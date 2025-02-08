The following report was first published on August 10th, 2021, on winepressnews.com, with some minor edits:

It is no secret that detainment and quarantine camps have been established in the onset of the pandemonium that broke out in 2020. The WinePress reported on some of these quarantine camps appearing all over the world in January, showing the physical camps themselves, or the government officials describing them.

Some may have forgotten about recommendations put in place by the CDC, and other governing bodies, for quarantining. On July 26th, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a document describing the implementation of what they call a “Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings.”

The new document says it has been written to outline guidance “focused on camps, displaced populations and low-resource settings.”

Under the subheading, “What is the Shielding Approach?,” they describe the removal of individuals who are labeled “high-risk” from the public, who are labeled “low-risk,” and relocated into what is called a “green zone;” in the household, neighborhood, region, and/or camp. These people have minimal to no contact with family and other residents.

The updated CDC report reads:

The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting. They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.

For a further definition of what the CDC refers to a “green zone,” an attached document published in late-March of 2020 explains what a “green zone” looks like when applied to a household , neighborhood, schools, or dedicated campsite.

You can read/download the whole document here.

The updated CDC document goes onto describe:

“In most humanitarian settings, older population groups make up a small percentage of the total population. For this reason, the shielding approach suggests physically separating high-risk individuals from the general population to prioritize the use of the limited available resources and avoid implementing long-term containment measures among the general population.”

The document also describes some of the necessities these green zones need, such as bathrooms and latrines, monitoring to see the effects of the patients, and caregivers to watch over the quarantined individuals.

The CDC also says to consider the length of time these camps will be established and maintained. They suggest planning for 6 months at least.

“Public health not only focuses on the eradication of disease but addresses the entire spectrum of health and wellbeing. Populations displaced, due to natural disasters or war and, conflict are already fragile and have experienced increased mental, physical and/or emotional trauma. “While the shielding approach is not meant to be coercive, it may appear forced or be misunderstood in humanitarian settings. As with many community interventions meant to decrease COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, compliance and behavior change are the primary rate-limiting steps and may be driven by social and emotional factors. “These changes are difficult in developed, stable settings; thus, they may be particularly challenging in humanitarian settings which bring their own set of multi-faceted challenges that need to be taken into account.”

Referring again to the document published in March, implementation is meant to be community-driven, but if in the event of major infection rates, orders from the top-down could instigated.

“Unless local camp conditions (e.g. pre-existing community tensions) dictate a top-down approach, implementation of the selected shielding arrangements should be community-led: this includes deciding which household members meet the inclusion criteria for shielding, whom to allocate to each green zone, which shelters to vacate/swap, and what provisions (e.g. beds, household supplies) to transfer across shelters.”

For more information, peruse the attached document to see how the “green zones” are meant to be operated.

Vietnam Goes Green

Today the Eastern Pacific nation of Vietnam announced that some of its cities have expanded their “green zones.”

According to Vov World – The Voice of Vietnam, 14 wards in the Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, have formed 500 “green zones.” The town of Mai Dong was the first to establish 50 teams to patrol the “green zones” from dawn to 10:00 PM. This team includes members of the local Party Secretary and representatives of the community.

‘The teams are responsible for controlling people entering or leaving the Green Zone to ensure the safety of the residential area,’ the report said.

“People from outside are not allowed to enter the Green Zone. Delivery people can leave goods at a place for the guards to receive, disinfect, and deliver,” Nguyen Xuan Phong, Vice Secretary of Hoang Mai district’s Party Committee, said. “People have improved their awareness of protecting the Green Zone to contain the pandemic.”

“The vaccination program has two phases,” said Tran Huu, The Chairman of the Phu Yen provincial People’s Committee. “The first phase prioritizes frontline forces and high-risk individuals. The second phase will vaccinate all the people in one area to set up a Green Zone. We have mobilized all available medical staff, including retired doctors, to help with the vaccinations.”

