Indeed, for it would have been better for him to just pretend that he did not see my article, but instead, Geoffrey Grider made it very clear in no uncertain terms that he is guilty as could be and has zero remorse and repentance over what he has done.

If you are just tuning in, last week I published a detailed report listing Mr. Grider’s many years of habitual lewdness and fornication, and greedy practices in the ministry. The report was heavily documented and well cited, and was by no means a “salacious” lie, as Grider asserts that it is.

Several days ago he responded to my detailed article, to which Grider dug a hole and jumped in it, providing some of the worst answers he could have given that only prove what I reported is true and honest. Unlike Grider, I will actually link his silly response for you to read it, whereas he did not wish to provide the hyperlink to my article.

I’m not going to waste your time or mine psychoanalyzing every little thing he said, but I will address the overall rage letter that he wrote and a few minor points worth noting, and provide some scripture to all of this.

For starters, allow me to demonstrate and showcase the type of guy we are dealing with right now. Examine a statement he made about me:

“Ironically, he used to be a regular reader of Now The End Begins, and one day he approached me and asked me, to help build me a site that, in his words, would be “just like NTEB”. I declined for obvious reasons, and that started a festering hatred that he has ever since maintained.”

Once again, Grider has been caught lying. In early 2021 Grider and I got into an “argument” in his comment section when he tried to act tough and said that he would not wear a facemask, even though he has published pictures of him wearing one, and even sold them for a time; I called him out for his hypocrisy and some other stuff he’d fabricated in his articles, and I also reminded him that he’d ignored my request. Grider then responded and explicitly said “I am sorry I never saw your email.” Here are the screenshots to prove it:

And yet now Grider is somehow able to magically quote me verbatim? And who’s the liar here again?

Proverbs 14:5 A faithful witness will not lie: but a false witness will utter lies.

And yet Grider says he “declined for obvious reasons.” Oh, so you mean I was right when I said to him “you did not want any competition?”

You see, this is the type of guy we are dealing with. He claims that I am the one who is lying and is libelous, and yet I am able to prove repeatedly that he is a liar. Judge Judy Sheindlin says it best: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to have a good memory. If you lie, you’re always tripping over your own tie.”

If it is not yet abundantly clear, judging by the evidence I presented, and after reading his ‘rage quit’ response, Geoffrey Grider is a lying, neurotic, sycophantic, narcissistic, FOOL! The hilarious irony of all of this is that because Grider got triggered, and his superiority complex got smashed into a thousand little pieces, his botched response only vastly INCREASED the number of people who read the actual report, and reached the conclusion that so many of his now former followers came to: that he is a deranged, lying, sex pervert and thief. One commenter wrote: “I came expecting a hit piece – and found instead a well-documented case for being wary of Grider and his ministry. Sad.”

To be honest, I gave him too much credit. I thought he was just a wee bit too cunning to actually say what he said, and not sight down the barrel of a loaded gun, but nope, Grider has left very little doubt at this point. But praise be to God for answered prayers.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him?

While I could critique every little thing he said, there’s no point. Rather, I’ll let someone else spell it out for us. User “Skywatcher 60” had a really well-written and level-headed comment he posted, and received a relatively high amount of likes, before it was deleted of course. This person wrote:

Geoffrey, I’ve been a regular follower of NTEB for almost 15 years, if memory serves me correctly. I brought this issue to your attention earlier today, and I was very disappointed and shocked when I read it. I could honestly relate to you on the molestation issue. I spent most of my day defending you to a former faithful follower of NTEB. As I told you, after reading all of the article, and viewing the evidences for myself, I had to delete my defense. Sadly, with the following confession, you’ve disqualified yourself from public ministry according to Scripture:

“Let me just conclude by saying this. Of the things I am accused of that I am actually guilty of – habitual drunkenness, occasional fornication and being sometimes a part of sinful conversations with consenting parties – are all are things that I have wept over, and put under the blood of Jesus Christ some time ago, prior to 2023, confessed to the LORD and then talked about on NTEB Bible studies, (again only referencing myself as the offending party and no one else). I have not had a single sip of alcohol since August of 2018. It took me some time, however, up to parts of 2022 to fully win the battle with the flesh, but the Lord gave me the victory there as well. In 2023, the Lord has blessed me with the perfect wife and two amazing bonus children.”

You failed to tell us how that came about…Scripture tells us how spiritual leaders are to conduct themselves I Tim. 3: 1-8; 4: 12, 16. You admitted in the above cited paragraphs that you were living in sin…recently, during the many years you were online. Need I say anymore? The very sad thing is that you’re not publicly addressing the points that Jacob raised…with undeniable proofs. I’m shaking my head. Again, no wonder the Lord gave Mt. 24: 4 as the first sign to be aware of.

Whether you know it or not, your own words condemn you. You’re telling us now, that you were dabbling in those vices / sins as recently as “2022”. For a serious / committed Christian, that’s very troubling. That’s not a godly example, as per I Tim. 4: 12.

“Of the things I am accused of that I am actually guilty of – habitual drunkenness, occasional fornication and being sometimes a part of sinful conversations with consenting parties – are all are things that I have wept over, and put under the blood of Jesus Christ some time ago, prior to 2023, confessed to the LORD and then talked about on NTEB Bible studies…”

“Some time ago” is a very vague statement / confession. The court of law would never accept that as a viable defense; do you think that the holy God will? It could be as recent as Dec. 31, 2022 that you were actively engaged in fornication and drunkenness and teaching the Word. If so, that’s not enough time to prove yourself qualified in the sight of God or to anybody else that you should be leading others. His word, not mine. So much for Romans 12: 1, 2. Remember…I was adamantly defending you earlier today.

It’s natural for one to try to hide their sins or to defend themselves; I get that; what the readers here don’t get is “the other side of the story”, so they can discern the truth in the middle. Based upon what you’ve written here, that appears to be the case now. As previously accused in the article in question, you left out a lot in today’s confession, i.e. the pastors who abandoned you and why; that Lori Ann and her children were living with you prior to getting married, which you admitted to. Scripture plainly teaches that we are to be “…wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” (Mt. 10: 16) It also commands us to “Abstain from the appearance of evil.” (I Thess. 5: 22) Why?

1. So as not to be a stumbling block to others.

2. To protect your reputation from wagging tongues.

3. To avoid situations like this, that you “be found blameless”.

Also, the current absence of a number of your long-time faithful followers is very telling. They saw the proofs for themselves.

The right thing to do would be to provide the link to Jacob’s article and allow the jury of your NTEB peers to make up their own minds, don’t you think? That would be the honest, and godly way of “doing business”. If all those allegations are true, and I cannot know for sure, but if they are, then you won’t be the first “king of the hill” to stumble and fall. Some actually come back much stronger than ever, confessing and reaping God’s even greater blessing. I hope that will be the case for you.

That about sums up Grider’s whole pity party. It’s been several days since Grider published that answer and he still is impenitent over anything he is doing, routinely denying the proof in the comment section of his site and deleting any comment that dares to ask anything with some level of rationale. You see, he doesn’t care at all. His only interest is to maintain his faux persona online and continuously receive adulation from people he’s deceived.

“Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant,” Jesus said in Luke 19:22.

There are a myriad of other scriptures I could use to describe him, but I think these two sum up his response and who he is in a nutshell:

Hebrews 12:15 Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled; [16] Lest there be any fornicator, or profane person, as Esau, who for one morsel of meat sold his birthright. [17] For ye know how that afterward, when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected: for he found no place of repentance, though he sought it carefully with tears. Proverbs 30:20 Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness.

Like all of his other sweet, saccharine lullabies he tells himself and his followers when he gets caught, he just downplays his actions and claim that he cried all those crocodile tears in prayer, and that it’s all under the blood of Christ – and then go right back to doing it. That’s not repentance, that’s worldly sorrow because he got caught.

2 Corinthians 7:9 Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing. [10] For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. [11] For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation, yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! In all things ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter.

But don’t just take it from me, take it from his former Bible instructor, Peter S. Ruckman, in his commentary on 1st & 2nd Corinthians – the same commentary Grider sells at his bookstore. While I have my issues and disagreements with Ruckman, what he says here in describing godly sorrow that leads to repentance versus worldly sorrow is on point.

On pages 276-277 (PDF) here is what Ruckman has to say about that passage (and recall what Grider wrote in his response):

Verse 10 is one of those great verses in 2 Corinthians that should be committed to memory. Observe that there are two kinds of sorrow that result in two kinds of repentance. There is “godly sorrow” and “the sorrow of the world.” “Godly sorrow” is sorrow over what you are (Job 42:6; Isa. 6:5). “The sorrow of the world” is sorrow for what you have done (Judas—Matt. 27:3; Pharaoh—Exod. 9:27; Balaam—Num. 22:34). It is usually regret over being caught in your sin.

These two sorrows are perfectly illustrated by the lives of Judas and Simon Peter. Both Simon Peter and Judas repented. Both of them confessed. Both of them made restitution. If you put those two fellows side by side, you would swear that both of them were saved—but they weren’t . One ends up hanging himself, and one ends up back at the feet of Jesus Christ. One ends up in the bottomless pit, and the other ends up in heaven.

They were both apostles; they both healed; they both ministered with the Lord; they both stayed with the Lord three and one-half years; they were both baptized with the baptism of John. The difference in those two was that when Judas got caught, “the sorrow of the world” worked on him. Peter repented with “godly sorrow.

Judas went to the priest and said, “I’m sorry I got caught; I made a mistake.” He was sorry because he had made a mistake in betraying innocent blood. Well, everybody makes a mistake about something, sometime; moreover, everybody is usually sorry they made the mistake. You can lie in bed at night and wet your pillow with tears all night long over the messes you’ve made in life. That does nothing; it changes nothing. I’ve made every mistake a man can make and several he couldn’t make.

But repentance is not just being sorry for what you have done; real repentance means being sorry for what you are. Our churches are filled with religious people who every now and then have a little spell of “crying in the chapel” and “God please forgive me.” But that is not repentance. That is not “godly sorrow.”

I’ll show you the difference. “The sorrow of the world” is “I’ve made a mess of things, I’ve ruined my life, my life is messed up, I’m doomed, I can’t do anything anymore, I’m a failure, I’ve never been anything, I wish I was dead”; and then you blow your brains out. That is “the sorrow of the world.” Sometimes the suicide is much slower; sometimes it is through drugs and/or alcohol. But it always ends up in death.

“Godly sorrow” is “I never have been any good; I’m no good right now; I’m never going to be any good; at my very best I’m not worth shooting or blowing myself to Hell; I shouldn’t even blow my brains out because I didn’t have any to begin with; unless you do something for me, God, and to me and with me, I’ll never be worth a dime; from now on I’m going to trust You, Lord, to do it.” That’s the difference.

When a man simply sees that his sins are wrong and bad and terrible, and he tries to straighten things out himself, that is worldly sorrow. When a man sees his sins are against God and His divine justice and holiness, then he starts waking up and flees to God alone for his help.

Now, the Corinthians “sorrowed after a godly sort” (vs. 11). They were careful to do right; they cleared themselves by showing their disapproval of sin. They became angry over sin (“what indignation”) and feared God. They showed a fierce desire to do right and carried out their desire with zeal. The “revenge” they showed was legitimate church discipline upon a man who had messed up the whole church. So the vengeance here was not wrong; it was not a personal thing.

Amen and well said; and clearly Grider is just a “man” of worldly sorrow and acts like every other stubborn, rebellious adolescent who gets caught for doing wrong and throws a temper tantrum. Instead of actually repenting, or even at the very least offering another cookie cutter apology, he threatens to sue me.

1 Corinthians 6:1 Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints? [5] I speak to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you? no, not one that shall be able to judge between his brethren? [6] But brother goeth to law with brother, and that before the unbelievers. [7] Now therefore there is utterly a fault among you, because ye go to law one with another. Why do ye not rather take wrong? why do ye not rather suffer yourselves to be defrauded? [8] Nay, ye do wrong, and defraud, and that your brethren.

And just to quickly address a couple of other things – he keeps whining about how “evil” I am because I showed pictures of his wife and kids. Uhh… I got those pictures from his GoFundMe and Facebook pages. If he did not want that out there then why did he allow it to be uploaded on public platforms on the internet, where people can donate money to no less?

Also, in the comment section I saw he told someone that, “I have NEVER been asked to leave a church, any church. I have never been expelled or kicked out of ANY ministerial organization,” Grider wrote. Again, this is a bold-faced lie. I spoke over the phone to this pastor I referenced and he affirmatively guaranteed me of the allegations, and that himself and the deacons kicked him out for going after some of the women there, on top of his past that was discovered. This pastor has asked to remain anonymous, but if he changes his mind I’ll reveal who it is. But ask yourself: who do you think is telling the truth right now, him or me?

Moreover, Grider is such a fool he literally incriminates himself. He wrote: “It took me some time, however, up to parts of 2022 to fully win the battle with the flesh.” Translation: ‘What Jacob exposed is accurate and the truth.’ This fits in with the proper timeline of my article.

Again, “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”

My other favorite is when he says, “I have never been charged or convicted of a crime on any level for fraud, extortion or of a sexual nature.” -Nevermind what I presented. Even so, it’s like if I robbed a bank and I get caught holding the bag, and I’m accused of being the bank robber, and I say, ‘Did you see me do it?’ This is some straight-up OJ Simpson stuff here. “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

To wrap it up a bit, I followed the scriptural principles to rebuke and expose him. People had already reproved, rebuked, and admonished him for years on end, and after being kicked out of churches, and having run-ins with the law and the taxman, and forced to bust-up other ministerial relationships, and he still did not change, an outpouring of people came to me to rebuke him because so many others did not want to.

Matthew 18:15 Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. [16] But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established. [17] And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican. 1 Timothy 5:19 Against an elder receive not an accusation, but before two or three witnesses. [20] Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear. [21] I charge thee before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, and the elect angels, that thou observe these things without preferring one before another, doing nothing by partiality. [22] Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure. [24] Some men’s sins are open beforehand, going before to judgment; and some men they follow after.

As “Skywatcher 60” pointed out, Grider, by his own admission, is not qualified for any kind of ministry in any capacity, according to the non-negotiable standards spelled-out in 1 Timothy 3:1-16 and Titus 1:5-16. He practically breaks them all.

Furthermore, according to the plain scriptural standards, people like Grider MUST be kicked-out. Period. The end. Done. Over. Out. So if anyone is fellowshipping with him in person, they must cast him out or leave; and if you are listening online to his podcast and reading his articles, you must cut off occasion with him. If you knowingly continue to stick around then you will be accounted as being a “partaker of other men’s sins.”

1 Corinthians 5:3 For I verily, as absent in body, but present in spirit, have judged already, as though I were present, concerning him that hath so done this deed, [4] In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, when ye are gathered together, and my spirit, with the power of our Lord Jesus Christ, [5] To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus. [6] Your glorying is not good. Know ye not that a little leaven leaveneth the whole lump? [7] Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us: [8] Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth. [9] I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators: [10] Yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world. [11] But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat. [12] For what have I to do to judge them also that are without? do not ye judge them that are within? [13] But them that are without God judgeth. Therefore put away from among yourselves that wicked person. 2 Thessalonians 3:6 Now we command you, brethren, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye withdraw yourselves from every brother that walketh disorderly, and not after the tradition which he received of us.

You know, I really loathe doing this type of stuff but it has to be done; and this crap with Grider cannot be allowed to continue to percolate and fester. He is a wicked, pathological egomaniac that is concerned with living out his Hollywood fantasy dream.

I’ll end it on this and you can be the judge:

2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. [2] And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. [3] And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not. [12] But these, as natural brute beasts, made to be taken and destroyed, speak evil of the things that they understand not; and shall utterly perish in their own corruption; [13] And shall receive the reward of unrighteousness, as they that count it pleasure to riot in the day time. Spots they are and blemishes, sporting themselves with their own deceivings while they feast with you; [14] Having eyes full of adultery, and that cannot cease from sin; beguiling unstable souls: an heart they have exercised with covetous practices; cursed children: [22] But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

