The following report was first published on September 10th, 2021, on winepressnews.com. Some minor edits have been applied.

As The WinePress has been noting for many months, preachers across all denominations and sects have been silent on the Covid vaccines and many other protocols and edicts surrounding the pandemonium.

In mid-August, The WP reported that mainstream made another point of saying that large numbers of pastors are silent on the vaccines and Covid measures. The media’s take on it was to point out how these Christian leaders in their church buildings and organizations should be emphasizing these things. The WP, on the other hand, was more interested in pointing out the simple fact that they are dead silent all together, and refusing to tackle these issues.

A frequent reader of The WP sent in an article from Way of Life Literature, courtesy of David Cloud, an Independent Fundamental Baptist (IFB). As described on their website, these reports are written by and for “Fundamental Baptists and other fundamentalist, Bible-believing Christians.”

This contributor to The WP has been submitting many of their weekly “Church Notes” to The WinePress, and many of the articles and segments are simply lukewarm on the issue of vaccinations and Covid-related restrictions. I am not going to cover all of them – you can check them out for yourself if you wish – but I can tell you that David Cloud has not tackled the issue in great detail, at least in his widely distributed news reports. But when he has, he follows the mainstream narrative while still being wishy-washy on the issues at hand.

Some of the most recently archived reports (at the time of this report) demonstrate this sentiment. On August 13th, Cloud published this:

“Many have become focused on Covid vaccines. I have received a large number of links to anti-Covid vaccine material. I’ve looked at a lot of them, tested them as best I can, prayed about the matter. If someone thinks I haven’t looked at all sides, they are wrong. But life is very short, and I am confident that I have more important things to do with my time. And if you are saved, so do you.

“… But I can see every evidence that God has blessed this church for obeying Him and not getting off track in the Covid era.”

Cloud goes on to rattle off all the things his church congregation is doing without getting involved in the Covid quagmires, seeing more “amazing conversions,” and how they seek to be a Philadelphian church (Revelation 3:7-13).

Then on August 20th (though the article is dated for the 13th by mistake), Cloud posted this article, where he shared the perceived benefits of getting previous vaccines and refuting “anti-vax” notions. Here is that piece in full, divided up for better readability:

“The term “epidemic of misinformation” is how Peter Salk, son of Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, described the anti-vax movement in a 2014 interview with The Atlantic. The interview begins with the following facts:

““In the peak [polio] year of 1952, there were nearly 60,000 cases throughout America; 3,000 were fatal, and 21,000 left their victims paralyzed. Then, in 1955, American children began lining up for Jonas Salk’s new polio vaccine. By the early 1960s, the recurring epidemics were 97 percent gone.”

“When asked, “Do you remember when you first started hearing about widespread opposition to vaccines?”

“Salk replied, “I don’t remember exactly when, but it first came to my attention through some of my friends. I read some of the materials they sent me, and it just was really hard for me to follow some of the logic–particularly when it came to the polio vaccine, which I knew something about. People were claiming that it was all a myth, that the disappearance of polio had nothing to do with vaccines. The reality is that back in 1954, there was a huge double-blind study involving 1.8 million schoolchildren. The results were clear-cut: If you got the polio vaccine, you were protected; if you didn’t, you were not. When you have that kind of data, you just can’t say that the disappearance of polio is due to other things.”

“What strikes me is – I don’t know quite how to put this, but it’s like there’s an epidemic of misinformation, and we’ve got to inoculate the public against it” (“The Anti-Vaccine Movement Is Forgetting the Polio Epidemic,” The Atlantic, Oct. 28, 2014).

"Cloud offers no commentary on this. Are we to assume that Cloud himself does not wish to be labeled as an “anti-vaxxer,” as to not be thrown into the “tin hat-wearing conspiracy club?” -that would be the case.

As a side note, I won’t digress too much, but the narrative that polio vaccines eradicated the world of polio is simply not true. As a matter of fact, polio is seeing a large resurgence around the world due to these vaccines that are being administered. You can read about that here, here, and here.

On August 25th, Cloud published a lengthy statement on the Covid vaccines in response to a reader who valued his opinion. I am not going to list every point he makes – some are good points that even I myself have made (like pointing out the fakery of the Stew Peters-types) – but will provide enough quotes so you know where he truly stands. I seriously encourage you to read it for yourself, just to get full context to show that I am not maligning or bearing false witness against him in any way.

But here’s where he stands:

“For my part, I consider the vaccine issue a personal choice. I do, though, want to push back some against the anti-Covid vaccine frenzy for those who care to hear. And I want to warn yet again about getting off base in one’s thinking about these times.

“I am seeing the response to Covid vaccines actually divide churches. I am seeing it cause professing Christians to reject preachers and nearly rail against them on the basis of their position on the vaccines. I am seeing it turn people into anti-government rebels. I am seeing it be the occasion for swallowing wild-eyed quackery (e.g., “all the animals died when they did whatever testings were done”) and will-o’-the-wisp conspiracies.

“The question is what can we do and what should we do. That is how I have framed the issue all along. I am not going to war against masks, lockdowns, vaccines, vaccine passports, etc. Paul didn’t live like that. The Roman government was 100% pagan and idolatrous. It was demonic, in that sense. Its chief god was Jupiter. But Paul’s focus was the Great Commission, and that must be our focus. When the government forbids the operation of churches and the preaching of the gospel or the preaching of any part of God’s Word, a higher law prevails, and governments are doing this and God’s people are having to make hard choices to obey God rather than man.

“But we were taught by Christ Himself to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesars as far as possible. I am not going to march against Covid lockdowns and vaccine passports; I’m not going to jail for such a thing or restrict my ministry on the basis of such a thing. But I will preach the gospel and preach every part of God’s Word even if the government forbids it, come what may. I have lived in places where preaching and churches were illegal, and in those circumstances I have obeyed God rather than man, and I have experienced persecution because of it.

“In my own experience, which doesn’t mean a lot but does mean something, and I am in contact with a lot of people around the world, I personally know of many people who have died of Covid, but I don’t know of anyone who has died of the vaccines or even suffered permanent injury from them, and I know of a lot of people who have been vaccinated.

“The anti-Covid skeptics tend to focus almost entirely on the alleged dangers of the vaccines, while ignoring the very real dangers of Covid itself (though it was not the danger it was made out to be, and could have been handled far more wisely, and should never have caused the draconian lockdowns.)

“I have no doubt that the Covid crisis is a changing of the prophetic times, a move forward for the mystery of iniquity. It is like there has been a ratcheting up of another gear or two to move the world deeper into globalism and government control. But I can’t stop the mystery of iniquity and am not told to try. I pray against it, but that’s all I can do. It’s God’s business, not mine, and He is well able to handle it.

* I don’t believe that the vaccines are killing thousands of people.

* I don’t believe that the vaccines will produce a holocaust.

* I don’t believe that the Covid is spreading among the vaccinated more than among the non-vaccinated.

* I don’t believe that the vaccine is a key component of a global scheme of population control (as per Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, etc.). I don’t believe that “the entire covid ‘plandemic’ scam is a global depopulation scheme to scare people into taking spike protein bioweapons shots (‘vaccines’) that will kill them over time.”

* I don’t believe that the vaccine makes people become magnetic.

* I don’t believe that the vaccine “self-assembles to build a biocircuitry system in the cell to control moods and thoughts.”

* I don’t believe that the vaccine is experimental gene therapy. (In reality, the vaccines do not modify a person’s genes; the genome remains unchanged.)

* I don’t believe that the vaccine creates “a pathogenic protein” which is “a toxin” that gets into the bloodstream and causes damage.

* I don’t believe that the vaccination inserts a microchip.

* I don’t believe that the vaccine causes the immune system to become “hyper-charged.”

* I don’t believe that the vaccine causes antibody-dependent enhancement of disease (ADE).

* I don’t believe that the vaccination is the mark of the beast.

* I don’t believe that VAERS is a dependable database by which to judge the lethality of vaccines.

“Again, I’m not advising anyone to take the vaccines or not to take them. I’ve taken one of the vaccines to facilitate international travel without quarantine. As stated earlier, I know a lot of people have taken the vaccines, including the Russian one (Sputnik V), the Chinese one (Sinopharm), Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, and though they aren’t equally effectual, I don’t know anyone who has had a problem with the vaccine itself.

“Now, the soundness of vaccines does matter to me, and I can do something about it personally by not taking it (if I thought it was dangerous, which I don’t) and by urging others to be careful. But beyond that, I can’t stop a global conspiracy, even if it existed, so why get perpetually fretted up!

“Consider the anti-vax position. Even if it were true that people have died from the vaccines, I need to ask how this fits into the overall scheme of things. I must look at the big picture. Millions have died from Covid. That is a fact. (The global statistic is 4.2 million as of Aug. 1, but even if it is two million, that is a lot of deaths in a short time.) As noted earlier, I personally know of many people who have died of Covid, but I don’t know of anyone who has been harmed by the vaccines. That’s my personal experience. I have to ask whether it is possible that the vaccines are saving lives overall. I believe they are.

“If I am spending more time reading and discussing and thinking about conservative politics and alleged conspiracies and “natural health” and such than I am reading and studying and memorizing and meditating on Scripture and getting out the gospel and praying and building up my home and church in Christ and otherwise serving the Lord according to Scripture, then I am not obeying God and I will give account for this at Christ’s judgment seat.”

Then today, September 10th, Cloud published the latest edition of his “Church Notes,” where he cites a response from an Baptist pastor who agrees whole-heartedly with Cloud – who says he is saddened and says so many pastors and Christians have been distracted by the Covid pandemonium – as he believes “that this is all a distraction from Satan to divert our attention away from what really matters — The Gospel of Christ.”

Furthermore, this anonymous pastor says this:

“The drug companies? They are just companies wanting to make as much of a profit for their share holders as they can — pretty dumb to kill off your customers, don’t you think? Conspiracy about COVID-19? Unlikely! This would require collaboration at the highest level between multiple countries who can’t even agree on where to hold a meeting, let alone something as big as this. Will this level of government collaboration ever happen? Yes, one day, God has ordained it, so yes it will happen. Is it the Christian’s job to stop it? No, if God has ordained it we have no power to stop it; our job is to pray for all men everywhere that they would come to the saving knowledge of Christ and the spread the gospel as we were instructed — simple really.

“Is Covid-19 real? I hope so because if it’s not then I’m not sure what we have been treating this past 18 months. Is there a conspiracy? Absolutely!!! A conspiracy by Satan to distract God’s people from the real task at hand. Thank you again for your article, well written and well presented.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s been several years since I first published this, and my original thoughts have not changed all that much. There is a lot I said the first time, but this time I will truncate my remarks and keep it simple.

THIS rhetoric and willful ignorance is a prime and perfect example of what I call “churchianity” in America and the West today. The churches are dead and fruitless, and it starts with pastors and so-called “men of God” who are cowardly, unwilling to take hard stances on anything. It’s not just the IFB churches, it’s really all of them of all flavors and tastes that are anemic, weak and sick.

It’s this crowd of losers that say, I’m just focusing on Jesus!,’ are the same ilk that allow their flocks to get fleeced without any resistance; they actually help in the sheering and slaughtering!

John 10:12 But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep. [13] The hireling fleeth, because he is an hireling, and careth not for the sheep. 2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; [2] But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.

How many people have been severely injured and died because of the cowardice of this man and so many others like him? But churches have only been about profit for a long while now, so anything that is going to divide the congregation and prevent continual revenue streams coming in are not going to be tolerated.

I absolutely detest arrogance like this. I am not shocked in the slightest, but it still angers me. This is nothing more than sanctimonious pride and willful ignorance of the truth. The WinePress has shown EXPLICIT evidence that cannot be ignored that these “vaccines” are death shots and bio weapons. But nope, not to him: that’s all “conspiracy.” This guy is such a liar he actually cites “fact checkers” and the CDC’s data as his source of truth. Give me a break! You can check out the many reports from The WP that CLEARLY show what these jabs are all about. Is there a bunch rhetoric out there on social media? Absolutely, and that’s why I debunk those points too – to separate truth from lies.

Proverbs 21:6 The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.

Cloud, and others like him, are what would be considered a Laodicean, who is lukewarm.

Revelation 3:14 And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; [15] I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. [16] So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth. [17] Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: [18] I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see. [19] As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent. [20] Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

What you just read from Cloud and this other pastor is a prime example of what a Laodicean looks and sounds like. Hate to pull you out of your little bad-attitude ‘buptist’ ivory castle, Cloud, but you are leaps and bounds away from being a Philadelphian!

But none of what you read should surprise you: these hirelings have been fleecing their flocks for a LONG time, long before 2020. Bryan Denlinger of King James Video Ministries many years ago refuted a book written by Cloud that was a total hit piece against having fellowship in a home (which is what was done in the New Testament). Denlinger absolutely lacerated Cloud and his asinine statements (such as claiming that Mystery Babylon (Rev 17-18) is describing house churches!). Not surprisingly, the book quietly disappeared off the market after the videos began to circulate…

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE