every night proceeding.

So, when you read Acts 12:3-4 – “(Then were the days of unleavened bread)” – that means Passover had already occurred. Therefore, when pascha is used in verse 4 the only logical meaning would be to translate it as Easter; for Herod was a pagan, and thusly celebrated his pagan feast day, and planned to make a public spectacle of Peter after the fact. To say that verse 4 should say Passover would then create a contradiction.

#3 Jesus Vs. Joshua

The third claim is that in a passage in Hebrews attributes a story to Jesus when it should say Joshua.

Hebrews 4:8 For if Jesus had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day.

And while we’re at it, I’ll give him another verse that does something similar:

Acts 7:45 Which also our fathers that came after brought in with Jesus into the possession of the Gentiles, whom God drave out before the face of our fathers, unto the days of David;

Both verses are referring to Joshua but say Jesus instead. So, according to Caleb, this shows this is a mistranslation.

In this case Jesus and Joshua both derive from the same Greek transliteration “Iesous.” Behind The Name says, “English form of Ἰησοῦς (Iesous), which was the Greek form of the Aramaic name יֵשׁוּעַ (Yeshu’a). Yeshu’a is itself a contracted form of Yehoshu’a (see Joshua).”

But bringing up this issue and “inconsistency” with calling Joshua Jesus only goes to only highlight Caleb’s and other naysayers’ hypocrisy. For this, I’ll let Dr. Peter S. Ruckman address this. I have my disagreements with the man, but I also believe that if you can’t use another man’s brain it’s a good indication you don’t have any of your own! So, to give credit where credit is due (Titus 2:9-10), Ruckman addresses this in his book “The “Errors” In The King James.” He writes:

The Greek word for “Joshua” is the Greek word which the ASV and NASV translated as “JESUS” over 500 times in the New Testament. After all this hypocritical blather about “pascha” should have been “passover” instead of “Easter” (Acts 12:4), these tight-fisted, narrow-minded, hair-brained bigots have refused to translate their own Greek texts and have deliberately mistranslated it to make the passage “clearer.” No new version translates the Greek word for “Jesus” consistently. What, then, was the point in complaining about “pascha?”

[…] We print the text to show the reader again the simpering hypocrisy of Fundamentalists who are always bellyaching about “accurate” translating that is “true to the ORIGINAL Greek.” Every Greek manuscript that contains Acts 7:45 (Uncial, Papyrus, or Cursive) reads “lesou”—“Jesus.” It has been purposely mistranslated in the ASV and NASV as “JOSHUA.” Why? To make it “clearer.” But what do these featherbrained Girl Scouts do when they read “EASTER” in Acts 12? They say it should be “PASSOVER” because it is more “accurate.”

Why the double standard, you two-faced, double-tongued, lying hypocrite? If you can’t practise what you preach, who the blankety-blank do you think you are trying to preach to us, let alone correct our Bible with your idiotic nonsense? Surely the AV translators could translate “more accurately one time” and then “more clearly” the next time if YOU can. Who the … do you think you are, attacking the living words of the living God with your double-standard, shifting-measure, unequal balance and inconsistent bungling? We are to respect YOU? Who are YOU?

The word was translated correctly by the AV translators—“Jesus.”

However, the real reason for mistranslating the word was not to make it “clearer”; the real reason was that the scholars who put out the ASV, RSV, NASV, and NRSV were deficient in spiritual understanding and intelligence. Joshua is a type of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ: the word was ordered by the Holy Spirit for the text, both here and in Hebrews 4:8. to point out that a cursed city (Babylon-Jericho) rebuilt by a Roman Catholic Baal worshipper (Ahab-Pope) will last seven years (Dan. 9:27; Josh. 6:15) and will be destroyed instantly (Rev. 18: Josh. 6) in the presence of the LORD (2 Thess. 1; Josh. 6). So here, as in many other passages, ignorance is the guiding light behind the “clearer” readings in the new, “reliable” versions. – pages 95, 210 (PDF).

This answer is not going to suffice him, as – “But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (1 Corinthians 2:14) – and, as Ruckman points out, it only demonstrates the hypocrisy of the translators and critics who are insistent upon railing about the Easter issue.

#4 Sodomites Vs. Male Prostitutes

The fourth main “error” Caleb brings up is another alleged mistake found in Deuteronomy 23:17.

There shall be no whore of the daughters of Israel, nor a sodomite of the sons of Israel.

The issue, apparently, is that according to the Hebrew “sodomite” is incorrect and should be “male prostitute.” Honestly, I still fail to see how this is even an issue (beyond the overt attempt to erase “sodomite” from all modern translations). Sodomite shows up also in 1 Kings 14:24, 15:12, 22:46; 2 Kings 23:7.

The text, the way it is written, simply helps to define itself. Look at a few references to what it means to be a sodomite, or what the sin(s) of Sodom are, and perhaps you can begin to draw your own conclusions:

Genesis 13:13 But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly. Genesis 19:4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: [5] And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them. Jude 7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. Ezekiel 16:49 Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.

So, within all these verses that spell-out what Sodom was all about, is it seriously that hard to assume that prostitution is not included in all of that, if we wish to force the text to say prostitute? Furthermore, you have a verse in the KJB where the word ‘prostitute’ is used:

Leviticus 19:29 Do not prostitute thy daughter, to cause her to be a whore; lest the land fall to whoredom, and the land become full of wickedness.

I don’t need Greek and Hebrew to come to this conclusion. But people such as Caleb will be insistent that it must be translated as male prostitute, on the false pretense, as we covered earlier, that all words must be uniformly translated the same way no matter what. But what really gets me is when he brings up the Hebrew lexicon for sodomite in Deuteronomy 23:17 and shows the definition of it, and then proceeds to say that the Hebrew lexicon literally means that it is a “shrine or cult prostitute,” but that the KJB translators erroneously chose to translate it wrong.

But I suppose, perhaps, the issue comes in how we are defining ‘prostitute.’ Prostitute, as seen in Leviticus 19:29, and as evidenced by identical passages, simply means to give oneself up to wickedness, lasciviousness, whoredoms, and abominations. For example, some of the definitions for the word in the Webster’s 1828 Dictionary define it as: “To give up to any vile or infamous purpose; to devote to any thing base; to sell to wickedness; as, to prostitute talents to the propagation of infidel principles, to prostitute the press to the publication of blasphemy;” or such as, “Openly devoted to lewdness; sold to wickedness or to infamous purposes.”

Even a modern day thesaurus recognizes this

Again, this is not the answer he and others are going to accept, but it’s the answer; and I’m not going to waste time debating over a lexicon that neither he nor these other types are ever consistent or honest about, as we’ve seen thus far. The removal of “sodomites” in the new versions is so obvious in that the new version revisers and translators want to remove the connection to Sodom and the fiery judgment God laid upon it, and the other cities nearby.

Misc. Issues

Caleb then goes on this rant about how he tries to insinuate that King James himself had a hand in the translation work, which is, again, a total lie. King James just authorized it and gave protection over to the translators to do the work; he had nothing to do with the work; and the claims that he did and influenced his own ideas in there is just libel and slander, which is a whole ‘nother can of worms that I am not even going to get into here. It’s just the same old contrived propaganda these cats use all the time.

But then Caleb then goes on to whine about the so-called “archaic” words the KJB uses, providing a list by a 5-point TULIP Calvinist Matt Slick. He bemoans that he has to use a dictionary to learn what some of these uncommon words mean, and calls that “stupid.”

The KJB says that “The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself.” (Ecclesiastes 10:12).” I mean, this final point of his only goes to demonstrate the mentality of these kinds of people. This is how mentally conceited and lazy these people are, that he and crew are so lazy and stouthearted that they are too proud to learn something new that they don’t already know! And then this hypocrite turns around and wants to talk about lexicons and other languages to correct the English, of which he’s already consigned that he cannot understand! As far as I am concerned, he just invalidated his entire video with this one point.

Proverbs 15:28 The heart of the righteous studieth to answer: but the mouth of the wicked poureth out evil things. Proverbs 16:21 The wise in heart shall be called prudent: and the sweetness of the lips increaseth learning. [22] Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly. [23] The heart of the wise teacheth his mouth, and addeth learning to his lips.

Pull the binky out of your mouth, Caleb, and get over it. But since he wants to talk about this so-called confusing, archaic, “Elizabethan” English, then I’d like to point out the archaic language new versions such as the NIV uses in place of the KJB, which you can read here.

Oh, and God forbid should we talk about the number of errors, inconsistencies, deletions, omissions, contradictions, and changes that totally neuter the text as to what it originally was. But that’s an entirely different post, so I won’t get into that here for now.

As I said in the introduction to this, these things have been answered so many times before but they still get brought up, and they still manage to spoil the simple and ignorant. Take a look at this comment:

And there you have it. He succeeded in destroying someone’s faith, the word “which was sown in his heart” (Matthew 13:19), and has now convinced this person that not only is the KJB imperfect, but does not supplant it with a version that Caleb claims to be perfect, but gives a number of contradicting new versions that Caleb prefers.

Proverbs 4:16 For they sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall.

That’s what all of this is about, and that’s why I wrote this piece. It’s all about taking away absolute truth. All this cheeky bastard is concerned about is destroying people’s basic faith, leaving them with nothing as a source of absolute truth to rely upon and seek the Lord by it. It’s Satan’s age old trick and offer he gives man: “ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:5). It’s all about being your own standard of truth, where you can be empowered by not being held down by a binding, living word that keeps us all accountable, and keeps us from the deceitfulness of sin. The whole New Version movement is all about tearing down the truth and God’s word, and replacing it with nothing: just more copiest errors and translator’s copyrighted word choices he/she wants to insert.

For me, especially in this day and age, and I encourage you to do similarly – don’t get too caught up in all these debates and answering all their little measly points; I only did that now just to prove a point and shoot some of this nonsense down, but I recommend you just cut to the chase with these people: ‘do you have you have a perfect Bible for me in English today, preserved, error-free, that you believe to be inspired by God?’ If they can’t (and never do and never will), then tell them to go sit on a cactus. Don’t waste my time if you have no perfect replacement. But again, that’s the whole point, they don’t want a perfect standard of truth, and they want to teardown anyone that believes there is.

Matthew 23:15 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves. [24] Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel. [28] Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.

But even after I have answered and addressed all these accusations, people such as Caleb are never satisfied and will continue to keep drumming up more “errors” to trip people up. It’s evil and disgusting.

I will, however, give one of my own points Caleb and others can chew on. Earlier this year I wrote an article titled “The King James Bible Is The Only Version That Accurately Predicted The War And Restrictions On Eating Meat.”

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

You can read that entire article for more details, but all the new versions, beyond the major structural changes they made, remove the prophecy on “commanding to abstain from MEATS.” Instead, they replace it with “foods,” such as Caleb’s darling MEV does. Paul has already addressed the issue of eating certain meats and drinks, celebrating holidays, and things of the suchlike in a multitude of passages: Romans 14; Colossians 2:16-23; 1 Corinthians 6:12-13, 8:1-13, 10:23-33. So, to give a “prophecy” that people would be commanded and dissuaded not to eat certain “foods” is not much of a prophecy, as that was already going on in the Old Testament and in the first century when the New Testament was written!

The evidence is all there in my report that this is playing out right now and will only continue to persist; and yet only the King James Bible is the last one standing to maintain this prophecy, whereas the new versions flopped. So, if you want good proof of the inspiration, preservation, and perfection of the KJB, there you go, and no lexicons and dead languages were needed.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE